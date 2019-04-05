Texas Instruments: Transforming The World Since 1930

Valuation is reasonable, and a case can be made for investing in this excellent company at this time.

Texas Instruments is one of the oldest tech companies in the world with decades of dividend growth tradition.

I don't often review or write about companies that aren't obviously undervalued by fundamental metrics. This includes a usual requirement that the company is undervalued not only by historical valuations but also by future earnings potential and potential P/E. In this case, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has historically traded at a premium for at least 20 years (with small breaks). When there is this sort of obvious premium to a stock's price, then even I start considering the historical premium justified and the stock ripe for investment.

In this case, we're taking a look at Texas Instruments. The semiconductor industry is not known for overtime great dividends or long-term stock reliability. Texas Instruments is one exception, with a 50-year dividend history, and the company has weathered innumerable financial storms.

In this article, I will argue why I think the stock warrants your attention and why I think you should allow it a spot in your portfolio based on valuation metrics and stock/dividend safety.

The world's largest producer of embedded chips

Texas Instruments is the world's largest producer of both analog (converting physical into digital information) and embedded chips (control chips in everything from household care products to audio equipment). The company produces almost a fifth of these products for customers all over the world.

Many of us may know Texas Instruments (at least I do) from their iconic calculators which I myself used in high school (A TI-83 for me). However, this is part of what Texas Instruments nowadays considers its "legacy business" and barely has any relevance these days. Its market is an "other" area in terms of sales. 91% of company sales are in different areas.

In terms of segments, the company has divided its operations into the portions seen above. Industrial, Automotive, and Personal Electronics are, as expected, the largest of these segments in terms of revenue. However, we can see that in just a few years, the business has gone from being dominant in terms of Personal Electronics to being dominant in Industrial, with remaining segments changing as well. Automotive development for Texas Instruments is up significantly.

To walk through just what Texas Instruments does would take too long, given the breadth of their operations. Instead, we'll focus on the segments seen above and the industry of semiconductors in general terms.

Semiconductors for DGI investors?

The number of semi companies that are suitable for DGI investments can be counted on one hand, due to their cyclical and CapEx-intensive business model and industry. However, Texas Instruments is (in my opinion) even better than giants such as Intel (INTC) in terms of proving themselves in the industry. A century of company history and a history of dividend payouts since 1962 (with 15 years of dividend growth) proves that this company is different than your typical semiconductor company.

Texas Instruments has a strong history of observing market trends and acting accordingly. They aren't afraid to completely cut off business areas, even if they are thought of as characteristic for the company. An example that comes to mind is the company's divestment of their wireless division and their sensor business back in 2009 and 2006, respectively.

Originally, in 2006, the company's current focus area of chips only represented roughly half of the company's revenue. Today, it's over 90%. While a period of 10-13 years may seem a long time, for a company such as Texas Instruments, that has a history of over 100 years, such a shift in production and focus in such short a time, and pulled off successfully, can be considered remarkable.

How does Texas Instruments make its profits?

The key for semis (or one of them at any rate) is to use their economies of scale to capitalize on the massive CapEx costs associated with gaining competitive advantages (building new manufacturing), and to capitalize on them for long years after the construction of a facility or a new technology is finished. However, if we look at chip manufacturing for mobiles, tablets, and computers, where players such as Intel, Qualcomm, and TSMC (NYSE:TSM) are active, some of these industries are characterized by extremely short development cycles.

Short development cycles and constant innovations lead to increased demands for continuing CapEx investment to keep up with customer demand. Sectors in automotive, industrial, and other industries where Texas is active, however, have longer development cycles, and the end products (chips) last not for 1-2 years but more along the lines of 5-10.

Texas Instruments has, through its shift from wireless/other businesses into these businesses, shifted its focus to industries where it has an easier time making decent profit margins. It is more than profit margins, of course. The reliability and durability of an automotive or industrial chip are mission-critical/application-critical, where loss of function can result in deaths/injuries or dangerous accidents.

Texas Instruments' customers are, I believe, less likely to look for the cheapest offer but for the best quality and are likely to develop lasting manufacturer relationships.

To put it another way - how would you go about sourcing a technology/chip for a $50,000 car, or a $250,000 industrial machine? Would you visit Alibaba.com (nothing against Alibaba) and ask around, or would you call a reputable developer to provide them with your demands and get a spec to a product you can trust?

