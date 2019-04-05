Yelp Valued For Growth, But Relying On Miracles

Yelp recently highlighted its new revenue growth plan, to focus on large advertisers such as McDonald's, ignoring the reality that people do not need Yelp to find a Big Mac.

Because Google can solicit reviews on its many platforms, such as maps, it's now generating significantly more ratings and reviews than Yelp.

Yelp is valued for considerable growth, yet its core business is shrinking, and it recently reported its first slowdown in paid accounts.

Yelp (YELP) currently trades at a PE ratio of close to ~60X and is guiding for significant growth in the coming years. This is despite its core business deteriorating, its first slowdown in paid accounts, and increased competition from Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). A business centered around crowdsourced reviews lives and dies by network effects. As Google generates a substantially greater number of reviews, from a much more diverse reviewer base, the Yelp platform is quickly becoming obsolete.

To achieve its desired growth, Yelp announced a substantial change to its business model: A shift in focus to large corporate advertisers, a radical departure from its current focus on small businesses. This is a real moon shot that's not likely to succeed and may cannibalize their existing business.

Also, this is from the landing page of Yelp for business owners, is this what $213M of annual product design gets you? Sometimes, frequently, or almost always? Any idea what that means?

Slowing User Growth

Yelp reports its user metrics in three categories:

Desktop, Mobile, and Mobile Application. A user is any unique click in a given month averaged over the reporting period. These are not daily users.

Desktop = Q4 2017: ~77 million, Q4 2018: ~62 million = -15 million

q4 2018 q3 2018 q2 2018 q1 2018 q4 2017 q3 2017 q2 2017 q1 2017 q4 2016 q3 2016 62,140 68,807 73,939 73,668 76,748 83,592 82,998 78,167 67,888 71,409

Mobile = Q4 2017: ~64 million, Q4 2018: ~69 million = +5 million

q4 2018 q3 2018 q2 2018 q1 2018 q4 2017 q3 2017 q2 2017 q1 2017 q4 2016 q3 2016 69,148 74,789 72,328 69,901 64,221 73,508 74,101 73,192 65,351 72,040

Mobile App = Q4 2017: ~29 million, Q4 2018: ~33 million = +4 million

q4 2018 q3 2018 q2 2018 q1 2018 q4 2017 q3 2017 q2 2017 q1 2017 q4 2016 q3 2016 32,891 34,025 32,062 30,115 28,845 30,162 27,987 25,827 24,073 24,900

All data from Yelp's quarterly filings

While mobile and app users are growing slightly, they do not offset the large decline in desktop users. (Yelp relies on Google analytics to measure the number of desktop users and blames some of this decline on Google’s elimination of spam clicks. But at -15 million it certainly seems that the user base is shrinking.)

When assessing the growing app user base, it's important to note that Yelp mobile has a forced download policy. This means that anyone who googles a restaurant on a mobile device, and then scrolls down to click on a restaurant’s Yelp listing, will not be able to read the reviews without first downloading the Yelp app. This is important for a couple of reasons. First, app downloads generally imply an engaged user base that's interested enough to download the app. However, this is not an accurate assumption for Yelp users. Many users only download the app to finish the immediate task they began with their mobile Google search. Secondly, many of these users may be double counted as both a mobile user and a mobile app user, even just to finish one task. (Thirdly, Yelp counts their mobile users in-house, and includes the following disclaimer in their filings: “Our metrics may be affected by mobile applications that automatically contact our servers for regular updates with no discernible user action involved; this activity can cause our system to count the device associated with the app as an app unique device in a given period.” There are numerous scenarios that could conceivably inflate this number, such as a third party using Yelp’s APIs to crawl for data from reviews, that then appear as a "unique device user." Yelp denies that this is a likely scenario. They monitor this closely and claim to use this same reported number to make internal investment decisions. But as mobile users stagnate and shrink, forced downloads will be harder to accomplish.)

Paid Accounts and Financials

Q3 2018 was the first quarter that Yelp reported no growth in paid accounts (steady at 194,000). Q4 2018 was the first quarter that paid accounts actually shrank (from 194,000 to 191,000).

Why is this so important?

A. Because this is despite ~4,000 high pressured commission incentivized sales reps - the churn has to be phenomenal!

B. And despite (or maybe because of) Yelp offering businesses the option to try Yelp advertising without locking in a long-term contract.

This means that businesses are increasingly finding that Yelp advertising is not cost affective.

