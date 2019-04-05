Approach Resources: Low Permian Gas Prices Add To Its Issues

Neither its stock nor bonds look to be worth the risk at the moment.

Approach Resources' leverage may be around 7.0x now and may reach 8.6x by the end of Q3 2019 based on strip prices.

Approach Resources (AREX) is facing the additional complication of very low Permian natural gas prices. Given that natural gas makes up a high percentage of its total production, this is negating the effect of improving oil prices on its results.

Approach Resources' leverage (based on the trailing four quarters) may be at 7.0x at the end of Q1 2019 and could potentially reach around 8.6x at the end of Q3 2019 based on strip prices. Its credit facility is a major issue and it needs to probably reduce its debt by over 60% at least to be a viable company.

Permian Natural Gas Prices

Approach Resources is highly affected by the very weak (and sometimes negative) Permian natural gas prices due to its production being quite natural gas heavy. Pipeline issues and tepid local area demand have contributed to the WAHA basis expanding to over negative $3 for the May 2019 futures, while the WAHA basis may average around negative $2 for the whole year based on strip.

There is an expectation that additional pipeline capacity will significantly reduce differentials by Q4 2019, but Approach Resources may receive very little for its natural gas over the first three quarters of 2019.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Although oil prices have edged upwards, Approach Resources' outlook for 2019 hasn't improved due to the very weak Permian natural gas prices. WTI oil may now average around $60 based on strip prices. However, Approach Resources may realise less than $1 per Mcf for its natural gas based on strip prices as well. This is an issue when Approach produces around 53% more gas than it does oil.

Approach Resources didn't report any WAHA basis hedges, so it appears exposed to the wide differentials. Thus, at current strip prices, it may end up with $86 million in oil and gas revenue and around $89 million in total revenue after its oil and NGLs hedges are considered.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 950,000 $57.00 $54 NGLs 1,300,000 $20.00 $26 Natural Gas 8,700,000 $0.70 $6 Hedge Value $3 Total Revenue $89

It appears that Approach Resources may end up with $11 million in cash burn during 2019 while seeing some production declines as well. There isn't really a realistic way for Approach Resources to avoid cash burn in 2019 when its realised price for natural gas is so low. WTI oil would probably need to average around $75 to $80 during the last three quarters of 2019 for Approach Resources to avoid cash burn over the whole year and that assumes that Permian oil differentials don't widen again with higher oil prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $20 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $7 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $25 Capital Expenditures $30 Total Expenses $100

Covenant Issues

Due to a combination of declining production and low realised natural gas prices, Approach Resources' EBITDAX over the trailing four quarters may decline significantly during 2019. As well, although oil prices have improved since the beginning of the year, the year-to-date average for oil is still substantially lower than the same period in 2018. There may be unfavourable oil price comparisons throughout 2019 as well.

Approach Resources reported $59 million EBITDAX in 2018. Based on strip prices, its trailing four-quarter EBITDAX may decline to around $55 million at the end of Q1 2019, $50 million at the end of Q2 2019, and $45 million at the end of Q3 2019 before stabilising at that level.

This would put its leverage ratio around 7.0x at the end of Q1 2019 and perhaps around 7.7x at the end of Q2 2019 and around 8.6x at the end of Q3 2019, well above what it needs to remain compliant with its leverage ratio covenant.

As well, it may violate its interest coverage ratio covenant by the end of Q2 2019 as well.

Source: Approach Resources

Notes On Valuation

Although the issue with low Permian natural gas prices may be only temporary, I don't think that Approach Resources' common stock or bonds are worth investing in.

Approach Resources did report that its proved reserves had a PV-10 of $761.8 million at the end of 2018. However, only 61% of that ($468.2 million) was proved developed reserves, and the calculation was also based on $65.68 WTI oil and $3.17 Henry Hub natural gas. Approach Resources noted that a 10% reduction in commodity prices (to $59.11 oil and $2.85 natural gas) would reduce its PV-10 to $566.3 million. This may still be a bit high based on strip prices (with around $57 oil and $2.67 natural gas by 2021).

Source: Approach Resources

Thus, Approach Resources' PV-10 for its proved developed reserves could potentially be less than its total debt when calculated based on strip prices. I think the bonds could have decent coverage (based on reserve value), but it is hard to tell for sure and I don't think it is worth the risk to pay 40-odd cents on the dollar for the bonds. Approach Resources' credit facility borrowings may end up over 6x EBITDAX as well.

As well, Approach Resources likely needs new money to come in to pay down part of its credit facility (or else potentially be forced to sell off assets). Approach Resources' total debt should probably be below $150 million (and ideally below $100 million). The new money in such a case may end up with ownership of most of the company.

Conclusion

Approach Resources appears likely to violate its leverage ratio covenant at the end of Q1 2019 and also its interest coverage ratio covenant at the end of Q2 2019. It also needs to reduce its debt substantially in order to be a viable company.

Approach Resources' proved developed PV-10 at strip prices may be less than its outstanding debt. That combined with the credit facility covenant issues make its common stock something to avoid. There is also enough uncertainty about its asset value at strip prices and the potential impact of new money coming in for its bonds to be fairly risky at 43 cents on the dollar still.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.