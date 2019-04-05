Silk Road Medical: Winning Strike In Tackling Strokes?

Silk Road Medical (SILK) has seen a very successful offering as shares have nearly doubled from the midpoint of the preliminary offering price range, as investors like the quality of the solution and the potential of the business in the years to come. While I see the potential as well, I have some doubts about the risk-reward in relation to the current valuation, although this could easily become a long-term winner.

A Medical Device Company

Silk is a medical device company which focuses on reducing the risk of strokes and the related impact of that. The company believes that minimally-invasive technologies are key in preventing strokes to safely and effectively treat so-called carotid artery disease, a leading cause of strokes.

The company has developed a new approach which it calls TCAR, standing for "transcarotid artery revascularization" which the company aims to make a standard of care in this field.

The TCAR concept is based on two concepts. The first is the minimally-invasive direct carotid access in neck and the blood flow reversal to protect the brain. The second is the benefit of innovative endovascular techniques. The company is the first and only company which has obtained FDA approval late 2015 with TCAR reducing both the chance of the occurrence and mortality profile.

The technique is based on the observation that plaque is showing up in the arteries, and when they embolize or break away from the arterial wall, it can interrupt the critical blood supply, resulting in a stroke. This is unfortunate, yet the disease can be diagnosed and treated. The current standard of treatment is called CEA, which is effective in reducing the risk of strokes in the long run, yet has a high risk associated with the actual procedure due to the invasive nature. CEA was followed up by CAS which is based on minimally-invasive techniques, yet the near-term risks for patients were not solved with many more strokes observed in the first month following the procedure being executed.

In essence, TCAR is a stent being implanted in the artery, yet it simultaneously results in temporarily blood reversal. In case an embolic debris might become lose during the procedure, it will not move towards the brain, but away from the brain.

By the end of 2018, the company has performed 7,750 TCAR procedures across the globe, of which nearly 4,600 were in the past year alone. Note that there are some 427,000 new carotid artery diseases diagnosed each year with 168,000 procedures being performed each year, with the company seeing a $1 billion market opportunity at that number of procedures. So far, the company is only active in the US, but it has European approval already and aims to focus on other international markets as well.

The Offering

Silk aimed to sell 6 million shares in a preliminary $19-20 offering range as the final pricing was set at the upper end of the range, with the public offering thus resulting in gross proceeds of $120 million.

Those shares quickly rose to $35 as the market is upbeat on the prospects for the firm. With 30.2 million shares outstanding, the company is valued at $1.06 billion. Operating with $20 million in net debt ahead of the offering, the company operates with a net cash position of $100 million, valuing operating assets at $960 million, still just shy of a billion.

It goes without saying that this is a premium price based on the current valuation. The company generated $14.3 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $18.4 million. Sales rose sharply to $34.6 million as operating losses rose slightly to $21.4 million. Despite the modest increase in absolute losses, real leverage was seen on a relative basis. Based on the 2018 sales numbers, the operating assets are valued at 28 times sales!

With 4,573 procedures performed in 2018, average sales per procedure come in around $7,500, as it should be said that operating momentum has been very strong. Fourth quarter procedures totalled 1,548 for the quarter, at a rate of nearly 6,200 per year, for annualised revenues of $46 million. Even at this rate, operating assets trade at more than 20 times sales.

While the company is still losing quite some money, the $100 million net cash position is very comforting, providing plenty of liquidity and resources to fund continued growth and losses in the coming year/years.

If the company were to become the leading supplier in this field, it could generate $1.25 billion in sales based on the number of US procedures, current pricing, and a 100% market share. That is a bit unrealistic, yet note that there are large international opportunities as well, although one has to recognise that, while the number of overseas procedures is very high, it is unlikely that selling prices will be the same. On the other hand, the number of procedures in relation to diagnoses could rise as well.

Final Thoughts

At the offer price of $20, the company was awarded a $500 million enterprise valuation. With annualised revenues trending at a rate of $46 million, the 11 times sales multiple looks high, given the losses as well, yet one has to recognise that the company is growing at more than 100% per year and is still relatively small.

By now, after the public offering, sales multiples have risen quite a bit, trading at +20 times sales. An established medtech player often trade at 4-5 times sales, while demonstrating modest growth and solid earnings, as the high valuation is a concern. Other concerns include losses (although the company has plenty of liquidity), with other risks including the valuation, and the fact that this is a one-product business. Other risks include the limited long-term data on the effectiveness of the product and reliance on single source suppliers.

Upside has to come from either M&A or a solid organic growth trajectory, as I am pretty upbeat on the technology. Assuming a $1.25 billion market potential in the US and a similar market size overseas, that works down to $2.5 billion potential market. With a 20% global market share in perhaps 5 years down the road, that could result in a half a billion in potential sales, which could be very lucrative.

Working with a 5 times sales multiple that could result in a $2.5 billion valuation, or about $85 per share. That looks very compelling, yet if this could be realised, that works down to ¨just¨ 20% returns per annum. While this is very compelling, it assumes a strong worldwide position, which is everything but a given.

For now, I am not chasing the shares but will keep a close eye on the developments to come.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.