In 2018, Yelp reported net income of $55 million on revenue of $940 million with a whopping total of $480 million spent on sales and marketing. For every dollar in ad revenue Yelp spent more than 50 cents to sell it. This is rather amazing considering Yelp’s business and growth stage (Google spends less than 12 cents on the dollar).

A Timely New Metric

Yelp also announced that, by year end, instead of reporting paid accounts, they will switch to reporting paid locations. This means that if they acquire a chain with 30 restaurants as an advertiser, instead of the entire chain counting as one account, it will now reflect the true nature of the many business locations. This change is necessary when you consider the new business model that Yelp has announced, a switch in focus from small businesses to larger chains such as McDonald's (MCD). And Yelp’s disinterest in continuing to report a shrinking paid accounts number.

New Flawed Business model

As Jed Nachman (COO of Yelp) mentioned in the latest earnings call,

“The top 100 advertisers in retail and restaurants represents somewhere in the neighborhood of a million locations and north of $10 billion in ad budgets and we're at the very front end of that in terms of attacking that.”

The problem is we do not know how exactly they plan on "attacking" it, and why they think they’ll succeed against Google. When attracting big box ad dollars there are two important considerations - both of which Yelp is notoriously shady about: A great ad product and great attribution products. In other words, a competitive ROI and a way for the businesses to verify it. Yelp is infamously known to be way behind the competition. Many businesses are clueless on how to build a good Yelp ad, and most importantly, how well they actually perform. In fact, in the conference call, Nachman basically admits as much. After explaining how the first order of business is building a new sales team (scary), he touches on the real issue,

“Then we'll need to continue to evolve the product for national clients, additional investment in attribution products, both the third party, independent third parties, as well as our own first party data, which is starting to gain a little bit of traction in the marketplace.”

Yelp has long been able to get by with little to show in the way of ROI as they have a high-pressure sales team interacting with clueless and scared small business owners who have zero leverage. More on this later. (In fact, even “link tracking” is only available to businesses with 10 or more locations!)

Nachman then continues:

“We're also adding some additional ad units for that segment. An example would be limited time offer ads that kind of campaign-based national clients will go and do kind of flights over a two or three months period of time I think the special shake out of McDonald’s or a special coffee out of Starbucks.”

The problem is that this ignores the reality of the platform. Yelp is a platform built around small businesses. No one needs to log into Yelp to click on an ad for a local McDonald's or to find out what a Starbucks (SBUX) latte tastes like. Additionally, big box ads further erode the value proposition for the existing small business clientele.

So why the change of focus? The answer may lie in some interesting statements from their latest filings:

“We continue to believe that development of our existing communities currently provides the greatest opportunity for growth, and plan to continue to focus our community development efforts on existing communities in 2019.”

But wait:

“Our communities in many of the largest markets in the United States and Canada are in a relatively late stage of development, and further development of smaller markets may not yield similar results.” In other words, growth is gone, and the existing markets have been tapped.

The Google Advantage (Antitrust Crusader)

The much larger looming issue is Google. This is no secret, and Jeremy Stoppelman (founder and CEO of Yelp) has been on a campaign for years against the antitrust ills of big tech and specifically Google’s “malicious” anticompetitive behavior.

Watch Jeremy Stoppelman battling Google on 60 minutes

It has long been obvious that if Google chooses to act improperly and demote Yelp in search, Yelp would quickly die. But it now appears that Yelp is struggling to maintain its key position in Google search results, even with Google playing fair. As Jeremy has said many times, when you can’t make the first page on Google, it’s game over. Google also has a key advantage when it comes to tackling one of the largest problems with online reviews, and the most common complaint regarding the Yelp platform: A negative reviewer bias and the reciprocal fake reviews generated by business owners.

Customers rarely write reviews for an average or even a positive experience. It's much more likely for someone to go out of their way to complain then to praise. This leaves businesses extremely frustrated. They then ask friends or loyal customers to generate "positive feedback," or what Yelp calls “fake reviews.” In an opaque process Yelp monitors reviews, and reviewers, to weed out the suspicious reviews. It then deletes or demotes these reviews to a hidden page. This leaves many business listings with a skewed representation of the business - largely composed of negative reviews and “real reviews” written by “seasoned Yelpers.” Seasoned Yelpers have reviewed often enough that Yelp can verify they are real. Yelp then promotes these reviews. This is why Yelp users have become accustomed to reading long drawn out "articles" more closely resembling creative writing and food blog posts than actual customer reviews. Along the way, the most valuable aspect of an online crowdsourced review platform - the opinion of the average consumer - is lost. This has been true since Yelp’s inception. But now Google has finally figured out a way to make it work for regular people.

