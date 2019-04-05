Technically Speaking For The Week Of April 1-5

2-week rallies in the micro, small, and mid-cap indexes could indicate the market is developing a healthier risk appetite.

Global data points to modest growth, but there are signs trade issues are still hurting the macro-environment.

Asia:

Asia conclusion: The Chinese slowdown has clearly impacted the ASEAN region. The China composite Markit PMI rose over 50 for the first time in three months in the latest report. The macro reports and individual country data are littered with export-related weakness and softer sentiment due to the Chinese slowdown. It's not a recession, but overall growth is slower.

Europe/UK/Canada:

EU Conclusion: The EU is clearly slowing. The Markit PMI has been declining for the last 6-9 months; sentiment reports have been dropping; industrial production is weaker. The ECB specifically noted this weakness in their latest policy announcement, in which they announced a revival of a previously discontinued lending program. And then we have Brexit, which has the potential to cause wide-spread systemic disruption to a large enough degree as to cause a recession.

Latin America/Developing Markets

Latin American Conclusion: Like the EU region, there are numerous reports of export-related softness, which ties in with the overall decline in global trade. There are also issues related to dollar strength, which has negatively impacted countries with large debt loads denominated in dollars. Still, the region is in pretty good economic shape; growth is still positive, interest rates are low, inflation is more or less contained, and unemployment is low.

U.S. Economic Data Released This Week

The Census reported that retail sales (a coincidental indicator) decreased 0.2%.

The left chart shows five years of the absolute number. While the data is still trending higher, it has potentially topped over the last year. The Y/Y percentage increased (right chart) is near its lowest level in the last five year.

Above is a 1-year chart which shows that it has decreased in five of the last eight months.

Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of the Y/Y percentage change in retail sales are all moving lover. The declines of all three are strong, indicating a fairly pronounced weakness over the last 6 months.

The Census reported that durable goods orders decreased by 1.6%. This is a very volatile data series best viewed over the longer term:

DG orders started to increase mid-2016 and plateaued in 2018.

The latest non-manufacturing ISM report was good. Although it dropped 3.6 points, the headline number is 56.1. Here's a chart of the data from Adviser Perspectives:

Even though production and new orders declined sharply (-7.3 and -6.2, respectively), both were still in the upper-50s. The anecdotal comments were strong. The only potentially concerning development is the drop in export orders over the last four months, which have declined from 59.5 to 52.5. Although still positive, the decline is noticeable.

The latest ISM manufacturing report was also good. The headline number was 55.3. Although this number was in the upper 50s and lower 60s in 2018, it's since moved a bit lower to more realistic levels: The anecdotal comments were strong, especially this comment about housing (emphasis added):

Weather in the domestic market is constraining homebuilding across the nation — too wet in the south, severe winter in the north. Expectations are that homebuilding backlog is growing, and a surge of domestic business will come in May and June. Internationally, the Chinese trade war is still holding business back, but expectations are that in April or May, business will spring back materially as tariffs resolve.(Wood Products)

New orders and production were also in the mid-50s. 16 of 18 industries were expanding.

Finally, we have Friday's jobs report, which had a solid 196,000 establishment jobs added. Rather than look at a single month, I prefer the 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of monthly job growth to smooth out the bumps in the data:

All three are clustered around the 200,000/month mark, which is a sign of a healthy jobs market.

U.S. Conclusion: the data is good. Both the service and manufacturing sectors are growing and Friday's jobs report helped to ease concerns about February's weak print. Retail sales, however, are modestly concerning, as they indicate the consumer might be less than thrilled about spending at previous rates. There is some modest weakness, primarily in the leading indicators: new orders for consumer durable goods and non-transportation capital goods are weaker while the yield curve is still flat.

Central Bank Actions

General background: the Fed and ECB have recently taken a far more dovish tone. In their recent policy announcements (see here and here), both acknowledged economic softness, which is somewhat uncharacteristic for a central bank unless there is real and legitimate concern about something. The Fed's newfound dovishness means that other central banks will be very reluctant to raise interest rates unless the threat of inflation is very real and evident in the data.

The RBA maintained Australian rates at 1.5%, which they've done for several years. The RBA noted that the labor market was in strong shape but that the latest GDP data was somewhat softer. Regarding the global economy, the bank observed (emphasis added):

The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable, although growth has slowed and downside risks have increased. Growth in international trade has declined and investment intentions have softened in a number of countries.

As Australia is a bit more dependent on exports than most developed countries, the RBA's opinion on external developments carries a bit more weight. For additional information about the Australian economy, please see the Chart Pack published by the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India lowered rates 0.25% (25 basis points) to 6%. Here is their assessment of the domestic economy (emphasis added):

Turning to domestic developments, the MPC observed that the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has pegged India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 7.0 per cent in 2018-19, revised down from 7.2 per cent in its first advance estimates. More recent high frequency indicators point to manufacturing growth slowing down, while investment demand is subdued. Credit flows to micro and small as well as medium industries remains muted, though they somewhat improved somewhat for large industries. Capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector is running above its long-term average. There is also some improvement in business sentiment. High frequency indicators of the services sector such as sales of commercial vehicles and freight traffic indicate moderation in activity.

India is in a unique position relative to the Fed. Their policy rate is higher, which means they have room to cut rates relative to the US. India has recently experienced moderate inflation and higher growth.

U.S. Financial Markets

Last week, I argued that the markets are feeling "toppy" due to three events.

Treasuries were rallying Smaller caps were under-performing larger caps Larger caps were "over" performing

All three of these events indicate that traders are betting on weaker growth. Slower growth translates into lower inflation, which makes Treasuries more attractive. Slower growth also means slower earnings growth, which is bad for small-caps and somewhat better for larger-caps.

The following charts put this data into a longer-term perspective for the equity markets:

Micro-caps are near their lowest level relative to the SPY for the last 10 years. We see the same situation ...

.. with small-caps, and ...

... mid-caps.

The performance table for the YTD and month show the same data in a different way.

YTD we have a fairly standard rally. The QQQs are leading, but those are followed by the IWM, IJH, IYT, and IWC This is what you'd expect for a strong bull market.

But for the last month, riskier equity markets have been underperforming relative to the larger indexes. The IJH, IWM, and IWC are all in the bottom half of the performance table.

It's possible that might be changing. Let's start with the IWC - the micro-caps:

The IWC started a rally in late March and is now near a 1-month high.

On the daily chart, prices have broken through resistance that connected highs from late February and mid-March. The MACD has given a buy signal.

We see a similar pattern with the IWM:

The Russell 2000 also started a rally at the end of March and closed the month chart at a 1-month high.

The daily chart has also broken through resistance and is headed for the 159 level - which is the next major area of resistance. The MACD has also given a buy signal.

The 30-day IJH also shows a strong, 2-week long rally with prices closing at a 1-month high.

On the daily chart, not only do we have a buy signal from the MACD but we also have prices breaking through resistance today.

So - is this really a change of market heart? The answer is that we'll have to wait and see what happens. But, it's a more than minor possibility. This week's economic data was good. And Friday's employment report indicated that February's weak print was a 1-off. Unfortunately, there are still some large structural issues: a hard Brexit is a week off, trade is still down, and the U.S. is still in the middle of a tariff war with, well, everybody.

So, let's chew on both sides of the economic data over the weekend.

