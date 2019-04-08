In The Long Run, The House Wins - An Introduction To HOMZ

As rents keep on rising and homes continue to appreciate due to housing shortage, HOMZ is poised to profit.

HOMZ is the first ETF to offer diversified exposure across the entire US Housing Sector, including home ownership, construction, home improvement, financing, and even proptech.

Investors should seek exposure to Housing; whether it is by buying their home, investing in rentals, REITs, or a diversified Housing ETF.

Buy or Rent. The answer to this question has profound consequences to the net wealth of entire nations.

As a European Investor who has had the chance to live in several countries including France, Germany, Wales, Finland, and now Estonia, I am always amazed by how one common asset class tends to dictate the net wealth of its population, and that is housing.

It is well-known to the world that Germany is one of the richest and most successful economies of Europe with high income per capita and good standards of living. Yet, the net wealth of German households is one of the smallest in Europe. In fact, Germans are some of the poorest people in Europe, even poorer than those in those in the troubled nations of Spain, Greece, and Italy, according to a study from the European Center Bank.

Why is that?

The study found that the composition of net wealth is mostly driven by real assets, including home ownership. Countries with low home ownership rates are often among the poorest, and this is one of the main reasons why Germans are so poor. They don't buy, they rent.

What does this tell us?

First off, this tells us that housing must have been a fairly strong asset class to build such wealth disparities between different nations. It is quite amazing that Germany is poorer in terms of "net wealth" than some countries that it bankrolls through bailout programs simply because it is a renter-nation. It is difficult to find accurate data on the historic returns of housing, but we find evidence in a new study that housing has produced returns similar to stock investments, but with lesser volatility and greater compounding of wealth since most owners avoided the cost of trading in and out due to the illiquidity of the assets.

Secondly, this also tells us that we should gain exposure to the housing sector one way or another; whether it is by buying your own home and a few rentals; by investing in residential REITs; or by simply buying a diversified basket of housing-related equities through an ETF.

I always remember one specific statement from Warren Buffett that resonated deeply with me back in 2012. He said that:

If I had a way of buying a couple hundred thousand single family homes and had a way of managing them, I would load up on them.

Well, if this gets you interested, read on…

There is no doubt that housing has significantly appreciated since then, but if Buffett believed that homes were an exceptionally attractive investment back then, it is reasonable to think that they remain at least fairly attractive today. People still need to live somewhere, and the pool of renters is ever growing. Home prices have gone up, but so have rents. The cap rates may have come down, but so have interest rates. Just like any other market, housing goes through its periodic ups and downs, but the long-term trajectory has always remained the same: way up.

Source

As we look for an investment alternative to gain efficient and low-cost exposure to the housing sector, we learn more about a newly issued ETF, Hoya Capital Housing (HOMZ), that is the first to offer diversified exposure across the entire US housing sector, including home ownership, construction, home improvement, financing, and even proptech.

This new product is being launched by my friend, Alex Pettee, who is also a fellow real estate contributor here on Seeking Alpha. He asked me to take an objective look at his new investment product, and this is what we are going to do in this article.

An Introduction to HOMZ - A New Housing ETF

HOMZ tracks the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US housing industry. The index was designed to be the new barometer for the US housing sector.

The index is designed to track the total spending on housing and housing-related services, and as such, investors are able to gain exposure to all major segments of the housing market, each weighted based on their relative contribution to US GDP:

The four main categories of the ETF are the following:

Source: Hoya Capital Index Innovations

We like the diversification here as one single ETF allows investors to gain exposure to 100 companies, owning more than a million homes, and various other housing-related businesses.

Famous examples include large residential REITs, including AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR); home improvement companies Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW); and even proptech companies such as Zillow (Z) and Redfin (RDFN).

Source: Hoya Capital Index Innovations

This diversified exposure is afforded at a low cost of just 45 basis point, which is even lower than closest peer iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ) at 48 bp and right there with iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) at 43 bp.

