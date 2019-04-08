February 2019 U.S. Monthly Retail Landscape Update

Black or African American and Asian total gross earnings between the ages of 16 and 24 grew at an above average rate.

Our firm tracks monthly retail sales numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau and would like to provide our views to readers.

The following is the year-over-year retail sales growth rate from Sept. 2017 until Feb. 2019 by categories:

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Year-over-year Inventory turnover rate change by categories:

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

A couple of our observations:

Retail sales generally slowed down from the peak in August 2018 until recently in February 2019.

We think it has possibly been impacted by the Fed’s rate hike decision in 2018 and dragged down by the government shutdown in early 2019.

Leader groups include men’s clothing and shoe stores.

These groups demonstrated an acceleration in growth rates from Q3 into Q4 2018 and slightly slowed down in Q1 2019. We attributed it to the recent streetwear trends that focus both comfort and fashion as well as the rise of e-commerce, which has increased the shopping frequency of men.

We have analyzed the financials of major players in the sectors as below.

Revenue growth rate and revenue absolute growth by quarters :

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

*Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), VF Corporation (VFC), Skechers (SKX), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Deckers (DECK), Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and ASCIS.

Nike has consistently outperformed other groups in the recent couple of quarters. We believe it is due to the success of its recent fashion strategies. Nike was challenged by Adidas in 2016 with the rise of the athleisure trend. Ever since, Nike has tried to match the competition by collaborating with various designers and fashion brands, such as Virgil Abloh at Off White and ASAP. As a result, since 2017 Nike has successfully attracted many famous designers and launched new shoe models at a speed that Adidas could not compete with. Nike also recently renovated its Fifth Avenue flagship store called the “House of Innovation” to strengthen its brand image in fashion. On the other hand, Nike has also invested heavily in its Nike+ and SNKRS app as one pillar of its Triple Double consumer direct defense strategy. With dominated financial and network resources, Nike has not only successfully taken back the territory from Adidas but also increased its addressable market by adopting several initiatives in fashion and e-commerce strategies.

We noticed that UnderAmour and ASCIS have underperformed the peer group, which coincides with the recent trend in sporting sectors. We believe the lack of innovation and fashion factors cause the result.

We analyzed the valuation for the groups using relative multiple analysis. Nike, Skechers, Columbia Sportswear and Adidas appear to be fair valued since both P/E and P/S ratio expand with revenue growth. UnderArmour appears to be overvalued since its P/E of 100x and P/S 1.5x are both relatively high compared to its revenue growth performance; it is also the underdog compared to the strong growth trend in the sector.

P/E and P/S ratio by quarters:

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

*FQ+1 denotes forward quarterly estimate valuation metrics.

Lagger groups include sporting goods, musical instrument and book stores, and furniture and home furnishing stores.

In the home furnishing sector, we think the stagnant activities after strong growth in a couple of previous quarters is the result of recent slow-down in the real estate market and high inventory accumulated at traditional brick and mortar merchants.

Existing home sales dropped in Q4 2018 due to the housing shortage.

Source: Fed

We analyzed the financials of major players as below.

Revenue growth rate and revenue absolute growth by quarters:

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

*Restoration Hardware (RH), William Sonoma (WSM), Wayfair(W), Lowe’s (LOW), Home Depot (HD), Pier 1 Imports (PIR), Ethan Allen (ETH), Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY), and Havertys Furniture Companies (HVT)

Wayfair has demonstrated the strongest growth as the online disruptor in the sector. Brick and mortar model furniture stores such as Lowe’s, Pier 1 Imports, Ethan Allen, Bed Bath Beyond, and Havertys Furniture Companies that compete primarily by their location advantage continue to struggle. One star among the brick mortar furniture merchants is At Home Group (Home), which operates as a discounted and low price furniture retailer in rural areas and is immune from the competition of Wayfair at the moment. Home Depot also showed strength in growth as it continues to invest in customer support and develop new technology tools to assist customers in the store. Compared to efforts made by Lowe’s, including obtaining key national brands and improving its in-stock mix, the strategy adopted by Home Depot seems to be differentiated from the online retailers and has its unique value proposition.

P/E and P/S ratio by quarters:

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

*FQ+1 denotes forward quarterly estimate valuation metrics.

Pier 1 Imports, Ethen Allen, Havertys At Home, and Wayfair’s valuation multiple are expanding with the revenue growth trend and appear to be fair valued. Home Depot’s P/E of 18.4x and P/S of 1.9 appear to be relatively low in historical level compared to its strong growth trend.

Non-store retailers continued to grow at a low double-digit rate, and show no sign of slow down in the past couple of quarters.

We think the non-store retailers should continue to grab share because of their low variable costs advantage and low penetration rate. (Non-store retailers accounted for 11.8% of total retail sales in February 2019.)

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

*Amazon(AMZN), eBay(EBAY), Shoptify(SHOP), Etsy(ETSY), Target(TGT), Costco(COST), Dollar General(DG), Walmart(WMT) and Alibaba(BABA)

In addition, we see non-store retailers not just grabbing market share from traditional brick and mortar retailers but also from traditional media advertisers. Examples such as Etsy are showing that accelerated growth is fueled by the ad spent of the seller on the platform. According to Mary Meeker, the daily hours spent with digital media per adult user continue to increase to 5.9 hours per day in the U.S. The non-store retailers should have more room to grow.

