Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Sangamo Clinical Development Update Conference Call (Transcript)

McDavid Stilwell - Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Sandy Macrae - Chief Executive Officer

Stephane Boissel - Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Adrian Woolfson - Executive Vice President & Head of Research and Development

Ed Conner - Chief Medical Officer

Maurice Raycroft - Jefferies

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Gena Wang - Barclays

Boran Wang - Guggenheim Securities

Qian Wang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Ritu Baral - Cowen & Company

McDavid Stilwell

Hello and thank you for joining us. As we begin, I'd like to point out that we'll be referencing an accompanying slide presentation today. A link to the slide presentation may be found on our website, sangamo.com, on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the site.

I'd also like to remind everyone that the forward-looking statements that we will discuss during this conference call are based upon the information that we have available today. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements related to the potential therapeutic applications for Sangamo's genomic medicine platform, the potential of Sangamo’s product candidates to provide clinical benefit to patients, Sangamo’s product candidate development and manufacturing plans and other statements that are not historical facts.This information will likely change over time. By discussing the future performance of Sangamo with you today, we are not undertaking an obligation to provide updates in the future. Actual results may differ substantially from what we discuss today, and no one should assume at a later date that our comments from today are still valid.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are detailed in the documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically, in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements stated today are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

With me this afternoon on this call are several members of the Sangamo senior management team, including: Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Yi, Chief Financial Officer; Stephane Boissel, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy; Adrian Woolfson, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D; and Ed Conner, Chief Medical Officer.

And again, we'll refer to a slide presentation during this call. These slides are to be found on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the site.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Sandy.

Sandy Macrae

Thank you, McDavid. Good morning and welcome, and thank you all for joining us on this early call. I’m very pleased today to report news from several of our clinical development programs. While Sangamo is best known for zinc finger protein engineering, this work has allowed our researchers to develop a deep expertise and experience in gene construction delivery, AAV engineering, assay development, cell harvesting, ex vivo multiplex editing and cell cultivation.

We also have experience in clinical development with more than 100 patients treated in our autologous T cell and stem cell HIV therapies and an additional 20 plus enrolled in our clinical programs in gene therapy ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy and in vivo genome editing.

In total, therefore, we treated over a 120 patients across more than 10 clinical trials with more than 12 investigational New Drug Applications accepted by the FDA and with additional submissions planned in the near future.

I’d like to describe Sangamo as a genomic medicine company that has the ability to design the appropriate therapeutic approach to potentially treat the underlying causes of specific genetic diseases. We do gene therapy because it literatures the skills and platform technologies that we have developed for ZFNs and it’s a tractable opportunity with a defined regulatory pathway. And most importantly, it has immense potential to change patients’ lives.

We do ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy because we have shown that we can do it very well and it has a relatively straight forward application of our core ZFN platform technology which enables the editing of cells with high precision, selectivity and efficiency. We are also pursuing cell therapy because it is an emerging approach for the defined regulatory pathway and significant therapeutic potential which is understood by the medical and patient communities.

And finally, we are investing in in-vivo genome editing and gene regulation because we believe we will able to overcome the technical challenges of delivery. We believe that the different nature of our genomic medicine platform and diversity of our technical abilities sets us apart from other gene therapy and gene editing companies.

Today, we see the various pieces coming together. We are extremely pleased to share with you the exciting SB-525 gene therapy hemophilia A data that we are presenting today in partnership with Pfizer.

We said previously that under old school, hemophilia A product should be safe, reliable and predictable. The entry results released to-date for SB-525, demonstrate that it is generally we tolerated. From an efficacy perspective SB-525 demonstrated a dose dependent relationship between SB-525 and Factor VIII levels, evidence of sustained Factor VIII levels and low Factor VIII level variability, both within each patient and within each cohort, therefore showing reliability and predictability in the data observed to-date.

The two patients treated in the 3e13 dose cohort reached normal Factor VIII levels. Based on this data, the Safety Monitoring Committee recommended cohort expansion of the 3e13 dose. It will be important to treat additional patients and to pull up all the patients for longer follow-up duration to confirm whether these early results are repeated and sustained.

