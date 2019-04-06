CBL & Associates Properties Preferred Shares: I Am Buying What They Are Selling, Here's Why

As this article was being completed, CBL announced the settlement to the Electrical Rate Class Action, with the impact of this settlement on CBL discussed at the end.

This analyst has a different view and is continuing to buy deeply discounted CBL Preferred E shares having a greater than 60% discount-to-face value and 17.5% yield.

This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep, value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income, and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts, where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

Author's Note: The bulk of this article was written prior to the announcement of the class action settlement on electrical rates. A discussion of the impact of the settlement on CBL is included at the end of this article.

In a recent article by Rida Morwa, in co-operation with Beyond Saving and PendragonY, entitled "Should I Sell my CBL, CBL-D and CBL-E", the group of authors collectively suggested selling the common as well as both preferred shares series, CBL-D and CBL-E. Not to put words in their mouths, let me quote from their article:

We believe that the fundamentals of CBL have deteriorated to the point where continued investment is high-risk. Our goal at HDO is to provide high-yield opportunities where we believe the market is overestimating the actual risk, providing above-average cash yields while avoiding investments that could result in loss of capital. Due to the nature and level of risk with CBL, we recommend that members who did not sell their shares in CBL or CBL preferred stocks CBL-D and CBL-E should sell now and reinvest in other high-yield picks.

In this article, I will offer a view why I am buying the preferred shares (not the common shares at this point) even as they are exiting their positions. To use their words, I still believe that the market is overestimating the actual risk, now providing well-above cash yields while avoiding loss of capital (ultimately, but perhaps not immediately). As they are careful analysts, they are attempting to address the risk as appropriate for the readership for whom they write and I do believe that they are being faithful to them. In the case of this analyst, one does not need to read past the first paragraph above to find a description for the readers for whom this article might be appropriate: those with a higher risk tolerance seeking higher returns and for whom deep value assets are the target for investment, so the target audience for this series of articles may view these investments in a different light.

The three authors cited above have made a number of assertions in their article with which I agree, so that we use many common premises for our respective articles. They include:

The movement of all of the CBL securities may be very "bumpy" over the next period of time, with significant declines possible, The less attractive properties may decline by 10% or more in some specific cases, There exists a legitimate concern around shrinking revenues and more rapidly shrinking margins that, in combination, is putting substantial pressure on earnings (i.e. FFO), This translates into an equally legitimate concern about shrinking cash flow, again if left unaddressed for an extended period, Cash distributions will be held near the minimum necessary to retain REIT status in order to maximize cash availability for property upgrades and debt reduction, and The company has already decided to retain REIT status.

I continue to hold the CBL & Associates Preferred Shares Series, specifically the CBL-E shares (CBL.PE). I do not own the other preferred shares series, CBL-D shares (CBL.PD). I do not currently own, nor am I buying at this time, the common shares (CBL). Since writing the last article, I have converted my small common shares into preferred shares as the reward-risk balance shifted significantly in the direction of the preferred shares in the intervening period. I expect market prices of all CBL securities to be very volatile over the next months or even years; however, I expect them to be markedly higher when the smoke clears over a longer period of time and I disagree with many analysts about the direction of CBL market prices over the next half-decade.

Even as I do not currently own the other preferred shares series, CBL-D shares, this article could apply equally to that security. For the purposes of this article, I will use the E Shares to illustrate the opportunity with the CBL Preferred Shares generally, and the reader should understand that the D Shares offer a nearly identical opportunity as the two series are "pari passu".

CBL Preferred Shares Series:

CBL & Associates Properties has two Preferred Shares Series, -D and -E, as described here:

(This and following tables were produced by the author using data obtained from the CBL & Associates Properties Investor Relations Website, including their SEC Filings, or else from Yahoo Finance for current market information)

The shares series each have face values of $250. However, the shares that investors are accustomed to purchasing face values of $25 (1/10th of an "official" preferred share), so I have converted this table to one more usable by the investor:

Several key numbers emerge from this table: the total number of $25 face value shares outstanding for each series (18,150K for the Ds, 6,900K for the Es, roughly 25M preferred shares in total), the total liquidation face value of all of the preferred shares being $626,250K, the annual distribution due to Preferred Investors each year being $44,892K (say, $45M per annum) and the quarterly distribution burden on CBL for the two series is $11,223K (say $11.2M).

