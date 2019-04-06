Procter & Gamble: Dividend Remains Strong

P&G, though, is expected to grow earnings at close to 7% annually on average over the next 5 years.

We have been long the Procter & Gamble Company (PG) for many months now, and up to now, it has been a nice little winner for the portfolio. Shares broke through $100 a share back in February and since then, price has remained steadily above $103 a share. Our cost basis is around the $76 handle.

This article, though, will focus on the potency of P&G's dividend. The firm pays out a forward dividend of $2.87, which currently equates to a yield of 2.77%. P&G has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years.

Firms primarily can return a percentage of its profits to their shareholders through dividends or share buybacks. We prefer the former although obviously having both is the best scenario possible (which is what we have presently with P&G). Growth investors many times may find themselves on the other side of this spectrum. Look at Amazon (AMZN), for example. The firm does not pay a dividend and has actually been diluting its share count over the past decade, for example. Obviously, these measures have obviously bore fruit for Amazon's shareholders as the share price is up around twenty-fold since its mere $100 share price back in 2009.

In our Elevation Code portfolio, though, we aim to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. P&G enters the equation here as a stable dividend growth stock which consistently pays us a growing dividend every year. Although P&G's current buybacks are a bonus, the dividend is a more potent reason why we remain invested in this stock.

Why? Well, as a fund manager, Vitaliy Katsenelson put it recently, dividends are more of a "surer bet" when it comes to shareholders getting paid from a company's earnings. Here is how he put it...

Share buybacks are, in theory, as value-creative as dividends, but the absence of strict management accountability makes them unpredictable and thus less value-creative than dividends

The problem nowadays, though, for dividend growth investors is that many companies in this space (which have similar dividend growth records) have had to keep those growth records intact in low growth environments. This has resulted in many investors remaining invested in stocks which are actually acting like bonds.

If interest rates rise aggressively over the next few years, some aristocrats will really struggle to keep their aristocrat status intact if they can't eke out sustained earnings growth. This is why dividend-oriented investors should constantly be researching their positions to ensure that dividend growth remains viable. For example, if a company is struggling with earnings and consequently dividend growth at present, it stands to reason that future dividend growth would look bleak in a rising interest rate environment. Therefore, from that standpoint, let's see how P&G looks at present with respect to the outlook of its dividend.

The 3 main metrics we use to predict P&G's dividend growth going forward are the firm's dividend payout ratio, interest coverage ratio, and debt to equity ratio. Studying these key metrics and how they have been trending enables us to discover,

What percentage of earnings is being taken up by dividends The state of the balance sheet What percentage of operating profit is being taken up by debt interest payments

Firstly, the firm's payout ratio comes in at around 68%. Although a tad high, this metric has been declining. Over the past few years, the dividend payout ratio has decreased from a high of 83% in 2016. We can also see that the declining payout ratio has affected dividend growth over the past few years. Dividend growth over the past 12 months comes in at about 4% whereas the 3-year average annual growth rate is 2.58%. So, definitely over the short term, we have a favorable trend here.

Secondly, the firm's debt to equity ratio currently stands at 0.41. The state of a firm's balance sheet is important when projecting future dividend growth rates. The last thing we want is a company having to fight itself if an unexpected event or trend began to change things adversely. Although this key metric has been rising slightly at P&G, "treasury stock" has also been rising and is now close to $100 billion. Suffice it to say, we do not see any obvious negative trends here.

The firm's interest coverage ratio stands at 26 over the past four quarters. This key metric has been rising steadily over the past decade, which shows that interest on company debt is slowly becoming less and less of a burden on operating profit.

To sum up when we include how the above key financial metrics have been trending, plus analysts' earnings expectations going forward (see above), it is evident that P&G's dividend will most likely be able to weather any potential storms. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.