Source: Mary Meeker report 2018

From census statistics and company data, we see brick and mortar retailers continuing to struggle. We noticed a couple of retailers such as Target and Walmart have focused on their own online delivery strategy since 2016, and has demonstrated slow growth in recent quarters. In our opinion, among the different types of retailers such as fashion(featured by product selection ability), convenience and discount stores, the discount store should remain competitive from the non-store retailers since non-store retailers provide more convenient delivery service and offer customized product selection through big data. Hence, we think that Target, who is known for its product selection ability, is one of the most vulnerable retailers to be challenged by non-store retailers. Especially, in recent years, Target has tried to expand its delivery service and build convenience stores, which, in our opinion, have increased Target’s operating costs and made it harder to compete with the non-store retailers on price long term.

Amazon currently accounted for 2% of the total retail sales in 2018. Valuation-wise, Amazon, although it appears to be expansive at the moment, should still have an upside considering its ads, business growth, and e-commerce penetration potential. We think it is time to avoid allocating funds to fashion and convenience store retailers such as Target and Dollar General, as their valuation is trading at a relatively high to historical range.

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

Quarterly person count, weekly average earnings, and total gross earnings:

We analyzed the U.S. quarterly person count, weekly average earnings and total gross earnings numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Below we calculated the quarterly employment person count change, average weekly earnings change and total gross earning change from the quarter prior to a year before and categorized the numbers by ages( in rows) and ethnicity(in columns).

Source: LEL Investment Research, U.S. Census Bureau

All: all group; B: Black or Africa American; W: White; L: Hispanic or Latin; A: Asian. Letter in black stands for both men and women. Letter in blue stands for men only. Letter in red stands for women only.

We obtained a couple of observations from the statistics from Q1 2016 till Q4 2018:

Since 2016, the total gross earnings growth for people aged above 55 have generally outgrown other groups, regardless of ethnicity and sex.

This growth was mostly fueled by the number of the person count growth. We think this could be attributed to technology tool development. According to a report from Mary Meeker, technology has facilitated the growth of the number of freelancers. The workforce of freelancers is growing at a rate of 8.1%, compared to the total growth of 2.5% in 2017. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the percentage of self-employed workers above 55 is significantly higher than those under 55. Also, about 40 percent of people aged 55 and older were working or actively looking for work in 2014. That number, known as the labor force participation rate, is expected to increase the fastest for the oldest segments of the population—notably, people aged 65 to 74 and 75 and older—through 2024.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

For this trend and opportunity, we identify a couple of names as below.

Upwork (UPWK): A leading freelancer online platform currently captures the rising freelancer trend and is growing revenue at a rate of low twenties. Please see our analysis here.

Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI): This discounted retailer is highly differentiated and fast-growing, an extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. The company identifies and targets customers as “anyone between the ages of 25-70 with a wallet or a purse” seeking a great bargain. Based on the product mix and the way the company structures Ollie’s Army customer loyalty program, we believe the company is the beneficiary of the total gross earnings growth trend among ages above 55.

The company has demonstrated an outstanding growth at a rate of mid-teens to low twenties in the past couple of years.

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

Ollies had revenue of $1.07 billion in 2018 and an estimated market share of 0.018% of total retail sales. Compared to the share of total gross earnings of those above 55 at 23%, it appears that the company has significant growth potential. Although the valuation of Ollies seems to be relatively fair valued to align with sales growth, we think the company might be undervalued considering the potential addressable market share discussed above.

Source: LEL Investment Research, Bloomberg

*FQ+1 denotes forward quarterly estimate valuation metrics.

Black or African American and Asian total gross earnings between the ages of 16 and 24 grew at an above average rate.

By looking into the details, Black or African-American employment increased the most in professional followed by service and transportation occupations. Asian employment increased the most in professional occupations.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Brands constantly adjust their new products offering based on the recent trends, surveys, and stats to achieve growth. Hence, we encourage our readers to monitor the stats and pay attention to the story behind the numbers as the basis to invest in retail trends and opportunities.

For example, 2018 was marked by record-breaking ticket sales from the movie, Black Panther. If you follow the U.S. statistics as closely as we do, you should not be surprised by the success of the movie and viewed it as a single event. According to Wikipedia, Wesley Snipes announced his intention to make a film about Black Panther in 1992 but filming actually began in 2017.

Source: Box Office Mojo

We believe the trend should continue as indicated by the recent strong black or African-American employment growth trend. The recent movie, Green Book, was just awarded three Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Original Screenplay. The reader should pay attention to brands and corporations that might have developed a successful product catering to targeted demographic groups.

Conclusions

Through consumer research across geographical areas such as the U.S., France, China, Japan, Mexico and many others, as well as different ethnic groups (such as white, black, Latin and Asian), we, LEL Investment, started to link the relationship between the economy and the cross-culture history (feminism, street culture, retro, and much more). We developed a system that evaluates the effectiveness of company strategies. The above analysis gives our reader a framework of how we come up with quarterly trend stock ideas and help the reader leverage macro data in equity research. We identified key growth areas from recent U.S. statistics, such as the men’s clothing and shoe sectors, senior age (above 55) and black or African-American purchasing power growth, but we suggest caution in the furniture, sporting goods, and fashion and convenience retailer sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.