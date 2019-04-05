Why It's Time To Put PLDT Inc. On Your Radar

source: bworldonline.com

I have some significant personal investment history with PLDT Inc. (PHI), formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone, as it was the first stock I ever took a position in years ago, and it also remains my top performer over a short period of time when I first invested in it.

It has been some time since I took a close look at PLDT Inc., but with its weak 2017 performance and solid rebound in 2018, as well as a strong move up in the first three weeks of March 2019, I believe the stock is ready to reward investors that take a position while it's still not on most of Wall Street's radar.

Once the market catches on to how undervalued the company is, it will drive its share price up over the next couple of years at least.

In this article we'll look at what's behind the growth the company will enjoy going forward.

Some performance numbers

Over the last year shares of PHI took a big hit, dropping 26 percent during that time. Much of that was justified based upon the weak 2017 performance of the company. Since September 2014 its share price has taken a beating, dropping from a little under $78 per share at that time, to just under $22 per share as I write.

From 2018 its net income rebounded by 35 percent from the prior year. Free cash flow in 2018 soared 155 percent, now standing at $785.38 million.

source: PHI

At the macro level for the country, the outlook for the year looks good. Historically, the economy of the Philippines moves much higher in an election year, and 2019 is an election year for the country. In each of the last five elections over the last 14 years the GDP has made a nice upward move. That should benefit PHI, as consumption accounts for about 70 percent of the Philippines' economy.

A delay in the budget approval could potentially be a temporary headwind in the first quarter, but afterwards spending will increase.

In 2018 GDP grew at a 6.2 percent rate, the lowest level since 2015, although still robust. That will without a doubt improve in 2019. Average recent annual GDP growth has been at 6.7 percent.

Where major growth will come from

Connected "Smart" personal services grew at a decent 7.1 percent in 2018 (surpassing GDP growth), with home subscribers reaching 60 million. That represents an annual growth rate of 10 percent. Even so, that pales in comparison to the potential of its enterprise business, which now represents about 60 percent of the company's total revenue.

Enterprise revenue jumped 37 percent in 2018, up to $1.7 billion. Wireless revenue climbed 24 percent during the same period.

The future performance of PHI is tied directly to the growth of its enterprise services, and it appears momentum in that segment is going to continue to significantly increase in the years ahead.

The overall capex for 2019 is guided to increase by P20 billion over 2018. The purpose is to build on 2018's momentum. CFO Annabelle Chua said the company would allocate P48 billion for expansion of its network and IT platforms, and about P16 billion for purchasing "last-mile and customer-premises equipment," and other related equipment.

Another P2 billion will target expansion of its data centers.

This increase in spending should result in the company improving its P90.2 billion in data and broadband revenue of 2018, increasing its percentage of overall sales beyond the current 60 percent. That shouldn't be taken as a negative on the consumer side because that has been growing nicely as well. It's a nod toward the strength of its enterprise business, and not a weakness of its retail business.

Undervalued

As mentioned earlier, the company hasn't been rewarded for its improvement in 2018, or its future growth potential in its consumer and enterprise segments. Using the price/earnings-to-growth ratio over the last year as a baseline, it stands at just under 13, only about 56 percent of the industry average. That means the share price of the company could rise by approximately 75 percent before being considered reaching fair value.

Even though the company is gradually facing more competition, its response to that has been strong, and I think it's far better for its long-term prospects to have competitors that keep their feet to the fire.

With a population of over 100 million and a GDP growth rate that averages approximately 6.7 percent annually, I see PHI being undervalued and vastly ignored by the market.

Even though it made a nice move in the first three weeks of March, it has leveled off since then. I think that over the next two to three years it will continue to move in an upward trajectory, and those taking a position now should be rewarded.

Conclusion

Over the next four years Statista says the Internet user base in the Philippines should grow by 35 percent, reaching 93.7 million by 2023. I see nothing that will keep PHI from getting most of that growing business.

My thesis is that the market hasn't taken into account the rebound PHI made in 2018, or the growth prospects for the combination of its consumer and especially, its enterprise business.

Being wildly under priced when measured against its peers, I believe this is an excellent time to take a position in the company while enjoying a robust dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.