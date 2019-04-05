Penn Virginia Is Finally Free To Grow

Last time Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was reviewed, it was tied to a merger with Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR). Since that announcement, the stock of Denbury Resources headed south to the point that the merger was no deal for Penn Virginia shareholders. Therefore the recent news of the cancellation of the merger agreement was welcome news for shareholders.

Penn Virginia has an excellent location in the Eagle Ford. This should enable the company to do well independently. Originally pressure from debtors who became shareholders during the reorganization process pressured management to begin an auction process that would sell the company. Then these debtors would receive cash for their holdings without the necessity of slowly selling shares over time along with the associated price risks. The winning bid was submitted by Denbury Resources. But the market never reacted well to that bid from the announcement. A couple of previous articles alluded to the market disillusionment.

Back in the beginning of 2017, Penn Virginia's management reported production of less than 10,000 BOED, debt of less than $50 million, and plans to grow the company. The company had emerged from a crushing debt burden with some decent Eagle Ford properties. But companies that emerge from bankruptcy often trade at a discount until they establish a reliable track record of profitability.

By the end of 2018, production had grown to more than 25,000 BOED. Lease operating expense was only $4.21 BOE. That is comparable to some industry leaders such as Diamondback Energy (FANG). Best of all the Eagle Ford production was mostly oil. Adjusted net income was more than $9 per share which made the shares of the stock among the cheapest in the industry when compared to income. In fact, many competitors do not report income. Instead they report losses.

Penn Virginia reported EBITDAX for the year of roughly $300 million. Even though debt was used to expand production at a rapid pace, the debt was only 1.7 times EBITDAX. That is a very comfortable figure for most bankers and lenders. Long-term debt totaled more than $500 million while EBITDAX was on the verge of passing the $90 million quarterly mark in the fourth quarter. Typically Eagle Ford production can grow within cash flow at current pricing. Even though margins were reduced by the oil price decline, before any hedging strategy was considered, this company was in decent financial shape by many standards.

Yet, the Denbury Resources offer did not offer much of a premium for all of these outstanding characteristics. Only the cash portion of the offer really offered a premium. The mixed offer and the all-stock offer would have been to a discount the stock was trading. The situation worsened steadily as the stock of Denbury Resources declined more than the stock of Penn Virginia. In the end the situation proved unsustainable.

Well Economics

The Eagle Ford has various levels of liquids production. Some areas are only dry gas. Clearly Penn Virginia has some of the most liquid rich leases in the Eagle Ford. There are not many areas with a greater oil production than shown below.

Source: Penn Virginia Slide Presentation At Barclays Conference September 2019

In the second quarter of 2018, there was a fair amount of optimism about the potential of oil pricing. Since then, well results have improved, but the market has a much less optimistic outlook for oil pricing. Still the numbers above show that oil prices can vary significantly and the results shown above will be reasonable.

When Penn Virginia emerged from bankruptcy, one of management's early releases noted a breakeven of $35 per barrel (which assumed a 10% return at breakeven). Since then, the breakeven results have only gotten better and the payback period smaller. The industry still appears to be able to find significant production improvements.

A company with the results shown above and the EBITDAX reported probably demands a decent acquisition premium over the stock price (not a discount). So management may just have to "wait out" the market attitude towards the previous bankruptcy. There has to be a better future offer out there. The Eagle Ford well economics shown above are definitely above average.

Pricing

The Eagle Ford currently has none of the takeaway capacity constraints experienced by the Permian. In fact the company was advertising that excess takeaway capacity was available.

Source: Penn Virginia Slide Presentation At Barclays Conference September 2019

As higher oil pricing persists, it will be interesting to see how the Eagle Ford midstream capacity evolves with the production growth. Capital tends to flow where the best returns are. The Permian generally experiences pricing discounts until more midstream capacity comes online. Penn Virginia reaps a premium to WTI pricing because of its location and the ability of the company to get that production to premium markets.

Costs

In the meantime, costs often drop once a company exits bankruptcy. Bankruptcy courts often have a fixed definition of essential expenditures until the bankruptcy process is over. That usually means some typical cost reduction activities are deferred. So costs rise.

Source: Penn Virginia Slide Presentation At Barclays Conference September 2019

Not only are prices received above average, but also the costs shown above are well below the average of many liquids rich competitors. Count on management to continue to focus on lower costs now that the merger has been cancelled. Shares in this company will only become more valuable as a result of the lower costs.

What Lies Ahead

Management will provide some guidance now that the merger was cancelled. This company should be able to grow production about 20% while living within cash flow. EBITDAX will most likely top $100 million per quarter unless oil prices weaken significantly.

Currently the Eagle Ford appears to be able to support significant industry growth. That outlook could change if Permian problems persist and investment money floods other basins like the Eagle Ford. Right now that does not appear to be the case.

Adjusted earnings in fiscal year exceeded $9 per share. With oil prices on the rise again, earnings should be in that same area this fiscal year. That makes this growth company one of the lower price-earnings ratio stocks in the market place.

Meanwhile EBITDAX should be in the $400 million range this year. Enterprise value remains in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion range. A current investor receives a lot of EBITDAX for the investment dollar in a company that should be able to grow production more than many while living within cash flow. Companies such as this typically trade for about 7 times EBITDAX. But that means the stock price could potentially double from current pricing without a lot of help from oil prices at current levels. There is therefore a fair amount of safety in the current stock price.

Growing production and a relatively low price-earnings ratio would indicate some decent appreciation potential of about 50% even if the coming oil price rally did not materialize. This stock could do far better than that as the oil price rally continues.

