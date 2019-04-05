Aurora, Aphria, And Wayland Land German Cultivation Licenses

Canopy Growth has more than 25% market share in Germany but did not receive a cultivation license.

Three Canadian cannabis companies have landed the first German medical cannabis cultivation licenses. Each of Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Aphria (APHA), and Wayland Group (OTCQB:MRRCF) were awarded medical cannabis cultivation licenses in Germany on April 4th.

These licenses are for relatively low cultivation figures but could help open the door for these three groups to begin producing and selling cannabis in the developing, but potentially enormous, German cannabis market. Some analysts suggest the German medical cannabis market will be worth up to U$2.7 billion by 2023.

These licenses also demonstrate the leadership of the Canadian cannabis companies: In a competitive bidding process with 79 bidders, three Canadian LPs emerged as the winners. Canopy Growth (CGC), which has perhaps 25% market share in Germany, was notably not among the winners of a German cultivation licenses.

Germany Seeks Bids For First Domestic Production

Back in January, Germany began looking for its first-ever legal cannabis growers. Germany sought to award licenses to produce 2,600 kilograms/year over a four year period, or 10,400 kilograms in total. This cultivation capacity was split into thirteen 200-kilogram/year lots. According to Bloomberg, this bidding process attracted 79 bidders.

Germany's medical cannabis market is small but growing rapidly, with 1,200 kilograms of sales in 2017 increasing 137% to 2,845 kilograms in 2018. Germany's medical cannabis market is expected to continue to grow, with one projection suggesting that the Germany medical cannabis market could be worth U$2.7 billion by 2023:

"'Although Europe’s legal CBD market remains relatively small – set to reach US$416-million in 2019 – it is poised to grow more quickly with both the likely blessing of global bodies such as the UN, and the European Union’s Novel Foods Act (health and safety regulations) eventually permitting for CBD to be sold like other ingestible products on the mainstream market.' Europe’s cannabis market will grow to US$8-billion by 2023 versus US$316-million in 2018, with Germany on track to become the region’s biggest medical marijuana customer at US$2.7-billion by 2023 versus US$73-million last year, Brightfield said." Brightfield Group via Barcharts, March 26th

Until now, the medical cannabis sold in Germany has been imported, with about half of that supply coming from the Netherlands and the other half arriving from Canada. Germany is seeking to add domestic production to this imported cannabis, in order to ensure the security of the cannabis supply, according to Bloomberg.

Three Winners Are Chosen - All With Canadian Ties

"We are very proud to have been selected as one of only three companies by the German government, which is a great achievement by our team," said Neil Belot, Chief Global Business Development Officer. "Having the highest rated concept is a strong validation of the Aurora Standard cultivation philosophy, as well as of our track record in the delivery of safe and high-quality medical cannabis products to the German system. We commenced delivering dried cannabis flower from Canada to the German market in 2017, and recently added cannabis extracts to our offerings for German patients. Winning the tender reflects a natural evolution for Aurora, establishing a more prominent local footprint in this important international market with over 82 million people." Dr. Florian Holzapfel of Aurora Deutschland GmbH, added, "Being one of the winners in this tender reflects our ability to work with international governments and establish ourselves as a trusted partner in multiple global jurisdictions. Upon finalization of the allotment we will commence with our project to construct a state-of-the-art cannabis production facility to further service German patients with safe, high-quality cannabis." Aurora Cannabis Press Release, April 5th

Wayland Group's joint venture, Demecan GmbH, was one of the three winners of the thirteen lots. The remaining lots were split between two "big five" cannabis producers, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria.

Company Lots Awards Annual Production Total Production Aurora 5 1,000 kg/year 4,000 kg Aphria 5 1,000 kg/year 4,000 kg Demecan GmbH 3 600 kg/year 2,400 kg

Over the course of four years, these three companies will have licenses to produce at least 10,400 kilograms of cannabis. The contracts awarding these licenses also allow for 10% production increases per year, potentially increasing the total license size to over 12,000 kilograms in total, spread between the three companies.

Germany will continue to need to import cannabis, given 137% growth to 2,835 kilograms in 2018. Even at maximum production, the 2,600 kilograms of production in the first year of these licenses would not have satisfied 2018 demand.

The award of these cannabis licenses is subject to a review period, and a final decision will be reached by April 17th.

'This is a watershed moment for our operations in Germany as it validates the early entry by our company into that market. I congratulate Ben and his team on the ground in Germany and our partner DEMECAN and thank them for their hard work. We hope and expect to see similar successes in other international markets where Wayland has made similar early entries,' stated Wayland Chairman Paul Pathak." Wayland Group Press Release, April 4th

This award is good news for shareholders of each of Aurora, Aphria, and Wayland. Of the three companies, this award is likely the most important for Wayland. Wayland is by far the smallest of these three companies, so this small award is comparatively larger for the small company.

For Aphria and Aurora Cannabis, this award is good news, but of a less important nature. At a possible price of perhaps C$8/gram, Aphria and Aurora might generate C$8 million/year from this license - a meaningful amount, but less significant for these companies than for Wayland.

"Aphria is proud to have been selected as a successful applicant in the German tender process, a testament to our high production quality standards," said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany. "The decision from BfArM is a validation of our strategic approach to supporting the German medical cannabis market, including with high-quality, domestic production to secure vital supply for patients. We are very pleased with our continued business momentum in Germany." Aphria Press Release, April 5th

Of the two companies, this award may be more important for Aphria. Aphria recently purchased CC Pharma in Germany for up to €43 million and announced CannRelief, a CBD-based cosmetics line for the German market. However, despite those moves into Germany, Aphria's main Canadian cultivation facility is not EU-GMP certified (unlike Aurora), so Aphria has not been able to export cannabis into the German medical cannabis market. With this award, Aphria will be able to establish a foothold in the German medical cannabis market.

This award also illustrates that Canadian cannabis companies are among the best-positioned to capture global cannabis markets. Even with 79 bidders, two of the three winners here are Canadian "big five" cannabis firms, and those two companies received a combined 77% of the licensed production.

Perhaps the most notable exception to this production license award was Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth's Spektrum Cannabis GmbH sold 204 kilograms of cannabis in Germany during the December quarter, generating $2.7 million. During 2018, Canopy had over one-quarter market share in the German cannabis market. It is very likely that Canopy Growth was one of the 79 bidders for these German cultivation licenses, but the company was unsuccessful in securing any lots.

As with Aurora and Aphria, the production sizes here are relatively trivial for a company the size of Canopy Growth. However, it is a net negative that the company was unable to secure any of these lots and strengthen their relationship with Germany.