Recently, market pricing has dropped yet again for both shares series, resulting in the following:

So, the average discounts on Preferred Shares, with claims senior to the common shares, are nearing 60%, offering 17.5% yields on either shares series. With a market price of $1.83/share at the close on Friday, the yield on the common shares is 16.4%, lower than that of the preferred shares, as well as a more problematic recovery in any hypothetical re-organization.

We may well see a dividend cut on the common. If the entire 30 cents/share annual dividend were cut on the fully diluted ca. 200M shares (including the OP units), that would represent additional cash available to the company of ca. $60M per year. The reduction from 80 cents to 30 cents announced late last year made an additional $100M in cash per year available to the company to manage the debt and to make improvement to their properties.

Now let's look at the total recovery needed to "break even" in a liquidation if one bought at the close on Friday afternoon, March 22nd:

So, at the market prices as of the close on March 22nd, in a hypothetical liquidation, one would only have to recover $255M above the level of debt to break even for the preferred shares at the current prices.

Balance Sheet for CBL:

Please find attached a balance sheet for CBL at the end of 2018:

There exists about $1B of book assets net of liabilities on the balance sheet, for which the preferred shares would have a senior claim to about $626M, leaving about $400M in book assets for the common shares. Since there appears to me to be a general view that CBL's book values would fall short of the current actual market value, a reduction of a bit less than 8% of the book value across all of CBL's assets would result in the beginnings of an impairment for the preferred shares.

Now let's do that same analysis again for a breakeven on Friday's prices:

Now we see that, in order to impair the current value of the preferreds in a liquidation, that the book value would need to be reduced by more than $780M out of a net book asset base of $4,785M. In other words, not simply individual Tier 3 properties, but every property in the portfolio would need to be impaired by 16.3% before there is an impairment of the preferreds from the current market price.

There exists a concern that the less attractive properties (presumably Tier 3 properties) could decline by 10% or more, but what we find is that the entire portfolio, not just the Tier 3 properties, would need to decline by a factor of 1.6 more than that "10% level" (again, to 16%) to impair the preferred shares from the current price. I leave it to the reader to judge the likelihood of that happening, especially as we consider other factors below, but this analyst doesn't view this as likely.

Finally, this analysis would presume that there is a liquidation or reorganization, which is possible but by no means certain or even likely.

Takeaway:

In a hypothetical liquidation, it would not take much of a recovery beyond the debt to break even at current market prices.

Recovery at depreciated book value for the portfolio (or something close to that level) would provide more than sufficient recovery, not just for the current purchase price, but for the face value of both preferred shares series.

Just in Passing, a Comments on Land Values and Tier 3 Properties:

CBL and Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and it was related to entities that existed back to 1961. While the buildings and improvement assets have been depreciated over time, the land will not have been depreciated but carried at acquired value purchased decades earlier; in some cases, the land will have been acquired four decades ago, so that actual market price of the land may well have increased substantially. The retail assets may no longer have the value that they once did in some cases; however, CBL may be able to exploit, in selected cases, a recovery on the land value well above the level that might be expected based upon the "retail asset" estimate. This would include both the impact of inflation as well as the impact of development moving to the location of the CBL assets, many of which are near major thoroughfares (including Mr. Thomas' favorite example, Westgate Mall, which I have passed periodically and in which I have shopped).

As for the Tier 3 properties, here is a pie chart of the distribution of properties by Tier:

In the previous article, concern was expressed that, in the case of property sales being needed, the company would need to rely on less valuable Tier 3 properties.

From my perspective, some degree of steady property sales are needed and are probably recommended to help delever and fund property upgrades to the core properties. In addition, it would be recommended to "sell the weeds and keep the flowers", selling off the less profitable facilities (probably not always the Tier 3 properties), those that are less strategic (isolated properties far from the geographical center of strength or higher cost properties) or to a strategic buyer who may want to add to a local portfolio where the property has greater value for that buyer than for CBL.

