The Cronos Investments That Go Under The Radar

The investment portfolio and joint ventures of Cronos often go overlooked when discussing the long-term benefits and assets of the company.

There is a lot to like about Cronos (CRON) from a long-term growth and investment point of view. They have investment backing of Altria (MO), an innovative partnership with Ginkgo, and a strong management team. The reasons above are the typical items that investors or analysts often dive into to support a long thesis in CRON. Alternatively, a part of their balance sheet that often goes unnoticed or skimmed over is their investment portfolio and joint ventures. I believe the investment portfolio of Cronos provides another positive element of the company and reiterates the long thesis for the company.

Recent Results

This is the first full quarter that CRON has recreation marijuana sales post legalization. Results were not particularly groundbreaking from a net income or sales perspective, but they were not completely unexpected. Cronos reported net revenue of $15.7M for the year and a gross profit of approximately $8.0M before fair value adjustments. As well, as expected, we did not get a lot of additional information with respect to the Ginkgo deal from the earnings commentaries. Despite this, the recent investments and joint ventures made continue to make Cronos an exciting company to invest in with an atypical strategy. These investments and joint ventures that are often overlooked will provide additional support of buying into Cronos for the long term.

The Investments & Joint Ventures

Cronos' investments as at December 31, 2018, are presented below. Note the investments are accounted for by the equity method.

Source: Cronos 2018 Year-End Financial Statements

Whistler Medical Cannabis Corporation

One of the moves that had left investors scratching their heads this quarter was Cronos' sale of Whistler Medical Cannabis Corporation to Aurora, arguably one of their largest competitors. It seems clear from this sale that Cronos is not going to be typical cultivation-type licensed producer but rather going to be focusing on innovation, technologies, and ancillary products from their investor Altria. Whistler was a craft type brand that had rave reviews attached to it (think Aphria's (APHA) premium Broken Coast brand). It should make investors think why would they be willing to let such a promising asset be sold to a competitor?

The sale occurred after year-end in early March, so the transaction has not been reflected in the year-end financial statements but rather detailed as a subsequent event. An excerpt from the subsequent events note is presented below:

From a financial point of view, Cronos realized an $860K gain on the sale of the Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares that they received. This gain will be reflected in next quarter's financial statements. In addition, it looks like they will be receiving an additional $7.6M worth of ACB shares, provided certain milestones are met. Given the lofty valuations in the industry, whenever an investment can be sold for a profit, it is clearly a positive for the company. CEO Mike Gorenstein had this to say about the transaction, "We'd like to thank and congratulate Whistler for their partnership over the past two years," said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group.

"Whistler's commitment to creating high-quality products and establishing a premium brand has generated value for consumers and investors alike. We are proud to have been part of their growth and look forward to their progress through this venture." Source: Whistler Sale Press Release

Although no investors will love this sale, it reinforces that management has a strategy and a long-term vision to carry out.

MedMen Canada

Cronos' share of MedMen Canada is a 50% ownership as of December 31, 2018. Per the company's most recent MD&A the role of MedMen Canada in the Cronos portfolio is "to create a premium MedMen branded retail chain in Canada modelled after MedMen's iconic retail concept in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Manhattan. Commencement of operations will be subject to obtaining such licenses and permits." This is essentially a play on having a recognizable retail presence in provinces where retail is permitted. The brand is widely popular in the U.S., and the company has often referred to itself as the "Apple Store of Weed". This strategic acquisition that was made in March 2018 will flourish as Cronos establishes its retail presence and strategy.

Cronos GrowCo

To increase capacity, in July 2018, the company announced a strategic joint venture with a leading greenhouse operator in Kingsville, Ontario.

"Cronos GrowCo plans to develop an approximately 850,000 square foot custom-built greenhouse (the "Facility") on about 100 acres of land owned by Cronos GrowCo in the established greenhouse region of Kingsville, Ontario. The Leamington/Kingsville region of Ontario is home to the largest concentration of greenhouses in North America and is commonly referred to as the "Sun Parlour," since the area boasts one of the warmest climates in Canada. The greenhouse materials are currently on the production site and construction will begin this summer". Source: Cronos Expansion Release

The facility is expected to produce 70,000 kg annually, expanding Cronos' capacity considerably. Cronos will also be able to benefit from the knowledge of an experienced greenhouse operator. In addition, as a result of this facility being built, a supply agreement with Cura Cannabis Solutions was entered into to supply them with 20,000 kg of cannabis annually.

Cronos Australia

This entity was formed to serve as a supply and distribution hub for Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia. Given the size of these markets, and opportunity for strong growth, this potential reach will complement their international strategy quite well. CEO Mike Gorenstein had this to say about the transaction,

"The launch of Cronos Australia as our newest international hub marks an important milestone for the company. Cronos is focused on providing pharmaceutical-grade medicine to patients in need, and we are excited that our Australian team shares this vision and commitment."

The entity is technically a 50/50 joint venture between Cronos and NewSouthern Capital Pty Ltd. As at December 31, 2018, Cronos has committed approximately $10M to fund the venture. Source: Notes to 2018 Cronos Financial Statements.

Overall Takeaway

Altria's investment in Cronos is often the most widely discussed transaction relating to the company, and although it should prove to be beneficial, there are other components of CRON's strategy that garner a review. In addition, there are other investments, joint ventures, and partnerships that the company does have that were not discussed above. The investments and joint ventures of Cronos discussed above are not highlighted as frequently, but I believe they can add considerable shareholder value over the long term and warrant some additional attention. The Whistler sale may have some investors scratching their heads, but it reinforces that management has a strategy and vision to carry out. The MedMen brand will assist in establishing a recognizable retail presence. Cronos GrowCo expands its output capacity and provides a consistent revenue stream through their new off-take agreement with Cura. The Cronos Australia venture will serve well as a distribution hub in an area that is poised for considerable growth. Based on these factors, in addition to their core business model and strategies, Cronos has promise as a long-term cannabis investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.