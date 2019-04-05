Genfit And The National Education Program: The Race To Inform On NASH

I discussed the initiatives and awareness campaign of the National Education Program with the U.S. Campaign Manager, Dr. Pascaline Clerc.

Due to the increasing global prevalence of NAFLD/NASH, the National Education Program was created by Genfit in response to an appeal by key opinion leaders.

There are no FDA approved therapeutics for NASH. Although, Obeticholic acid by Intercept could get the FDA nod in H2/2019, tolerability and safety signals remain problematic.

Introduction

2019, designated as the year of NASH in the biotech industry, was the year to demonstrate the clinical achievements in NASH therapeutics. In the beginning of the year, I noted that we were awaiting the data readout from the "fab four," namely selonsertib by Gilead (GILD), obeticholic acid (OCA) by Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT), cenicriviroc by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and elafibranor by Genfit (GNFT). I was reminded that the real fab four (i.e. the Beatles) were successful artists. Since then, Gilead announced disappointing results on the study of selonsertib in Phase 3 compensated NASH cirrhosis. On the happy front, Intercept’s Obeticholic acid demonstrated clinical efficacy in Phase 3 NASH fibrosis as reflected in improvement in liver fibrosis without the worsening of NASH. In late Q4/2019, we anticipate a successful Phase 3 data readout for elafibranor in NASH fibrosis.

NAFLD/NASH is a growing global epidemic and there's a race to inform the general public on ways to prevent the disease. In 2016, The NASH Education Program (NEP) was created by Genfit, in response to appeals by key opinion leaders on the urgent need for public awareness and education initiatives at local, state, federal levels as well as globally.

Genfit is a Phase 3 clinical stage mid cap ($928M) French biopharmaceutical company that's clinically developing innovative therapeutics and biomarkers for the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases including NASH. Its lead investigative drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH fibrosis. It's an oral once-daily treatment and a first-in-class dual PPAR-α/δ agonist.

In a recent call interview with Dr. Pascaline Clerc, US Campaign Manager at NEP, we discussed the mission of the NEP, the first international NASH day and the role of the media in successfully executing the NEP’s initiatives. A brief overview of NAFLD/NASH pathophysiology is first given.

NASH

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and ensuing non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are a growing medical crisis. NAFLD can range from non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL or steatosis, a reversible step) to a severe form characterized by liver injury and inflammation, called NASH. NASH was first diagnosed almost 40 years ago in 1980 by Dr. Ludwig and colleagues at the Mayo Clinic. The clinical misconception that NASH was a complication of diabetes treatable by anti-diabetic therapeutics hindered the initial advancement in NASH research and drug development.

While the prevalence of NASH varies based on sex, age, ethnicity, the disease can affect anyone and follows the prevalence for diabetes and obesity. NASH is a “silent" or symptomless progressive chronic liver disease that currently affects between 1.5% and 6.45% of the global population. The prevalence of NASH is difficult to assess as it can only be estimated based on studies which included biopsies. Specifically, it's estimated that NASH affects 3%-12% of the US population with a two-fold increase projected by 2030 (Estes, C. et. al. Hepatology, 2018).

Likewise, NAFL, the precursor for NASH, is expected to increase 21% in the US population, from 83.1M (2015) to 100.9M by 2030 (Estes, C. et. al. Hepatology, 2018). Few studies have been conducted to investigate the prevalence of NAFLD/NASH in pediatric patients, but a recent one conducted between 2005 and 2010 showed that the prevalence in adolescents (12-18 years old) was four times higher than it was between 1988-1994, reaching an average 3.4%.

Mechanistically, dysregulation of lipid and glucose homeostasis that could lead to insulin resistance and steatosis (fatty liver) have emerged as key players in the pathogenesis of NASH. In addition, inflammation, apoptosis and oxidative stress also have been implicated as causal factors in the pathophysiology of NASH.

Direct health and economic costs for NASH and its sequelae are enormous, projected at >$10B annually in the U.S. and major European markets (Younossi, ZM et. al. Hepatology, 2016). Moreover, NASH is expected to exceed Hepatitis C as the leading cause of liver transplants in the US beginning 2020 (Charlton, M. et. al. Gastroenterology, 2011). Globally, NASH has a huge addressable market currently estimated at more than $32 billion.