However, in my view, the concerns expressed about the Tier 3 properties may be a bit overdone. While 20% of CBL's property portfolio are indeed Tier 3, roughly 40% of that 20% (8% of the total) approach Tier 2 status, having sales within 1% of $300 ssf (i.e., at above $297 ssf).

I have modified the pie chart to reflect that revised view:

So, in the case that property sales are needed (and they are), CBL may have more better options than that for which they are given being given credit.

One final point: there has been some commentary about how bad CBL's properties are. Again, in my view, this point is overdone. To cite one anecdotal example: the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg has the second lowest sales per sq foot in 2018 for the CBL portfolio, only ahead of Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, KY (per the 10K), putting them front and center into the core of the CBL Tier 3 portfolio. As it turns out, I have shopped there several times, having several occasions to travel to Gettysburg, PA; in addition, I was on the grounds of this shopping center when I was notified years ago that my first article for Seeking Alpha had been accepted, a moment which I remember well.

So while I would agree that in the tourist off-season, there is not a lot of shopping activity there, during the season it was quite active. Either way, the facility was clean and inviting, reasonably well maintained and did not appear at all to me to be the terrible property that some would claim. I am not sure that it would cost much to operate the site either, and it looks like there would be plenty of land either for sale or for other uses to add value to the facility. This anecdote is not "proof" that the Tier 3 properties will be able to "save CBL", but it does suggest that some discussion about how bad CBL's Tier 3 properties are may be a bit overdone.

These asides suggest that CBL management may have more options than some might believe.

Takeaway:

This analyst does not believe the substantial discounts will be applied across all of the portfolio; therefore, recovery in a hypothetical liquidation would be better than I believe the general market believes.

At least some of the Tier 3 properties appear to me to be much more attractive than the descriptions by some.

The Preferred Dividends Will Continue for Some Time, Further Reducing the Basis of Those Buying at Current Prices:

So we saw in the earlier section that we are already beginning with a heavily discounted preferred share with reasonable recovery potential. In addition, the very high yield contributes to driving down the basis aggressively, as we see in the next graph:

For this analyst, a couple of things jump off the chart.

The basis is driven to below zero by the end of 2024, if the coupons continue to be declared and delivered. Whether this will happen is controversial; however, IF it were to happen, then risk to capital is driven to zero by the end of 2024 and this analyst will have been paid back for a current investment fully in something like 6 years, with continued ownership of the security and a $25/share call on assets ahead of the common shares.

The basis of the E Shares is driven to something like $2/E Share in 2023 if the dividend continues to that point. This analysis does not suggest a need to cut the preferred dividend until at least 2023, if not later, so dividends to that point appear to this analyst to be likely, short of some unexpected event occurring. This equates to a recovery for the E Shares of something like $14M necessary to recover the basis at that point to break-even on the E Shares and a recovery of only about $55M to break even for the entire Preferred Share capital tier at that point.

This analyst loves to get capital returned quickly from the investment being purchased, so having the basis driven to zero in a bit less than six years is attractive.

Of course, this raises two additional questions:

Will CBL survive to that point? Will the E Shares (Preferred Shares) continue to deliver dividends to enable the basis to be driven to zero?

We will address those questions next.

Takeaways:

One is buying at a relatively low basis at this point, and it is being driven down further by the current very high yield.

As the basis goes down with additional distributions, the risk (how much remaining basis is carried) is likewise reduced to zero or near zero by the time the hypothetical bankruptcy would occur, if it occurs at all.

Earnings and Cash Flow:

Since a key part of the concern about CBL is based upon negative trends, the earnings statement and summary of cash flow is offered here, not only for the recent 2018 statement but for the past three years, so trends can be highlighted:

Takeaways from an analysis of the consolidated earnings-cash flow sheet:

a. Revenue for CBL is down 15% from 2016 to 2018; even more troubling, revenue minus expenses is down a full 30%. So, even as revenue declines, the margin is also shrinking, leading to an amplified decline in Operating Earnings and cash flow. There exists a legitimate concern about this development if this trend is not slowed or reversed in the future. However, there remains time and resources to accomplish this trend reversal, even assuming the existing negative trends remain in place for the next few years. As we discuss, the dividend reduction is funding efforts to reverse precisely this trend, with substantial investment expected over the next three years to reverse this concerning trend.

