Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Most Of The Funds Are Traded At Positive Z-Score

Most of the municipal bond closed-end funds are traded at positive Z-score and we are cautious when we choose our long positions.

The benchmark continues its strong performance as we expected and all of the funds from the sector increased their net asset values.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are traded at high discounts.

The Benchmark

Five positive days for the main index of the municipal bonds. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished its winning streak with another increase of $0.19. After the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, the municipal bonds were one of the winners from the unchanged rates and the expectations for no more hikes until the end of the year.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software.

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known as a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) $0.0350 per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) $0.0350 per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) $0.0350 per share.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) $0.0458 per share of investment income.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) $0.0421 per share of investment income.

The other interesting events were about Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) which completed the merger of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (EIV) and announced firm and conditional tender offers.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Sorting by lowest Z-score, we find out that we do not have so many statistically undervalued funds in the sector. I am pretty sure we are not surprised by this fact because of the significant increase in the prices of the fund over the past months. Although the new high from the benchmark we see a slight decrease in the Z-scores of the municipal bond closed-end funds.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) continues to be the most undervalued fund based on the statistical approach, but this time its Z-score remains above -1.00 point. The price of the Muni bounced back from its bottom as the pressure from dividend cut has been overcome.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) is taking the second position after another increase in its net asset value. On a weekly basis, the NAV of the fund reported a gain of 0.44%, but its price remained flat. At first glance, the yield of 3.54% may not be very attractive to you, but I think a deeper analysis will be very useful. If we take into consideration that NXR does not use leverage for its portfolio and the relatively good portfolio quality, I think this fund deserves attention. Especially, if you are a more conservative investor.

2. Highest Z-Score

Here, sorting the funds by the highest Z-score in order to find "Sell" candidates. Many Muni funds have Z-score above 2.00 points, but this value of the statistical parameter is not enough to discuss them as potential "Short" candidates. I am saying it because you will notice the attractive discounts which they traded at. So, I will definitely not take "naked" sell positions in them, but I can use them as a hedging reaction.

Currently, we have two New York funds which have relatively high Z-score in the face of Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) and BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH). Respectively, they offer current yields of 3.80% and 4.07%. So, it is not a bad idea to take sell positions in them and long positions in some other New York funds which have lower Z-scores and offer higher current yields. The target here is to gain from their spread which in theory is a strategy involving very low risk.

So, as a long position, I do recommend BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN) which has 1.90 points Z-score and offer 4.27% current yield. Another good option is BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN) which has Z-score of 1.20 points and yield of 4.14%.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.16 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.22 points. Currently, the average value of the statistical indicator remains positive and indicates for a time to close some of our long positions.

3. Biggest Discount

For a second consecutive week, all of the funds managed to increase their net asset values. Definitely, the recent news for the interest rates gave an additional positive impulse to Munis.

The above funds are the ones with the highest spread between their price and net asset value. As we see, this sector still provides us with many closed-end funds traded at an attractive discount. Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) is one of the funds with a discount of more than 13.00%. Over the past week, the price of NQP went up by 0.61% and its net asset value rose by 0.59%.

I think you may review NQP as a potential addition to your portfolio. It is never a bad idea to buy an asset at a discount. It has a high quality of the portfolio when we talk about credit structure and an increase of the dividend.

4. Highest Premium

PIMCO funds continue to be the ones which are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -6.56%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -6.59%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. All of these good performers are traded at too high Z-scores and do not meet my requirements to review them.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.54% and the average yield on net asset value is 4.26%.

The Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) is leading the chart with its current yield of 5.59%. The earnings coverage ratio which is far below the needed 100% raises a red flag here. The latest earning is only 86.21% of the current dividend. In other words, we see a potential risk of a dividend cut.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector traded at a discount and negative Z-score.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products. We remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting pair trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCK, EVN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.