Natural Gas - LNG Is Making A Difference

We are now at a critical time of the year in the natural gas market as withdrawals from storage in the US will shift to injections. The season where inventories decline lasts from November until March each year, and for the rest of the year, stockpiles tend to build to prepare for the next peak season during the coldest months of the year.

The price action in the natural gas market has been bearish since mid-November when the price of the energy commodity rose to its highest price since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu. The low for 2018 was at $2.53 in February, and in February 2019, the price returned to just above that level when nearby futures traded to a low at $2.543 per MMBtu. Natural gas went into the recent withdrawal season with the lowest level of inventories in years, and as the injection season gets underway, stocks are still at their lowest level in years. The supply and demand dynamics for the natural gas market in the US has changed dramatically over the past years, and one of the reasons is the technology that has caused the share price of Cheniere Energy (LNG) and others involved in the natural gas liquefication business to move steadily higher since early 2016.

Natural gas has moved into injection season mode

On Thursday, April 4, the Energy Information Administration announced its first injection into storage for 2019. The market had expected a small withdrawal of 15 billion cubic feet, but the EIA reported that stocks rose by 23 bcf as of March 29. The withdrawal season typically ends during the final week of March, and 2019 was no exception.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the withdrawal season ended with a low in stocks at 1.107 trillion cubic feet. As of March 29, total stocks stood at 1.13 tcf which was 16.8% below last year's level at this time and 30.9% under the five-year average for the end of March.

Stockpiles of the energy commodity are going into the injection season which will run through November at their lowest level since 2014 when they fell to only 824 billion cubic feet. Stocks went into the withdrawal season at a low historical level, and they are doing the same going into the 2019 injection season.

It is easy to sell based on the latest inventory numbers for some - I am a buyer of the energy commodity with a stop below $2.50 per MMBtu

Now that natural gas will flow into storage across the United States over the next six months, it is likely that bearish sentiment will increase. The price of natural gas dropped in the aftermath of the latest EIA release given the market's expectation for a withdrawal and the reality of an injection.

Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart from last Thursday's trading shows, the price of natural gas declined from over the $2.67 per MMBtu level before the EIA data to the $2.64 level in the aftermath of the release that heralded the start of the 2019 injection season.

While rising stocks is not a bullish factor for the natural gas market, selling over the coming sessions could present a buying opportunity if the pattern that has been in place since 2016 remains intact in 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that natural gas has found a bottom in February or March since 2016. In that year, the low was at $1.611 per MMBtu in March which was the lowest price for the energy commodity since the late 1990s. In 2017, the bottom came in February at $2.522, and in 2018 it was at the $2.53 per MMBtu level in February.

In 2019, after rising to almost $5 per MMBtu in November 2018, natural gas fell to a low at $2.543 in February and while the price rallied to a high at just over the $2.90 level on the nearby futures contract in the aftermath of the February low, it has posted declined over the past four consecutive weeks. To keep the pattern of higher lows for the year in February or March intact, natural gas futures will need to remain above the $2.544 per MMBtu level for the rest of 2019.

I am a buyer of natural gas on any price weakness on a scale down basis from the current price with a stop below the $2.50 level. I will likely place my stop at $2.449 to allow for a false break to the downside. Nearby May futures settled at the $2.664 per MMBtu level on Friday, April 5.

Record production but record consumption

The bears will be focusing on the ever-increasing level of production in the United States which has made the nation the world's leading producer of the energy commodity. Quadrillions of cubic feet of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States combined with technological advances in hydraulic fracturing, and a friendlier regulatory environment under the Trump administration have created a perfect environment for rising production. However, necessity is the mother of invention, and demand for natural gas has grown alongside output.

Power generation in the US that formerly depended on coal-fired generation has switched to natural gas. At the same time, liquefied natural gas from the US now flows around the world to locations where the price is trading at higher prices. Asian demand for US gas is rising by leaps and bounds. Therefore, while the supply side of the fundamental equation for natural gas has expanded substantially, so has the demand side.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, open interest and volume in the natural gas market have both been rising which is a sign that producer and consumer hedging requirements are a function of the growth in both supply and requirements.

Dominion Energy tells Cramer they are sold out of LNG for 20 years

On April 3, Thomas Farrell the CEO of Dominion Energy (D), a power and natural gas company told Jim Cramer, "When I started at Dominion about two decades ago, about 55 percent of our power production came from coal. Last year it was 12 percent, and that's been largely replaced by renewables and natural gas." He went on to say, that Japan and India are buying LNG which could be sold out for the next 20 years.

Cheniere Energy is the cutting-edge company when it comes to turning natural gas into a liquid for exportation around the world.

LNG is on the cutting edge of the NG market

The company profile for LNG states:

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

While the price of natural gas futures has traded from lows of $1.611 to highs of $4.929 per MMBtu since 2016 and was at the $2.664 level on April 5, LNG shares have been on a one-way path to the upside.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of the stock has moved from a low at $22.80 in February 2016 to a high at $71.03 last November and was trading not far below the recent high at $67.59 level on Friday, April 5. As the demand for US liquefied natural gas rises around the world, LNG is well-positioned to lead the business in the coming years which bodes well for the share price.

I am a scale-down buyer of natural gas from the $2.664 level with a stop at $2.449 per MMBtu. My positions in natural gas will be a trade, and I will look to take profits at the $2.90 level. When it comes to LNG, the path of least resistance for the company's shares remain higher and qualify as an investment rather than a trade as the export business in natural gas will continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author trades LNG from the long side of the market