The end markets

So, Texas Instruments makes its money by developing and manufacturing high-end components for demanding customers in various end markets. The end markets for the industrial segment are shown above and include... well, pretty much everything from personal hygiene products to airplanes. As technology advances, so will the demand for quality chips that drive these technologies and translate the analog data required to digital formats.

Texas Instruments is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, not just in IoT but in autonomous driving, EV development, and other future, demanding areas.

The company recently began ramping up their 300mm analog wafer production even more, a technology where Texas Instruments can count on almost 8% margin increase compared to the formerly relevant 200mm wafer production.

While 200 mm is still in production, the company is looking to phase out the technology and instead focus on its facilities with new production techniques. The company still has room to grow its facilities and is looking to do this. The output from a 300 mm wafer compared to a 200 mm wafer is as much as 40% cheaper. The company's competitors are, for the most part, still using 200 mm production. Texas Instruments also believes the capacity created in this restructuring/development could be used for as long as 20-30 years, securing company profits and manufacturing for decades to come.

The company believes, and I consider it to have proven this, that its shift from legacy businesses such as wireless has been a growth catalyst and a way for the company to increase its moat compared to other semi manufacturers.

Among other things, it makes the company well-positioned to move even deeper into what is now their area of absolute expertise and increase its market share even further.

Company finances

The company shows an impressive FCF growth for the past 15 years, increasing FCF/share by 33% and margins by 38%, which I consider to be an incredible record for this segment.

The company is also very shareholder-friendly and has increased its cash returned to shareholders at a growing rate. While they may not have the current high yield of other companies, such as Qualcomm, they are what I consider to be a safer company long term due to the historical stability of their share price, profits, and dividends. Other companies in this business area simply can't show the same record in these areas, and as a long-term DGI investor, I'm looking for companies that can give me this sort of safety in my core portfolio.

The company provides some of the highest FCF/revenue margins in the industry, at a level of around 40%, with the same being true in both RoIC and cash returns. Texas Instruments are in the top 10% in all of these metrics in the entire S&P 500.

In addition, the number of shares outstanding has been reduced by 45% since 2004, making Texas Instruments one of the most active buyers of its own shares. They do this whenever (or at least only when) DCF exceeds the stock price.

The company has a growth streak of 15 years, making it one of few companies which did not only maintain but also grow its dividend during the financial crisis of 2007-2009 - and this from a cyclical company.

The company's growth tendencies can be seen not only in growth in sales but in terms of EPS and FCF/share as well. The true standout numbers which illustrate the company's competitive advantage, however, can be found in terms of RoE and RoIC. Both of these, as well as the company's margins, by far exceed industry standards for semi manufacturers.

These types of numbers are simply not all that common in this industry, nor is the consistent pattern of earnings growth and margin growth we see here. They are characteristic of a company that consistently, during this time period, has adapted and grown its competitive advantages beyond what is common in the sector.

The company's debt/ratings is another area that can only be described in the most positive of terms. With a 0.21 Net Debt/EBITDA, the company has ample room to tap credit facilities if and when it needs to. This stellar financial strength is further represented by the company's credit rating, currently an A+ S&P rating.

Concluding this portion of the article, the company shows a picture of a healthy, profitable business with above-average metrics, margins, and finances with a seemingly wide moat and a shareholder-friendly dividend approach.

So, what speaks against Texas Instruments?

The headwinds in the semi industry

One could almost believe that this company, with its stellar results and business model, faces very few risks. This is not precisely the case, however. Even a company the size of TXN isn't immune to the cyclical industry of the semiconductor industry, or the cyclical character of the market as a whole. Being a company that manufactures chips to industries sensitive to market shifts, and with the portions of profits from these customer groups growing, the risk also increases for Texas Instruments if and when the market turns. A downturn in the world economy and a sector such as the automotive industry would hit Texas Instruments harder than it might have in the past.

Short-term earnings are not something that can be dictated solely by the company's performance. It is out of the control of management, and at the mercy of the economy and the climate of the market.

CapEx is growing

Management has spoken to plans of extending its CapEx during the coming years. Requirements for investments are increasing, and the industry is demanding an ever-larger number of chips and products, requiring Texas Instruments to extend their 300mm production capacity further. Increased spending will, of course, reduce the company's free cash flow and will most likely hamper the stellar dividend growth record somewhat. To what extent is hard to say at the moment, but it's safe to say that the 20% dividend growth rate of the last decade may be in danger.

