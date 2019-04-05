Turning Points For The Week Of April 1-5

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to see if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

I'm lowering my recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 25%. The leading labor market indicators have improved and Friday's employment report provided a much-needed rebound in establishment job growth. That being said, other leading indicators (building permits, orders of durable consumer goods, and non-transportation capital goods) are still soft.

Leading Indicators

There has been some improvement in several of the leading employment indicators, starting with the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims.

This data series hit a 1-year low in September 2018 and then rose, trending between 220,000 and 230,000 for several months. It is now down in five of the last six weeks while also being near its 1-year low.

Here is the same data in a 5-year time frame. Rather than printing a V-shaped bottom, it's now possible that this data will trend at a low level.

Continued unemployment claims are also improving:

This data series appears to have bottomed in September of last year before rising modestly. It has trended lower for the last several weeks, although it hasn't improved to the same degree as the 4-week moving average.

The yield curve - while still performing in standard, end-of-the-economic-cycle ways - has also improved modestly:

Although still negative, the spread between the 1-year and the 7, 5, and 3-year treasury has become less negative.

While the 10, 7, and 5-year/3-month spread has also risen, and even turned modest positive in two instances.

The Census released the latest durables goods number, which had a headline increase of .1%. This series appears to have plateaued:

The left chart shows the total number, which rose during 2017 but leveled-off and trended between 250,000 and 275,000 for 2018. The right chart shows the Y/Y percentage increase which has trended positively for the last two years.

For our purposes, there are two subsets of the data that are important, starting with new orders for consumer durable goods:

This series has trended sideways for a little under a year (left chart). The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) is still positive but clearly trending lower. Weaker auto and home furnishing sales are a cause.

Manufacturers new orders for non-defense goods is another way of saying, "expensive production equipment." This series peaked mid-2018 and has been trending lower since (left chart). The Y/Y percentage change is positive but near its lowest positive level in the last five years.

Coincidental Indicators

The Census released several coincidental indicators this week, starting with retail sales, which decreased .2% in the latest month. This is another soft print from this data series.

The left chart shows total retail sales, which appear to have topped over the last 6-9 months. The right chart shows the Y/Y percentage increase, which is now near its lowest level in the last five years.

The chart above shows the last year of retail sales numbers. There is an obvious leveling off; the series has declined in 5 of the last 8 months.

Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve; author's calculations

Above are the 3, 6, and 12-month moving average for the Y/Y percentage change in the retail sales increase. Not only are all three moving lower but all three are doing so at one of the sharpest paces in the last 10 years - which should concern us.

Finally, we have Friday's employment report, which contained a much-needed 196,000/month bound in job growth. The 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages are 180,333, 206,833, and 211,416, respectively. Here's a chart of the data:

Once again, we see the longer averages clustering around 200,000, indicating the economy is adding jobs at a solid rate.

Overall, the data has improved modestly over the last 4-6 weeks, indicating a moderate strengthening. Let's hope this trend continues.

