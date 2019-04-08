Brexit Risks Rise

March 29 was the deadline for the end of the UK's membership in the European Union and the fateful day has come and gone. The threat of a "hard" Brexit has spooked the British, Europeans, and nations all over the world. A divorce without terms would create more than a little uncertainty when it comes to immigration policies, borders, trade, and the many other factors that the two sides have been negotiating since the referendum narrowly passed in June 2016.

While Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to a proposal together with the leadership of the EU to fulfill the will of the British people, her Parliament rejected that agreement on three separate occasions, so far, leading to the first extension from March 29 to April 12. Last week, the Parliament once again rejected a deal that would lead to a divorce, and now it is back to the drawing board for the Prime Minister who has become more than exasperated doing shuttle diplomacy between London and the continent. It seems she has had more success with the leadership of the EU while dealing with the Parliament has amounted to herding a pack of wild cats over the issue.

The pound has been trading in a range between $1.27 and $1.34 against the dollar in 2019. Each time it looks like a deal is on the horizon, the pound rallies and when it fails the British currency moves to the downside. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF product (FXB) is a product for those who wish to take a position in the British currency but do not trade in the OTC foreign exchange or futures market.

Another extension

After arranging for a short-term extension from March 29 to April 12, a disappointed British Prime Minister wrote to the European Union late last week requesting more time until June 30. It is not that Parliament cannot reach a consensus over the proposal negotiated by the Prime Minister with the EU; it is that they continue to reject the plan by a significant margin.

The leadership of the EU is growing frustrated with the UK, but time could be on their side. The EU would rather the UK remain within the union but are afraid to set a precedent that allows for favorable conditions for an exit for any other member that considers leaving in the future. Meanwhile, some political analysts in the UK are saying the Prime Minister's Conservative Party could lose the next election if their candidate supports a hard Brexit. Younger voters in the UK tend to vote with the Labour Party, and a hard-liner approach to Brexit could shift the political balance and hand Labour a victory. Additionally, younger voters seem more likely to support remaining within the union than older voters.

Parliament cannot get its act together

We have to remember that the vote for Brexit passed by the slimmest of margins. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Parliament is against a proposal that they believe favors Europe at the expense of the UK when it comes to divorce. Last week, Prime Minister May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn sat down, but the statements coming from the attempt to reach a consensus that would lead to a deal have not yielded any improvement in the situation. However, the two leaders appeared to reach an impasse quickly. A spokesperson for the Labour Party said, "We are disappointed that the government has not offered real change or compromise. We urge the Prime Minister to come forward with genuine changes to her deal in an effort to find an alternative that can win support in Parliament and bring the country together."

Meanwhile, the negotiations between the two political leaders in the UK are only half the story as Prime Minister May knows she can only push the leadership of the EU so far and they appear to be ready for a hard Brexit at this point.

Europe has offered the UK a deal they believe is fair and does not set a precedent they will regret in the years ahead. The EU knows that the Parliament could face a political collapse leading to a new election, a second vote on Brexit, or a referendum on whether the citizens support a hard Brexit. It is possible that the European Union will grant another extension, and perhaps another when there is no deal on June 30 as they know that the situation is eating away at support for the government in the UK.

The bottom line is that the UK is a political mess, but it remains an economic power in the region and a hard Brexit, an agreement, nor no Brexit at all is not likely to change that all that much.

The pound waits

The British pound is sitting around the $1.30 level against the US dollar. Each time the market becomes optimistic that a solution and deal for Brexit is on the horizon, the pound rallies, and disappointment takes it lower against the greenback.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the pound versus the US dollar currency relationship shows that in June 2016 when the market expected a no vote on the referendum, the pound rallied to $1.50, and in the aftermath of the yes vote, took the pound to $1.20. Therefore, the market would prefer for the UK to remain within the EU. However, the sentiment has shifted to a situation where a solution, perhaps any solution, that provides certainty would cause a recovery in the value of the pound versus the dollar. It seems that optimism leading up to votes in Parliament take the pound towards the $1.34 level and disappointment following each rejection causes it to fall to the $1.30 level. The pound is waiting to make a move away from $1.30, and the pattern of trading is telling us that $1.20 could be in the cards if the UK opts for a hard exit. Any other solution would likely take the pound higher.

A result is coming - or is it?

I have been wrong in my projection for a deal before the March 29 deadline. I thought that the UK and EU would reach an eleventh-hour compromise. The April 12 deadline is likely to give way to a June 30 line in the sand, and a pattern of kicking the can down the road is developing which could mean that Brexit will become an issue for a new crop of leaders in the EU and UK. If the UK and EU have not come up with an acceptable compromise that both sides can live with after almost three years since the referendum, it is unlikely they will by June 30, 2019, or many even June 30, 2020, or beyond.

I still believe it is in the best interest of both parties to, as Prime Minister May has repeatedly said, "Get on with it."

The Prime Minister has been a model of both stability and perseverance when it comes to Brexit as she has been a punching bag on both sides of the English Channel. Theresa May has done her utmost to fulfill the wishes of the British people after the referendum in 2016, but she has had to compromise with unyielding European leaders attempting to preserve the status quo and save the dream of pan-Europeanism. At home, even members of her Conservative Party have proven unyielding on the Brexit issue with the original proponents for exit continuing to stoke the fires of nationalism in the nation. The times tend to define leaders, and when it comes to Prime Minister May, she found herself in the most challenging position for a leader of her nation since Winston Churchill during the Second World War.

So long as Prime Minister May remains in charge in the UK, the pound is likely to remain stable to higher. However, if she resigns or suffers a no-confidence vote, all bets may be off for the pound. The Brexit issue looking like it was coming to a head in March, now it seems like the UK is stuck in neutral and is handing power back to the EU who can either approve or deny the request for an extension.

FXB for a relief rally in the pound

I am an optimist and believe that all of the thankless work by Prime Minister May will eventually pay off in the form of a deal that fulfills the will of the British people who voted in a majority to exit the European Union. The trading pattern in the pound has told us that an agreement would be bullish for the British currency. I also believe that a decision for a new referendum that results in the cancelation of Brexit would be bullish for the value of the pound. A continuation of the status quo where the can is kicked down the road would likely keep the currency around its current level against the dollar.

The low odds outcome would be new leadership in the UK or a hard Brexit which would likely lead to an immediate resignation by the Prime Minister. I continue to be friendly for the prospects of the British pound but would liquidate any long position if the nation decides to leave with no agreement or the Prime Minister throws in the towel voluntarily or otherwise.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the pound versus the US dollar currency relationship. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB has net assets of $126.38 million and trades an average of 54,735 shares each day making it a liquid trading or investing product. I continue to favor a long position in the British pound but have been selling strength at over $1.33 and buying weakness at $1.31 or below while the period of uncertainty continues to move the pound higher and lower within the trading range in 2019. I believe the pound will eventually move higher towards the $1.40 level, but that confidence is fading and could depend on the continued presence of Prime Minister May.

