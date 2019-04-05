JPMorgan And Wells Fargo Kick Off Earnings Season On Friday: Here's What To Expect

There is a clear downward trend on Wells Fargo's chart, while there doesn't seem to be a trend at all for JPMorgan.

The first quarter earnings season will kick off next Friday with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) both reporting earnings before the market opens. For JPMorgan, analysts expect the company to earn $2.37 per share, and that is the same EPS number the company posted in the first quarter of 2018. Wells Fargo is expected to earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, and that is up from $0.96 in the first quarter of last year.

While working on a different article, I put together a table that showed the earnings estimates in the coming earnings season compared to the same period a year ago and then compared to the three-year average earnings growth. I did this for 20 different companies, including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Here, we see that JPMorgan's earnings are expected to be flat, while the company has experienced an average annual EPS growth of 16%. Wells Fargo is expected to see earnings grow by 14.58%, which is a big improvement over the three-year average of 2%.

JPMorgan saw earnings grow by 22% in the fourth quarter, while Wells Fargo saw earnings grow by 12%. JPMorgan saw sales grow by 15% in the fourth quarter, while Wells saw sales growth of 2%. The three-year average sales growth for JPMorgan is at 10%, and for Wells, it is only 4%.

Looking at the management efficiency measurements of the two companies, JPMorgan shows a return on equity of 12.6% and a profit margin of 25.3%. Wells Fargo shows a return on equity of 11.1%, and the profit margin is 22.1%.

Of course, Wells Fargo has had a number of legal issues in the past few years and has had to pay numerous fines for the company's sales practices. These issues have cut into the bank's profitability and have likely hurt the sales figures.

From a fundamental perspective, JPMorgan has better numbers all the way around - better earnings growth, better sales growth, and better management efficiency measurements.

Big Bank Stocks Have Lagged the Overall Market in 2019

Big banks have struggled to keep up with the overall market since the post-Christmas rally started. Since the beginning of 2019, the S&P 500 has gained 14.9% through the close on April 4. JPMorgan is up 9.85%, and Wells Fargo is only up 7.67%.

JPMorgan has bounced back up above its 104-week moving average, but it has yet to move back above its 52-week moving average. The stock almost looks trapped between the two moving averages on the weekly chart below.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators, we see that they have moved out of oversold territory in December, but they haven't reached overbought territory yet. Many stocks and indices have reached overbought territory at this point.

There isn't much of a trend in either direction for the stock. The $115 area acted as resistance on a couple of occasions in 2018, and the $100 acted as support until the stock dipped down to $90 in December.

While JPMorgan doesn't seem to be in a trend in either direction, the chart for Wells Fargo shows a clear trend, and it is to the downward side. The stock peaked just above $64 last January and has been trending lower ever since. If you connect the January high with the high from August, you get a trend line that is currently at the $52 area. This area is also where the 104-week and 52-week moving averages are at this time. This could be a very difficult area for the stock to overtake.

Like most stocks, Wells Fargo has rebounded nicely from its December low, but it hasn't bounced near as much as the market. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P have all moved back above all three of their weekly moving averages, and the Russell 2000 is attempting to move back above its 52-week moving average at this time. I wanted to mention this as a reference point for how both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan are doing on a relative basis.

From a technical perspective, like we saw with the fundamentals, JPMorgan seems to be in better shape than Wells Fargo. While it doesn't look like it is ready to take off on a huge rally, at least JPMorgan isn't facing the technical resistance Wells Fargo seems to be facing.

Mixed Sentiment Indicators for Both Stocks, More Bearish Sentiment May Be Warranted

Looking at the sentiment indicators for both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, the indicators are very similar across the board. There are 30 analysts following JPMorgan, and 14 have the stock rated as a "buy", 15 have it rated as a "hold", and one has it rated as a "sell". Those ratings are a little on the bearish side, but with the stock underperforming, it is probably warranted.

There are 31 analysts following Wells Fargo, and the distribution among the categories is similar to that of JPMorgan. There are 14 "buy" ratings, 14 "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. With Wells' fundamentals being below average and with the price performance lagging the market, the bearish sentiment is even more warranted on the stock.

The short interest ratio for JPMorgan is currently at 1.48, and for Wells Fargo, it is at 1.22. Both of these ratios are on the low side and are indicative of some optimism toward the stocks. The short interest levels did move in opposite directions in the most recent reporting period, with the short interest on JPMorgan increasing and a decline in the short interest for Wells Fargo.

The put/call ratios for the two stocks are both in the average range. There are 182,192 puts open for JPMorgan and 229,453 calls for a ratio of 0.794. For Wells Fargo, there are 301,736 puts open and 384,096 calls, putting the ratio at 0.786. I consider ratios in the 0.5 range to be low and a sign of optimism, while readings above 1.0 are more indicative of pessimism.

Something you should remember about sentiment analysis is that it is most useful as a contrarian form of analysis. However, you don't want to be contrarian just for the sake of going against the crowd.

The ideal scenario is for a stock with strong fundamentals and a clear upward trend on the chart to have bearish sentiment displayed toward it. Or, if you are looking for a bearish play, you want extreme optimism on a stock in a downward trend and with poor fundamentals. What these scenarios allow is for the continuation of the trend. A stock that is trending higher and has a lot of bearish sentiment can continue higher as investors flip to the bullish side. A stock that is trending lower and has a lot of bullish sentiment can continue moving lower as the bulls give in and sell.

My Overall Take on JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

Neither JPMorgan nor Wells Fargo fit the criteria I have for the Hedged Alpha Strategy. The fundamentals are average or below average, and neither one is really trending higher at this time. Plus, the sentiment is rather neutral.

Banks have lagged as the Fed has become more dovish in recent months, and I don't see that stance changing any time in the near future. When interest rates are rising, the spread between the rate banks collect on loans and the rate they pay on deposits widens. This helps the banks margins. Of course, the reason the Fed has become more dovish is that they are concerned about the economy stalling and that would also be a tough environment for banks.

I don't really like JPMorgan or Wells Fargo as a long-term investment at this time. If I had to choose one or the other, I would go with JPMorgan simply because of the better fundamentals and the better-looking chart. The sentiment isn't really a factor since both sets of indicators are so similar.

If I were to give these two stocks a rating, I would rate JPMorgan as a "market perform", and I would give Wells Fargo an "underperform" rating. And, I don't think anything out of the earnings reports is going to change my mind on those ratings.