The growth rate might have been able to be maintained previously when payout ratio did not match management goals of 40-60%, but as it's risen to these levels over the past year, investors should expect the dividend growth rate to perhaps match annual profit growth more closely.

So, in short, dividend growth for TXN will likely be slower going forward.

Despite large market share, competitors exist, and margins are unlikely to rise further

Despite Texas Instruments being as good as they are and me singing their praises, of course, other companies are trying to do what TXN is. Major competitors involve, among others, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM). Because they are not alone on their market, they have to be at the forefront when it comes to innovating and developing its product offerings. In addition, competitors set a limit on how much profit margins and sales can rise.

In addition, it's likely that we're seeing a limit on just how much TXN's margins can rise. The margin expansion of the last decade has largely been the result of profitable investments and segment restructuring in the company - an example of this is the foray into 300mm wafers. Such developments are, considering the market maturity, unlikely to be repeated in the near future. The company has found its areas of expertise, and whether they are developing IoT chips for fridges or embedded products for cars, its part of their current product lines - not a new development with a necessary potential for expanding margins.

There are some risks to Texas Instruments. But I want to point out...

...none of these risks are long-term fundamental to Texas Instruments business

The company is incredibly conservative and diversified in ways that make other semi developers/manufacturers look impulsive. The company produces all of its products in-house, which translates an incredible cost advantage compared to companies that outsource this part of the production.

I feel that the numbers of the business speak for themselves here. We're also talking about the semiconductor industry, a business that's not exactly known for the combination of "reputable, quality company" with "long traditions of dividend growth". Texas Instruments is somewhat of a unicorn in this business. That merits your attention.

It dominates a market that, by its very nature, is chaotic due to the shifts in technology, which has the potential to eviscerate entire companies which are unable to keep up. Texas Instruments have proven that they're not about to be left behind in any way. They have significant manufacturing advantages, consistent large amounts of FCF, and a growth potential that's not to be underestimated, due to shifts in EV, IoT, and other things.

Texas Instruments has an incredibly diversified product portfolio, and their company is creating thousands of new patents every year. To date, Texas Instruments has roughly 45,000 patents, serve 100,000 customers annually, and operate in more than 30 countries across the world.

This is a quality company.

Valuation

You may ask, what's one to pay for this quality company then?

Let me start off with something clear here. The company is very rarely undervalued in terms of fundamental metrics.

The market tends to, as the numbers show, give the company a premium valuation. Only two times in the last 20 years, somewhat in combination with their restructuring, has the company been undervalued by these metrics.

Because of these, I believe we need to accept the company's premium valuation when looking at potentials for TXN.

One could argue that the company's valuation isn't as enticing for an investment as it was during December 2018 - but of course, most everything looked appealing compared to now, a Q1 with almost record levels of stock market gains. At these levels of valuation, we're looking at between 9% and 13% annual rates of return from this company at this valuation, provided it maintains moves back up to a 21-23 blended P/E ratio.

Well, over the past years, TXN has had a tendency to beat estimates by generous margins of 14-20%. Texas Instruments is a rare stock for me to cover - because one can argue it's not undervalued by certain metrics. I also don't claim that it currently is undervalued. It was, in December (along with most other things), but the stock is currently at a fair valuation.

So, if you're in a position where you feel that what I consider to be one of the world's best semi developers/manufacturers should be part of your portfolio, then this is something you would want check out. Personally, I went long TXN at two times, one of which was back in January. I'm considering extending my position somewhat, as I'm looking for stocks that can be considered "safe" in terms of development and dividends, as well as what I like to consider "Future-proof".

There are few stocks in this sector that provide a better future-proof scenario than Texas Instruments. The company is designing the control chips/parts for much of the technology that will be part of our homes, our professional lives, our past-time, and basic necessities. Regardless of the product you may be buying, chances are there's a small part of Texas Instruments humming away within it.

And that, I believe, is something worth investing in.

My recommendation

Given the somewhat unusual dynamics for the valuation here, I'm going to complicate my recommendation somewhat.

I don't believe it unreasonable to invest in Texas Instruments at this valuation - in fact, I have done so, and may do so myself again. But I also believe that you should limit your exposure and prepare to invest more in Texas Instruments if and when the stock dips, as it surely will. Anything below a blended P/E of 19 screams "buy" for this quality company - and even a blended P/E of ~20, where the stock currently trades at a price of ~$113, isn't what I consider to be overvalued.

I believe the stock belongs in any DGI investors portfolio, and this prices to be appealing and fair considering what you get.

