Nordson: A High-Quality Company At A High-Quality Price

Sales come from around the world and are beginning to see further pressure from a global slowdown.

Photo Source

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is a company that was founded in 1954 and has been rewarding shareholders for almost as long. The company operates primarily in three segments, "Advanced Technology Systems", "Adhesive Dispensing Systems", and "Industrial Coating Systems". These three segments are not something investors think of as an investable space, but for the last 10 years, it has helped Nordson offer shareholder returns that have a compound annual growth rate of 22%. This is quite impressive, and yet, the company trades with a market capitalization of less than $8 billion, leaving it off the radar for many investors. As the company continues to grow and return capital to shareholders, it may begin to attract the attention of larger investors. However, for now, the opportunity lies in the ability to pick up shares for a reasonable price. The shares are near their 52-week high at the moment, but a pullback could offer opportunity.

Performance

In the most recent quarter, Nordson reported earnings that looked like the company was not doing so well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Due to a miss on both the top and bottom lines, investors may, at first look, think the company is in trouble. However, the share price performance tells a different story. Usually, a miss like this would drive a stock down quite significantly. However, Nordson shares barely moved on the news. A deeper dive shows the company was just up against really strong comparable sales in which they grew 19% the year prior. Management fully expected the quarter to be weaker due to the seasonal weakness in equipment purchases during the first quarter. The company did see its backlog grow 9% to $439 million, which implies that there is still plenty of demand for the company's products. It also is nice to see that if the company did have weakness in demand, it can fill the gap with backlogged orders.

The company has been a strong converter of cash flow, which is tremendous.

Source: Earnings Slides

With 101% of net income converted into free cash, the company is able to make tuck-in acquisitions and return plenty of cash to shareholders.

While the company has some debt on the balance sheet, the ability to generate strong cash flow should leave investors confident that it has no problem covering its obligations.

Source: 10Q

Below, we can see that most of this debt is due in a well-laddered way as to not restrict capital in any one year.

Source: 10Q

The company has been returning cash to shareholders for 55 years in the form of increased dividends. Generally, this would lead to a payout ratio that may not have much room to grow, yet Nordson only has a 19% payout ratio, meaning the dividend is plenty safe. The company in the most recent quarter repurchased 856,000 shares also, which has contributed to the long-term trend of reducing common shares. The company still has about $500 million left on its current authorization to repurchase shares in the future. This would help reduce the total shares outstanding by another 7% or so at today's prices.

While the company generated $2.3 billion in sales, it did so from many parts of the world.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company gets a majority of its sales outside of the United States, but it is split well between Europe and Asia Pacific. This allows the company to be reliant upon each of these markets for sales growth but, of course, not overly reliant upon any single market. The company did see weakness this quarter in most regions except the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, currency translation did not help and expanded on the weakness in the results. As the company moves forward, it is guiding for 3% to 5% organic sales growth once accounting for a 2% currency headwind. Should currency fluctuations change to a positive note for the company, it can probably pleasantly surprise investors.

Segments

A brief overview of what the company does can better help investors understand how it operates.

Source: Earnings Slides

The "Advanced Technology Systems" division sells to several end markets but is helped by the great demand for medical devices and electronics. The company essentially makes the machinery that allows the producers of circuit boards and medical devices to create them on a production line. The company further benefits by the need for replacement parts creating a recurring revenue stream once the equipment is installed.

The next division is "Adhesive Dispensing Systems".

Source: Earnings Slides

This division produces equipment that is used to make consumer goods. The best part is the goods are items like diapers which have inelastic demand and are always needed. Furthermore, when a new product is introduced from the companies in which Nordson sells to, they need more equipment or parts to make the machinery capable of producing this product.

Lastly, the "Industrial Coating Systems" division which has the lowest operating margins for the company.

Source: Earnings Slides

This division produces equipment used in the industrial painting and coating space. Every large piece of equipment or car that has a coating on it or paint of sorts has a machine probably made by Nordson doing the job. This segment is, of course, heavily reliant upon a strong economy.

It is easy to see how the divisions within Nordson help keep the manufacturers going and the products are necessary for many businesses of all kinds. There are not many competitors in the space which allows Nordson to continue to grow and have strong operating margins as well. As the company continues to focus on growth going forward, it looks to do so in two ways. Offering new products and innovations and acquisitions. Arguably, synergy can be had by acquiring a company in the same field that produces equipment Nordson does not. This allows the company to cross-sell products to existing customers and acquire technology it does not have. Further more patents protecting products become acquired and utilized for future designs.

Valuation

Taking a look at 5-year historical trading valuations for the company, we can see if the shares offer value at this time.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, shares trade above their average P/S, P/E, and forward P/E. These most common valuation metrics show there is little value to be had in the shares at these levels. Normally, if there was above-average growth, then I would be accepting of paying above-average valuations. But this is currently not the case. With the company forecasting mid-single-digit growth, the current valuation seems less enticing. If the shares were to trade down to their average 5-year forward P/E, we would see a decline of about 10% to $125. That being said, I like to pick up shares at a discount to their average of usually at least 10%. Thus, I would look to enter the stock around $110-115.

Next, looking at the average yield for the last 24 years, we can see if shares are offering a below or above-average yield related to their own history.

Source: YieldChart

Currently, the yield is 1%, which is below the average 1.43%. This further indicates shares are overvalued. If shares were to offer investors an above-average dividend, it would need to trade down to $93 a share.

While the company has a long history of raising its dividend, it would take quite a bit of time to restore it to the level in which it would be average.

Conclusion

While Nordson continues to execute on its operational growth well, the shares currently do not offer enough value. If global weakness continues, shares could come under pressure due to its heavy reliance on sales outside of the United States. This could offer investors with a long-term time horizon an opportunity to buy the stock. Operating in a unique space, it does not have the same competitive threats or margin pressures other industries have. This is a positive as it can maintain margins in a downturn. I would expect even under a revenue decline, the company stays highly profitable. However, at this time, shares do not look attractive, trading above their average valuation and with a below average yield. Should the shares pull back, we may look to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.