Tradeweb: Trade On The Platform, Not In The Shares?

This is despite the fact that the deal involves sophisticated sellers which only recently "acquired" the company.

Tradeweb (TW) has gone public in an offering which has been very successful with shares trading at $35 and changes currently. The deal is a huge success for those involved, yet, I recognise that the structure is complicated as this complexity and high valuations do prevent me from being attracted to the IPO at the offer price, let alone after taking into account the post-IPO run.

The Company

Tradeweb aims to build better markets with a focus on electronic markets through innovation over the past two decades. While the name might not be very well known to the public at all, its platform processes over $500 billion in trades on average each day, facilitating trading across 40+ products split across rates, credit, equities, and money markets. Parties participating on this platform include mostly institutions and wholesale as well as central banks.

Founded in 1996, the company was set-up with a mission to solve inefficiencies in the trading process by taking markets live and moving electronically. This finally happened in 1998, after which the company moved to Europe in 2000 and expanded to Asia some four years later. Organic growth, innovation, and some targeted acquisitions have created a dominant platform which currently exists in this form.

The growth of trading, thanks to increased velocity and increase in the notional size, rise of electronic trading, usage of technology, focus on innovation and strong user network make Tradeweb a dominant player in this field. Note that Tradeweb has been part of Refinitiv which was part of Thomson Reuters. Blackstone and other partners acquired a 55% stake in Refinitiv at an enterprise valuation of $20 billion last summer, as Blackstone and partners look to carve out some cash and a standalone valuation through this public offering.

The Offering

Tradeweb, initially, aimed to sell 27.3 million shares in a preliminary offering range set between $24 and $26 per share, as strong demand means the final offer range was set at $27 a piece as the number of shares offered rose to 40 million. As a result, gross offering proceeds totaled some $1.08 billion.

The structure of the business is highly complicated with shares held by a consortium of banks, Refinitiv owner, and common shareholders following the IPO. Important to note is that common shareholders do not hold equal voting right (in fact much lower) as there are 222 million shares outstanding in total.

Having risen to $35, that implies that the equity of the business is valued at $7.8 billion, as the money being raised will be used to repurchase shares currently owned by bank shareholders. The company is very well capitalised and operates with $300 million in net cash for an operating asset valuation of $7.5 billion.

That is a high valuation given the financial performance of the business. The company generated $684 million in sales in 2018, a +21% increase compared to 2017. Most of these sales are generated from transactions ($371 million), subscription fees ($191 million), commissions ($113 million) as well as $10 million in other revenues, offset by a $27 million contingent consideration.

The company is very profitable as it reported operating earnings of $118 million on net revenues of $658 million. After incorporating interest and taxes, earnings come in at $100 million, for earnings of about $0.45 per share, which obviously translates into sky-high valuation multiples. With adjusted earnings coming in above $225 million, earnings power comes in around a dollar based on that metric.

Part of the adjustments made to net earnings relates to depreciation and amortisation charges relating to the Refinitiv deal. This adjustment looks fair as the same cannot be said for contingent consideration which depressed net revenues.

Quite Complicated, Quite Risky

The deal structure or better said the structure of the company following the IPO is utterly complicated, as greater transparency will probably come through in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, there are plenty of other risks as well, other than the valuation at 35 times earnings. Other risks include rapid changes in the marketplace, fierce competition, quiet trading periods, system failures, cyber attacks, and more stringent regulation, among others.

While I appreciate the growth opportunity and the fact that other peers trade at high multiples as well, I find it very hard to justify the current valuation, let alone see compelling value at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.