For a small ETF that is so specialized and innovative, I believe that the fee structure is particularly attractive to investors:

HOMZ REZ ITB Fees 0.45% 0.47% 0.43%

The Investment Case for HOMZ

It does not take a genius to understand that as rents keep on rising and homes continue to appreciate due to housing shortage, HOMZ is poised to profit.

As such, HOMZ can serve as an attractive hedge for the 100 million renters in America to gain access to an asset class that was previously out of reach, as well as a way for homeowners to diversify their concentrated housing-related exposure. Either way, housing should be a core component of millions of household's asset allocations to hedge the rising cost of housing on one hand and profit on the other.

Housing is one of the world's largest asset classes at ~$30 Trillion and represents nearly one-third of annual spending. Not something that investors should ignore! We believe that HOMZ is well-positioned to outperform broader equity markets (SPY) for 4 main reasons:

1 - Mounting Housing Shortage Across the US

Ever since the great financial crisis, the US has significantly underinvested in housing:

Source: Hoya Capital Index Innovations

The building of new houses has been so low that the 10-year average is reaching its lowest share of GDP on record. This underinvestment into new housing is then compounded by favorable demographic trend for household formation.

With not enough new supply to meet the demand, home prices in popular areas have moved significantly to the upside which, all else held equal, should serve as a bullish catalyst for homebuilders in the long run

This is especially true when you consider that interest rates have come down and are not expected to rise much further any longer. This should help on both, the demand and supply side.

2 - Deferred Home Improvement Spending

The average age of single-family houses in the US is reaching 40 years; the oldest age on record.

A lot of deferred home improvement has built up over the years, and as older houses need more frequent and larger renovations and maintenance; home improvement stocks and builders are set to benefit.

3 - High Exposure to Quality REITs

The relentless rise in housing cost and changing consumer behavior has resulted in an ever-larger pool of renters - which in turn has been very bullish for residential REITs who rent apartments and houses.

Over the past decades, residential REITs have produced market-beating total returns, and we do not expect this to change in the future. Cap rates on new acquisitions have come down, but so have interest rates; and, NOI growth remains very healthy in desirable locations.

4 - Attractive Growth, Value, and Yield Combination

Put simply, investment returns are the function of an asset's price and its fundamental strength. In the case of HOMZ, the underlying portfolio compares particularly well to the broader market with:

Higher dividend yield

Higher growth in sales

Lower forward price to earnings multiple

Attributes HOMZ S&P 500 TTM Dividend Yield 2.8% 1.8% Sales Growth 10.1% 7.1% P/E (Forward) 15.9 17.5

Source: Morningstar

Conclusion

HOMZ appears to be a particularly interesting investment product for investors who are looking to hedge their exposure to the future rise in housing-related cost. Investors with no housing exposure will bear the costs, whereas HOMZ investors are poised to profit over time.

By itself, we believe that this reason could warrant an investment in HOMZ as part of an overall portfolio strategy, but this thesis becomes especially interesting when you consider that there is a very reasonable path to market outperformance. The underlying holdings are strong in nature, well-diversified, and the combination of higher growth, higher yield, and lower valuation should be bullish for future performance.

Note: We have conducted an interview with Alex Pettee, President and Head of ETFs at Hoya Capital Real Estate to discuss some of the strengths and weaknesses of this new investment product. It is available on our Blogpost, please click here to read the interview.

Bottom Line:

At High Yield Landlord, we are not generally ETF investors as we seek to identify the most undervalued individual opportunities within the real estate space in an attempt to outperform markets and generate an ~8% dividend yield.

Nonetheless, this is one of the few ETFs in which we see great appeal, especially for investors looking to gain passive and well-diversified exposure to the housing sector.

We are strong proponents of real estate investing and believe that every investor should have an allocation to the housing sector. For passive investors, HOMZ appears to be a great alternative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.