b. A memo line is offered to show the Revenue minus Operating Expenses ex the Impairment costs so the reader can see clearly the underlying operating trend of the current property portfolio ex the impairment. This decline in earnings creates other challenges.

c. The primary "other challenge" is that Cash Flow from Operations is down $91,335M by 2018, relative to 2016 cash flow. This may be the most troubling aspect to this analyst as it is cash that is needed for investment in upgrades and in debt reduction to reduce leverage. This represents a decline of $45M per year, leaving less cash available for investments and debt reduction. We will return to this point. Again, the company is now ramping up investments in property upgrades and debt reduction specifically to reverse this troubling trend.

d. Investment in properties over the past two years (seen in "Additions to Real Estate Assets") totals $340M or $170M per year.

e. Net debt reduction (i.e., debt reduction net of debt addition) is $194M, or $97M per year.

f. Supporting the generation of cash flow is a stream of property sales of about $150M per year.

So, with that framework, does the dividend reduction positively impact the current state? In other words, if the cash generation is declining, then would that not force CBL to reduce internal investment at this point or in the foreseeable future, causing a concern about a bankruptcy filing?

In the view of this analyst, the answer to this critical question is "No", at least not in that time frame, as highlighted in the next table:

A fourth column has been added to adjust the 2018 cash flow to that if the dividend reduction had taken place a year ago. As one can see, the $100M dividend reduction resets the financials back to the cash flow delivery of 2016. That is, the $90-ishM reduction in cash flow from operations has been offset by a $100M reduction in dividend distributions, now being retained for a combination of delevering and property upgrades. This implies that the $534M used in the last two years for a combination of delevering and property upgrades would remain available over the next two years for these purposes (with the same rate of property sales creating about half of this cash). Suspend the common current dividend (we return to this below) and one can extend this to $801M over the next three years. Even maintaining the rate of decline at the current level after continued investment and delevering, the preferred dividend would not need to be impacted until 2022, at which point the current basis for the E Shares is $4-5/share.

Even if this is not adequate after a complete suspension of the common dividend (see electrical class action settlement discussion below as this will not be completely available), as an additional margin of safety, another $45M from a preferred dividend suspension would extend these trends another year and the cumulative reduced interest expense (if delevering were continued at the pace from the past two years) would extend it yet another year to provide a fifth year of the trend. Along with continued property sales, which would help the company focus on their best core properties, the company has sufficient resources to address their current challenges (but not enough to provide a comfort to investors that they need).

So, the question remains: How long the cycle will last and whether $800M in debt reduction (without considering reduced interest expense) and property improvements will finally turn around the negative earnings (FFO) and cash flow trends?

Takeaway:

The company, even if the less favorable trends occur, continues to have adequate (but not excess) funding to continue targeted property development and debt reduction for the next 3-5 years.

Terms of the Recent Re-Financing and Concerns about 2023 Bankruptcy:

The terms of the re-financing announced in January replaces three unsecured term loans, having a combined capacity of $1.1B, and three unsecured credit facilities having a combined capacity of $695M, and combine them into a single secured credit facility consisting of a fully funded $500M secured term loan and a secured line of credit with a borrowing capacity of up to $685M, having a combined capacity of $1,185M (a reduction of $610M from the capacity prior to re-financing). The principle on the term loan will be reduced by $35M per year in quarterly installments ($8,750K per quarter).

The new maturity schedule (the partnership debt excluding the mortgages attached to individual properties) after re-financing should look something like this:

So the good news is that refinancing has been pushed out to 2023 with this step while the bad news is that CBL needed to resort to the use of secured debt to accomplish this refinancing.

However, while there has been concern that this would precipitate a financing problem in 2023, this analyst does not believe that this is the case even when one uses the current, less favorable trends through 2023. As we have seen above, even if the CFFO/FFO trends continue with annual declines it has exhibited recently, excluding any improvement, the company has the ability to create $800M over the next three years ( but including the current pace of property sales), simply by continuing the pace of the past two years. Based upon the terms of the loan, we know that the term loan must be reduced by $140M by 2023 ($35M per year through the next four years) so that the remaining balance on the term loan in 2023 at maturity will be $360M at a maximum.

