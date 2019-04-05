CBRE Group: The Future Is Software And Services

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, shares of CBRE Group (CBRE) have appreciated greatly and developed a strong business momentum which may very likely continue as real estate belongs historically to few industries that have outperformed the broader market. Even though the company is deleveraging, it trades at an attractive sales multiple with a wide margin of safety and therefore presents a favorable opportunity.

Corporate profile

CBRE Group is a leading real estate developer with operations all around the globe. The company’s client base includes more than 90 of the Fortune’s 100 companies. The company generates revenue from both management fees on a large multi-year portfolio and commissions on transactions. In 2018, the company 21 billion U.S. Dollars of revenue, of which approximately 7.2 billion came from advisory services, 3.1 billion from global workplace solutions services, 2.9 billion from advisory leasing revenue and 2.5 billion from capital markets.

Growth through acquisitions

Founded in San Francisco after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake in 1906, the company has over 100-year operational history and intriguing growth story. During the last decade, the company has grown largely inorganically, with Facility Source, Global Workplace Solutions, Norland Managed Services, ING Group’s Real Estate Investment Management Europe and Asia operations taken under the company’s wings.

Firm ability to meet analysts’ expectations

In the course of time, CBRE seems to have developed an unparalleled ability to meet or exceed analysts’ expectations of earnings with a great degree of consistency. As illustrated in the graph below, the company managed to hit or beat analysts’ estimates nine out of the last ten years.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Inspecting closely CBRE’s latest investor presentation and earnings call transcript, one quickly discovers that the company sees its future being primarily about software and services. The company’s CBRE quantum platform includes listings, each with over 500+ attributes. As the company’s clients’ preferences are more and more shifting towards global, advisory and differentiated nature, real estate platforms play an increasingly vital role, facilitating deal flow and connecting relevant parties with ease. Another trend identified in the company’s presentation is the rise of demand for flexible space solutions, which are expected to represent one of the key growth drivers in the upcoming years.

Strong profitability and shareholder-friendly policy

Looking at the company’s financials, CBRE has both a strong balance sheet and income statement. The company’s key profitability metrics such as return on equity, return on assets and return on investment are currently standing at above industry levels of 21.7, 6.9 and 10.9 percent. One thing that is particularly contributing to these figures and that is worth highlighting is capital raising coupled with a relatively stable number of shares outstanding.

Valuation

Plugging-in CBRE Group's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be severely undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, conservative 15 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years (currently growing at 14 percent) and 7 percent EBIT margin assumptions (extrapolating the current rate), fair value of the stock comes at 71 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 97 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

A wide margin of safety and generous annualized return potential

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, CBRE Group's shares are also considerably undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with an 11 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 is forecasted to reach up to US$92. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 11 percent.

In the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, CBRE Group's shares long-run potential seems to be favorably skewed to the positive expected return territory. According to my model, assuming 15 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales ratio of around 0.8x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover around US$89. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of as much as 20 percent in the following years.

Putting these figures into the industry context, CBRE Group trades at PS ratio significantly below the industry (5.3x) and the sector (10.5x) averages. However, within the selected peer group from CBRE Investor's presentation, CBRE's PS ratio belongs to the highest.

Key risks

General economic conditions may deteriorate which could adversely affect the business and its operations.

Adverse developments or a slowdown in credit markets may negatively impact the company’s financial condition and operations.

The company’s international operations expose the company to various social, political, foreign exchange and regulatory risks that can be hard to evaluate.

If the company fails to address the organizational challenges associated with the rising size of the business, its operations may be negatively affected.

The company has strongly benefited from acquisition opportunities which may not be available in the future.

The company’s people and brand represent key assets of the business and if the company fails to retain existing employees and attract new talent, its operations and financial condition may suffer.

Any interruption or failure of the company’s information systems and technology may adversely damage the company’s reputation and operating results.

Natural disasters or infrastructure disruptions may negatively influence the company’s financial condition and results.

The bottom line

To sum up, CBRE Group is an exceptional real estate development company, leading a consolidation within the sector. In spite of the company’s cautious approach to the economic cycle, I believe the business is well positioned to thrive over the long term. With an attractive valuation, a strong commitment to client service and sophisticated technology platforms, CBRE Group contains a lot of value which is yet to be unlocked.

