Waste Connections Is Too Pricey

As the economy reaches the late stage of an economic cycle, I have decided to find more recession-proof investments. One of the best businesses for this is the garbage collecting business. No matter the economic time we are in, we will always produce garbage and it will need to be removed. I recently took a look at Waste Management (WM) and found it to be too expensive for an investment; so, next, I decided to look at Waste Connections (WCN). It appears the same situation is at hand with Waste Connections and now the shares do not offer an enticing entry point. For investors who are looking to enter the space, purchasing shares of Waste Connections now would probably offer little upside. While there are positive long-term prospects for the business, the valuation needs to be right to start a position.

Company Performance

In February, Waste Connections reported fourth quarter results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company saw revenue rise 8.6% for the quarter but, more importantly, saw revenue rise 6.3% for the year to $4.923 billion. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $166.2 million or $0.63 per share versus $137.0 million or $0.52 per share in the prior year. This is growth of about 10% in earnings. Solid Waste Collection, the largest segment, saw revenue rise to $872.26 million for the quarter, which was growth of 9.3%, and the second largest division, known as solid waste disposal, saw revenue rise to $270.05 million or 13.4%. Solid growth overall and partially helped by acquisitions throughout the year.

The company continued to improve margins in the quarter which is great to see as many companies see margin pressure due to competition and labor costs increase. Also, the rise in gas prices may once again cause margins to contract, but that is the nature of having a business reliant upon transportation.

As we can see below, the company has done a great job growing revenues.

In fact, it has done so by more than doubling them since 2014. Of course, this didn't come all from organic growth but rather came through mostly from acquisition and a bit of organic growth. This is evident by the 42% rise in shares outstanding used to fund the deals. It would be nice to see shares repurchased in the coming years and acquisitions funded with debt or cash on hand.

The company has a good mix of commercial and residential business with a majority being commercial.

The only negative to a majority of the business being commercial is in the event of a severe economic recession. Businesses that go out of business will, of course, no longer have trash to be collected. On the other end, people always need somewhere to live and, thus, residential collection does not change much. That being said, this makes the risk profile a bit greater. As we can see, the mix towards commercial has been increasing to become a larger part of the business over the last 3 years.

Additionally, pictured below, we can see that the company has a good mix of operations across the country.

This leaves it in a position that should protect it in the event any single region is negatively impacted whether through environmental or economic factors. This also gives the company the continued ability to make add on acquisitions that will increase synergy since it operates in so many markets.

Going forward, the company has painted a rosy picture.

The company expects revenue growth of about 9% in the coming year with revenue of approximately $5.31 billion. This is excluding any additional acquisitions. This is a strong growth for a company in an industry with relatively no growth. It also expects to see margin continue to expand which is probably coming from rate hike increases.

The company also stands in a strong financial position with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.45x. It also generates strong free cash flow which is helpful in further returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and increased dividends.

It is likely the company will continue to acquire smaller competitors throughout the year as it traditionally has. So, investors should expect even stronger growth. As much as we enjoy growth, we must be mindful of valuation as our upside potential can be impacted when shares are purchased at too high of a price.

Valuation

Compared to peers that operate on a national scale, we can see that Waste Connections has the highest valuation.

With a higher forward P/E, P/S, and the lowest yield, there is not much that gives investors reason to believe Waste Connections has a ton of upside. Typically, we would look for a discount to peers with the same operating results. In this case, there is a premium.

Next, we review if the shares offer a discount to their 5-year historical trading valuations.

At this time, shares trade at a premium to their 5-year average for P/S, P/E, P/B, P/CF, and even forward P/E. This implies that perhaps shares are even overvalued at this time. My investment technique usually includes trying to buy shares at a discount to their average trading history. While this usually happens when something may be wrong at the time, there are many times where the company is operating just fine and shares just happen to be trading at a discount. In this case, it is easy for us to see there is not much value by this methodology.

Lastly, as a dividend growth investor, I take a look to see if we can secure a higher than average yield.

While Waste Connections doesn't have a long dividend history to analyze, it has one, nonetheless, we can see that the shares are currently offering an average yield. This implies the shares are fairly valued compared to their own history and offer little upside. Additionally, this yield is low not only compared to peers but also compared to what savings accounts are now offering.

Conclusion

For a stable, recessionary resistant business, Waste Connections deserves to trade at a slight premium to the market. Especially when considering the stronger growth it is offering for a mature industry. However, the company trades at a multiple that is higher than that of many companies with double-digit growth. It also doesn't offer investors much income for their investment, though the dividend has been growing. As the company continues to focus on growth, we could see further share dilution and an increased leverage ratio. Being that a majority of the business is reliant upon the strength of commercial economic activity, there is a stronger risk for revenue loss in a recession. At this time, investors would be best advised to wait to enter a position in the company or look for a different operator in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.