From this point in 2019, the actual principal balance against the new facility is a bit more than half of the capacity of the six facilities prior to this refinancing. Keeping in mind that the sum of bank term loans and credit facilities was $1.7B prior to this latest refinancing, is it reasonable to assume that there will be zero refinancing in 2023 four years after $1.7B in unsecured debt is not available, even as debt will be reduced by yet another $3-500M? A reasonable premise may be reduced financing capacity, just reduced by half, and reduced again at that point. But, no financing available in 2023 after a $3-500M debt reduction from this point?

It would be nice if we could see a greater margin of safety, but this analyst views even the current trends ensuring that we do not see a need for re-organization in 2023. This analyst expects that CBL will be distributing the minimum cash distributions required to maintain REIT status in order to conserve as much cash as possible for debt reduction and property upgrades, so future expectations should be based on minimum-essential distributions, resulting in maximum retention of cash to help reverse reduced revenues and declining cash flow.

CBL management has limited options to some extent, but still has more discretion remaining than some may expect. For one thing, this ratio of property upgrades and delevering can be adjusted by management as needed to adapt to changing conditions. Additional property sales can also be used, higher than the current run rate, to support this effort if needed, with four years available to do it slowly and thoughtfully to maximize returns from sales. Finally, property reinvestment must show that it will help stem the decline in revenue or debt reduction will become the preferred target for investment in lieu of property upgrades.

So it appears (appeared) that CBL would generate adequate, but not excess, cash flow to address their debt reduction and property upgrade needs, but not an excess that would make this an easy decision. Then........

This was all well and good until the announcement mid-week about the Electrical Rate Class Action Settlement. How this will affect CBL in the view of this analyst is offered next.

Takeaway:

Anything can happen, but even maintaining the current less favorable trends, the company appears to me to be able to continue property upgrades and delevering, contingent on management of the "Electric Rate Settlement" impact.

Impact of the Electrical Class Action Settlement on the Future of CBL and Its Cash Flows:

On March 26th, 2019, CBL filed an 8-K, announcing a settlement on a class action suit related to the charging of tenants for bulk-metered electricity, with SA publishing a summary (here) and with the 8-K available on the CBL & Associates Properties Investor Relations website (here).

For the sake of article length, I will include only critical snippets of the filing:

"On March 20th, 2019, the board of directions...approved the structure of settlement in the class action lawsuit filed on March 16th, 2016..... Under the terms of the proposed settlement, we are to set aside............value of $90M to be disbursed......based upon aggregate damages of $60M. Class members who are former tenants... will receive payment of their claims in cash. Class members who are current tenants will receive monthly credits against rents and future charges over the next five years. Any amounts...allotted to tenants with outstanding amounts payable to the Company, including tenant which have declared bankruptcy........will be first deducted from the amounts owed to the Company. All attorney's fees...and class administration costs.... will be funded by the Common Fund, but must be approved by the court. Under the terms of the proposed settlement, we will not pay dividends......in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. The settlement does not restrict our ability to declare dividends payable in 2020 or in subsequent years. The settlement is subject to a number of conditions, including Court approval"

Here is this analyst's simple-minded way to look at this agreement:

There are three major parts: payment to the attorney's of ca. $30M, payment of damages in the range of $60M and a requirement to suspend the dividend for 2 quarters into 2020 which provides $30M in round numbers.

So, with a weight average number of common units outstanding of 199,550K, we can round to 200M units and calculate the dividend savings to the Operating Partnership. The number cited in public documents, the $26M preserved, would relate to the dividends from the common stock outstanding of 172,486K, multiplying that number by the amount of the two dividends, $0.15/share, to arrive at 25,873K, let's call it $26M. However, I expect this prohibition to extend to the Operating Units as well, so the savings will be close to $30M. I note that this sum will address the attorney's fees, so by year-end 2019, the amounts owed will be something like the $60M which is the remedy for the damages.

