Aurora Cannabis: Yes, You Will Likely Be Diluted Again

On April 2nd, the management team at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) filed what is referred to as a Shelf Prospectus with the SEC. In it, the company laid out a scenario whereby it could, through any combination of securities, bring in up to $750 million from investors over the next two years. This move may be seen as insignificant to some investors given the fact that a Shelf Prospectus does not necessarily mean any new securities will be issued, but given Aurora’s line of business, the growth taking place in the industry, and management’s own track record, investors would be remiss to not think that it will come to pass that this prospectus, in at least some capacity, will be utilized. The end result, likely, will be additional dilution for shareholders, but given the high market value the business is trading for, utilizing its stock like currency is not necessarily a bad idea and could have a feedback loop reminiscent of George Soros’s view of reflexivity in the market.

A look at the filing

When companies are looking for opportunities to grow, there are generally considered three ways in which they can access capital. Either they can borrow it, they can give up ownership for it, or they can utilize internally-generated cash flows or cash on hand from prior transactions to make it happen. In most cases, using cash flows can be the slowest path of the three to growth, while using debt and equity are much quicker but come at varying costs. While it may be tempting for some firms to issue debt or equity immediately, some prefer to perform the regulatory work required to issue it and then to sit on that possibility until such time as is needed. This is where the filing of a Shelf Prospectus comes in.

Sometimes, a Shelf Prospectus results in no additional investment and instead will expire, but in other cases it’s tapped into. In such a filing, companies can leave open just how and what they will issue, so that they can behave in the most optimal way given existing market conditions and so that they don’t risk any blowback from investors for tipping their hands. Such is the case with Aurora.

*Taken from Aurora Cannabis

In the image above, for instance, you can see that, if management elects to tap this prospectus, it may do so in one of any number of ways. Either the company can issue common shares, or warrants, or options, or subscription receipts, or debt securities, or what it calls ‘units’ (units in this case being defined as a mixture of the other securities I mentioned). In all of these cases, Aurora would see shareholders diluted, except for if it elected to follow through with simple debt securities. While this is a possibility, I do believe that if it’s done on any scale, it would have to be small.

My rationale here relates to Aurora’s own financial condition. Sales of the business are soaring, with net revenue in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year at C$54.18 million compared to the more modest C$29.67 million seen just one quarter earlier. That said, on the bottom line the business has been anything but great. Net loss in the second quarter, for instance, came out to C$237.75 million. Even if you exclude certain items and look at the loss from operations, for the first two quarters on the whole, it came out to C$192.06 million, up from a loss of just C$17.48 million seen for the same period a year earlier. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, was -C$132.95 million for the second quarter alone.

While lenders may be alright with some debt, especially considering the business had (as of the end of last year) cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities and restricted cash) of C$206.23 million, it also had C$201.63 million in convertible debentures, plus additional debt worth C$145.93 million. In addition to this, earlier this year, the company issued C$345 million worth of additional convertible notes, bearing an annual payout of 5.5%, and that may be redeemed by cash, stock, or both at the company’s discretion. For a firm currently losing money, the thought of additional debt may be unappetizing.

Earlier this year, I published an article detailing the history of financial innovation at Aurora and I fully suspect that this trend will continue. However, more likely than not, any sort of decision to tap this prospectus will be through some instrument that will further dilute investors. For a firm with around 1 billion shares outstanding already, this may seem extreme, but now might actually be the best time to dilute investors. With a market cap of $9.07 billion as I type this, the company’s high price essentially would allow it to print money by selling high-priced stock to willing buyers.

This thought process follows along quite well with the view of reflexivity that George Soros has regarding the market. While other examples could apply, the case here involves a business with high-priced stock being able to use that stock to fuel growth. By allocating that stock in an intelligent manner, the firm is able to create a growth outcome that is favorable and value-inducing to shareholders and if this trend continues then it could create a scenario where the very act of the stock being pricey could come full circle and create enough value to justify said priciness. This is a central pillar, I would argue, of growth investing, but in more cases than not that I’ve seen over the years, the market corrects the price before the value in question can be created.

Aurora has a real market opportunity

At this time, Aurora has operations either running or in the process of getting up and running in over two dozen countries, the latest of these being Portugal. While I have expressed concerns in the past about whether the market opportunity for cannabis is as large as some have suggested, assuming my concerns are unfounded, Aurora could be in a prime position to make for an excellent case study in market reflexivity. After all, the suggested upside in this space is tremendous.

*Taken from Aurora Cannabis

As you can see in the image above, for instance, management at the firm believes that the total market opportunity available in Canada alone is about $12 billion (disclosures do not say if this or the other $ amounts referenced in this paragraph are US dollars or Canadian dollars), $9 billion of which would be on the consumer side. Management recently even talked about the consumer side offering chances in other areas like beverages, edibles, and more. However, the real growth is outside of Canada. The aforementioned image, for instance, illustrates that the global medical market for cannabis is probably around $70 billion in size, while the global consumer market is closer to $115 billion. In all, this would suggest a $197 billion market, but what might be most exciting for shareholders is that the global medical market is defined here as only consisting of the US, EU, and Latin America, while the global consumer market is defined as only consisting of the US and EU. Add in possibilities throughout Asia, Africa, and more as time goes on, and upside could be far greater.

*Taken from Aurora Cannabis

To achieve this kind of market growth, Aurora must bring on capital and unlike peers like Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) and Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), it has elected not to pursue (at this time), an investment from a single large firm that might risk management losing its control over the business. Moves like this, then, will be required, not only to reach the 500,000kg worth of annual capacity per annum by mid-2020, but to make that only a stepping stone for the larger global space as it eventually opens up.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Aurora appears to be hard at work trying to grow their firm. While the latest prospectus issued by the business may be seen as a meaningless thing by some market participants, there is a very real possibility that the firm will tap it and will do so in a way that creates dilution for investors. Given the firm’s current market capitalization, such a move might actually be positive since it will help the business to realize more value down the road, but for this to work out well for current shareholders, it needs to be done with them understanding the tradeoff of owning a smaller piece of a potentially much larger pie.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.