Google has the ability to solicit a rating (and review) from regular customers in a manner in which they agree to give feedback. They do this by making it simple to leave a solicited review. Think Uber or Lyft, where when prompted, riders actually leave a rating or review. Google has this ability because it already has users on its platforms. For example, on Google maps Google now prompts users to leave a rating or review after users visit a location. Additionally, Google has many multiples of user data, which allows Google to effectively weed out fake reviews, and even more importantly, let the real ones remain.

This is indeed what's happening! In many categories of business Google is receiving more than four times the number of reviews than Yelp (often much higher). And in a network effects business, it's easy to imagine how this plays out.

The largest, fastest-growing segment

I would be remiss discussing Yelp without discussing the largest and fastest-growing segment - home and local. Over the years Yelp claims to have been innovating in this category with products like “Request-a-Quote.” The problem is, it’s very difficult to imagine Yelp winning, and home and local is extremely reliant on Google. This is from Yelp’s latest filing,

“For example, we believe that updates Google made late in the third quarter of 2018 may be disproportionately negatively impacting traffic to our home and local services category, which may in turn be driving up CPC prices and harming advertiser retention in that category.”

And even more importantly both Google and Amazon are now directly competing with Yelp for these clicks. Both Google and Amazon now offer money back guarantees for the servicers they connect customers with. It's very tough to compete with that.

Additionally, I spoke with a typical home servicer (locksmith) who is familiar with many small local business owners in similar categories across multiple geographic locations. He informed me that everyone in the business knows that if you do not buy advertising Yelp removes positive reviews. I informed him that it's not true, and that Yelp vehemently denies this. He was shocked Yelp would say such a thing - "everyone in the business believes they do." This leads me to the most well-known and controversial criticism of Yelp.

Criticism

Small business owners purchase Yelp adds out of fear that their page will be penalized (that Yelp will remove positive reviews), and not out of a clear ROI using the platform. (This also helps explain the ridiculous sales and marketing budget.) Yelp has been vehemently denying this for years and has even won a lawsuit and survived a related FTC investigation. But its team of ~4,000 high pressured commission incentivized sales reps has convinced business owners otherwise. And whether or not Yelp penalizes business owners who choose not to advertise is not what matters. What matters is that business owners believe that they do. Because many business owners see little in the way of genuine ROI, when they realize that Google is increasingly what matters, they will be quick to rid of their Yelp “protection” payments.

The SQN endorsement - Similarity to Stamps.com (STMP)

Perhaps some of the over promising of future growth is a response to the recent SQN activist campaign. (SQN Investors LP is a technology-focused investment firm with more than $1.1 billion under management that maintains a large position in Yelp and believes Yelp is significantly undervalued.) SQN threatened to replace board members and ultimately put Yelp up for sale if management didn't make significant changes. SQN put together a long letter that reads like a great short presentation, illustrating the mismanagement and underperformance of Yelp to date. SQN then laid out a very rosy path toward future growth, but little in the way of realistic measures to achieve it. (This includes a renewed focus on partnerships and perhaps finding a miracle that's willing to pay double the ridiculously inflated current market cap. Should Yelp find such strategic partners perhaps Yelp could return to rapid growth. Yelp's value though as a strategic partner is its existing platform that's in danger as users choose to use Google.) Yelp responded to SQN and made great promises that after a one year slowdown, focused on investment and inflection, it will return to rapid growth. SQN then backed off and said the following:

“Additionally, consistent with our recommendations, Yelp committed to achieving a mid-teens revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2019 to 2023 and achieving 30% to 35% EBITDA margins by 2023. While this is consistent with our growth and profitability targets, in contrast to what we did in our presentation, Yelp revealed few details on how it plans to achieve these targets.”

It is interesting to note SQN has maintained a large position in Stamps.com as well. It was pretty clear that Stamps.com was a disaster - for a very obvious reason: They don’t deserve to exist. It's a simple and easily replicable platform with one (debatably several) shippers (essentially USPS) who can easily squeeze margins or drop the intermediate leech whenever they choose. This is what happened - causing the stock to drop more than 50% overnight. Perhaps the market will soon realize the existential threat Yelp faces as well.