Damages are mentioned in three ways:

a. Tenants in bankruptcy owing CBL money will first offset the sums owed by their damages; in this case, expected cash receipts will be reduced by the amounts owed,

b. Past tenants will receive their claims in cash, but there is no indication on timing or how big this group is, and

c. Current tenants will receive their remedy over the next five years through reduced rents and future charges, which I would expect to represent the bulk of the payments for settlement remedy.

While there will be some cash payments made to past tenants, the bulk of the remedy appears to be paid out in reduce charges and rents over the next five years, so divide the $60M in damages by five to calculate that CBL will be reducing their earnings by $12M in each of the next five years.

We have already discussed above that the Company is likely to minimize distributions to preferred and common shareholders for the foreseeable future. Since these reduced rents and charges will arguably reduce earnings over the next five years, it appears probable to this analyst that this will result in a comparable impact on the common share dividend. A $0.30 annual dividend on 200M common units equals $60M; along with the $45M received by the preferred shares, the total $105M is probably close to the "taxable income" as calculated by the company. Otherwise, as has been stipulated, the company would have employed a different dividend, using the premise of minimum distributions to maintain REIT status. Now, subtract the $45M due preferred shareholders first, leaving the $60M, then subtract the reduced earnings of $12M, and one calculates a new "earnings" number allocable to common shareholders of $48M, which would work out to a $0.24 per year dividend on the 200M units, or 6 cents per quarter, to pay out total earnings and retain REIT status.

Therefore, in the view of this analyst, subsequent to the announced suspension of their dividend for Q3 and Q4, this analyst believes that CBL will pay a dividend, reinstated as of January 2020, of 6 cents per share per quarter ($0.24/year) to reflect the $12M reduced earnings per year due to this settlement.

So the good news (for the company, not the common shareholder) is that CBL can absorb this substantial hit to cash through dividend reductions for the entirety of $90M damages remedy. That is, the company can maintain current cash availability for necessary property upgrades and delevering by reducing the cash distributions to cover the costs of this settlement. Therefore, even after this unfortunate event, the current funding of property improvements and debt reduction can likely be maintained, even as the common shareholder will take a substantial hit on income.

I do not view this settlement as a catastrophic event precipitating failure, but it is distinctly unhelpful and one ought not slough this off as "no big deal". While the remedy appears to be manageable without taking CBL off strategy on critical initiatives, it is a substantial cash hit, it undermines market confidence in CBL management and it reduces the margin of safety that the recent dividend reduction provided. If the revenue declines continue longer than a few more years or accelerate, there will be less margin of safety to redirect distributions to property upgrades or delevering as the margin of safety has been reduced by this $90M.

What is the Bottom Line?:

This event does not (yet) change my view and my plans, and I continue to hold my CBL-E as I believe that the Company will work through the current down cycle (now including this settlement as well), coming out in better shape in a few years. From this assessment, the preferred shares continue to look most attractive to this analyst, offering the best reward-risk relative to either the common equity or the debt. However, those who would prefer the lower risk debt ought to be "good" to receive their current higher coupons, then face value at maturity. Even as I could not anticipate this settlement, it reinforces an earlier decision to move towards owning exclusively the CBL-E shares rather than a combination of preferred and common shares (as described in the previous article "CBL: The Dividend Has Been Reduced. Now What?", published November 19th, 2018). If I still held the small equity position, I would be inclined to keep it at this point and simply continue to add the preferred.

Specifically On March 25th, I added another 15% to my preferred position at $9.54/share, providing a 17.4% yield on these shares purchased (to the skeptics point, as long as it lasts). Of course, I wish I could have bought it cheaper on the 27th. Be that as it may, if the hypothetical bankruptcy were to arrive in 2023, my basis will be below $2 with claims senior to the common of $25. If the dividend is suspended, my basis will no longer go down but the claims senior to the common will be going up until, typically, the point of filing.

I have no idea where the preferred share values will be next week; indeed, I just proved that by buying my latest tranche two days too early. Where they will be three to five years from now is a different story. At some point, continued investment in property improvements and continued debt reduction will have an impact on earnings and cash flow. When it does, the market value of the preferred shares will reflect that improvement in a significant way.

In the meantime, I will simply collect the yield, watch and wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

