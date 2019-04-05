Lincoln Electric Acquires Baker Industries For Additive Manufacturing Tech

LECO acquired Baker as part of a previously announced initiative to expand into the additive manufacturing business.

Quick Take

Target Company

Detroit, Michigan-based Baker Industries was founded in 1992 to manufacture custom tooling, parts and fixtures with operations that adhere to aerospace quality management standards, are AS9100D-certified, and Nadcap-accredited.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Baker’s primary offerings include design, CNC machining, fabrication, prototyping, tooling, 3D printing, as well as quality assurance.

Market

According to a 2018 report by SmarTech Publishing, the global additive manufacturing market reached $9.3 billion in size.

This represented a growth rate of 18% over the prior year.

Below is a historical and forecasted chart of industry growth:

The 2018 market sub-segments progressed "in similar fashion."

Furthermore, the two trends propelling the market forward are:

1. The "effect of a rapid strategic importance placed on additive manufacturing by large multinational corporations spanning the global chemicals and materials communities to developers of traditional machine tools and industrial lasers."

2. The "continued efforts of the industry to focus their strategies on applications, especially ones which provide growth that is largely complementary - not competitive - with existing manufacturing processes and machine tools.”

Acquisition Terms and Financial

LECO didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, LECO had $358.8 million in cash and equivalents and $1.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $703 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $274.7 million.

In the past 12 months, LECO’s stock price has dropped (0.78%) vs. the S&P 500’s rise of 9.28%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises over the past 12 quarters have generally been positive, although 2018 saw reduced amplitude of positive beats and one miss:

Analyst ratings are roughly split between ‘Buy’ and ‘Hold’ and the consensus price target of $97.10 implies a potential upside of 8.3% from the stock’s current price at press time of $89.64:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has recovered from a drop in mid-2018, as shown by the linguistic analysis chart below:

Commentary

LECO acquired Baker for its additive manufacturing capabilities, especially related to the growing aerospace and automotive markets.

As Lincoln’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Mapes stated in the deal announcement,

We are pleased to welcome Baker Industries to Lincoln Electric and to our automation portfolio’s new additive manufacturing platform. Additive manufacturing is a key strategic growth area in automation, and Baker’s expertise and capabilities will assist in scaling our additive manufacturing services and expand our presence in attractive aerospace and automotive end markets.

Both the aerospace and automotive markets are undergoing rapid change. The aerospace field is growing due to the need for speedier prototyping as well as creating designs that are difficult to achieve with traditional manufacturing processes.

In automotive, consumers are demanding improved design and increased refresh frequency, so manufacturers need to automate and adjust their supply chains to meet demand.

The deal for Baker is part of a previously-announced initiative to expand into the additive manufacturing space to ‘position Lincoln Electric as a manufacturer of large scale 3D-printed metal spare parts, prototypes, and tooling for industrial customers.’

While we don’t know how much LECO paid for Baker, the combination of Baker with LECO’s automation unit will generate approximately $500 million in annual sales.

The deal makes strategic sense as LECO is positioning itself to within the growing additive manufacturing space for specific industries.