The Initiatives of The NEP

The NEP was set-up as an international endowment fund and non-partisan initiative intended as a collaborative framework with a mandate to increase public and healthcare community awareness and understanding on the prevalence, causes and risks, diagnosis and prevention of NASH. Understandably, the creation of the NEP is timely since the global prevalence of NAFLD is alarmingly high, currently greater than 20% in most continents, and is expected to follow the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity, two global public health crises

What makes NASH a debilitating chronic liver disease is its progression to fibrosis and cirrhosis (an irreversible step) but also hepatocellular carcinoma. The consequences of NASH go beyond the liver. Sadly, cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in patients with NAFLD before non-liver cancer and liver-related complications. Fibrosis score is a good predictor of overall mortality in NASH. But cell ballooning and inflammation is considered to be the real driver and underlying cause of NASH disease progression. The need for healthcare resources increases substantially with progression to cirrhosis.

One of the main objectives of the NEP is to educate patients and the medical community on risks factors associated with NASH and encouraging disease assessment and diagnosis. The most common causes of NASH in the US and western countries are the western diet (i.e. high-fat/high-sugar/high-salt), urbanization, increasing affluence and the universal increase of sedentary lifestyles. There's a general consensus that individuals who are obese (especially with a large waist size), high blood pressure, dyslipidemic (i.e.high levels of triglycerides or abnormal levels of cholesterol in their blood), have type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome are at a higher risk of developing NASH.

Awareness campaign/initiatives involving multiple medical specialists (hepatologists, endocrinologists, diabetologists, pathologists and cardiovascular surgeon) and primary care providers (family doctors, nurses and physician assistants) to recognize early warning signs would be critical to curbing the prevalence and incidence of NASH as a growing public health crisis.

The NEP is educating policy makers on the need for a national public health policy, increased funding for public and health professional programs, to raise awareness and understanding about NASH. Presently, NASH can only be diagnosed and scored by biopsy, an invasive surgical procedure. But there's hope to seeing some innovative and non-invasive diagnostic solutions becoming available within the next few years for large scale screening of individuals at risk.

NEP’s first global outreach was the first international NASH day in June 2018 with featured informative and educational on-site events, digital campaigns and web-tv to spread scientific and medical knowledge in several languages. This successful event was billed as a call to action for patients, individuals at risks, medical staff and media. Organizing events like this can be very expensive.

However, the financial support of industry stakeholders such as Genfit, CymaBay, Inventiva, Enanta, Covance, Echosens and Histoindex, and the support of patients and professionals organizations such as GLI, ALF, the Fatty Liver Foundation, the British Liver Trust NHMA, NHCOA, AAPCHO, ALEH and The Liver Forum made this event a tremendous success. A second international NASH day is planned for 2019 and I hope that big pharmas who may have presumed NASH therapeutics to promote do also become benefactors of this important event.

Epilogue

There are currently more than 30 drug candidates in clinical development for NASH, a two phase (early and late) disease. MGL-3196, resmetirom by Madrigal (NASDAQ:MDGL) is in Phase 3 clinical development for early phase NASH fibrosis. Egrifta by Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) is in Phase 2 clinical development for early phase NASH fibrosis in HIV-infected individuals, and remains the only biopharma developing NASH therapeutics for that patient population.

Galectin (NASDAQ:GALT) and Conatus (NASDAQ:CNAT) are developing drug candidates for late phase NASH, with belapectin (GALT) entering Phase 3 trial for compensated NASH cirrhosis whereas emricasan (CNAT) has ongoing Phase 2b trials in compensated NASH cirrhosis and decompensated NASH cirrhosis. Seladelpar by CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY), Lanifibranor by Inventiva (IVA..PA) and NGM282 by NGM (NASDAQ:NGM) are in Phase 2b for early phase NASH fibrosis.

There are many more drug candidates in clinical development that I have not highlighted. Approval of any or all these drug candidates would be significant clinical achievements for the scientific community and patients with NASH, a disease with an addressable market of >$30B. An ideal NASH drug candidate should positively regulate aberrant lipid metabolism to diminish steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and injury. Additionally, correct the underlying insulin resistance and inducing/stimulating anti-fibrotic responses.

While 2019 will be the pivotal year with the potential approval of Obeticholic acid, safety and tolerability signals could be a huge limitation to its broad clinical application. Other NASH therapeutics may not be on the market for another 12-24 months during which there's increased disease progression. Some patients can manage the disease by adopting efficient and sustained lifestyle modifications which can have a positive impact on the disease, but this requires strong medical and familial support systems such as NEP to implement and sustain the changes needed.

It has been the privilege of the Liver Therapy Forum, a Marketplace focusing exclusively on NASH disease and therapeutics, to inform and update everyone on the important initiatives of the NEP. I'm grateful to Dr. Pascaline Clerc for informative discussions. Anyone reading this article should please spread the word on NEP and its initiatives. Giving Mother Teresa the last word — "Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest you."