The next gene therapy in our pipeline following on from SB-525 is our wholly owned gene therapy for Fabry disease, ST-920. The IND for ST-920 was accepted in February and we expect to initiate clinical sites later this year.

The experience that we have gained at AAV engineering delivery and dosing using AAV6 in both our gene therapy and in vivo genome editing trials will support our efforts in Fabry disease. Following on from ST-920 are several other targets that we believe we can apply our AAV delivery and molecular biology expertise to expand our gene therapy pipeline.

We also have considerable expertise in ex vivo genetic cell therapy. Here we use our zinc finger nucleases to edit cells outside the body, cultivate them and then reinfuse them into patients. We are able to do this very well and have a significant experience for this approach with ZFN through such a flexible and adaptable technology in our hands.

Today, we are excited to show you an early glimpse into the activity of our ex vivo gene editing technology ST-400 using non-viral delivery of ZFNs in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia which we’re developing in partnership with Sanofi along with BIVV003 for sickle cell disease.

While the beta-thalassemia data are very early in only one dose patients, this single patient data indicate ST-400 successfully reconstituted hematopoiesis following conditioning in the hardest-to-treat patient genotype, β0/β0. This observed safety combined with the detection of Indels in peripheral blood along with successively increasing levels of fetal hemoglobin, stable total hemoglobin levels and transfusion-independence together are suggestive of successful gene editing and are very encouraging.

In addition to the two programs with Sanofi, we have two additional ex vivo gene-editing cell therapy programs advancing in our pipeline. KITE-037 is an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T for which our partners, Kite-Gilead, expect to submit an IND later this year; and second, a required TX200 CAR-Treg product candidate which will be tested in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant setting and for which we expect file a CTA this year.

As mentioned earlier, in vivo genome editing and gene regulation are technically challenging programs in our pipeline. The data we have presented so far comprise preliminary evidence that we have successfully edited hepatocytes that also indicate that more potency is required in order to provide the necessary clinical benefit to patients. Hence, the next step for these programs is moving forward to test our second-generation culture, which we believe will provide additional efficacy in clinic. An MPS II study evaluating second-generation ZFNs is planned for later this year.

We will provide a clinical update on the first-generation ZFN trials later in the year when we collect all the remaining liver biopsy and ERT withdrawal data. As already mentioned, we will make a decision with regards to the MPS II Phase 3 trial in 2020. While in vivo genome editing represents our most challenging activity, we continue to invest in its progress because we believe that the technical issues are tractable and that this approach has a potential to provide an elegant solution to many important known to us as rare diseases that affect children.

Gene regulation is an especially promising project for CNS diseases, and the versatility of zinc finger proteins here provide significant opportunities and advantages. For example, we are able to create zinc finger protein transcription factors that enabled single-gene repression as we're talking the time, obviously we’ve recently presented preclinical data at ADPD and also for allele-specific regulation as we're doing in C9ORF linked to the ALS in partnership with Pfizer as well as in Huntington’s disease in partnership with Shire, now Takeda.

Finally, manufacturing is a critical strategic asset in our space. We have our own process development expertise for both gene and cell therapy and are constructing a GMP facility for AAV manufacturing for Phase 1/2 clinical supplies in our new facilities in Brisbane. We have also expanded our relationship with Brammer Bio, who we’ve worked for over a both decade and are excited that Thermo Fisher will bring an additional capital for investment along with additional expertise in gene therapy manufacturing. We have secured an option to acquire additional large scale commercial grade capacity here.

Since I started at Sangamo almost three years ago we’ve built a solid foundation to support our overall success as a clinical development organization. By the end of this morning’s call we hope you will have clear picture of how the various components of the genomic medicine activities at Sangamo are coming together.

We believe we are unique in being able to bring together expertise in gene and genome editing along with our institutional knowledge based relationships and IP to connect the dots.

So I’d like to turn the call over to Ed Conner, our Chief Medical Officer, for a review of the hemophilia A and beta-thalassemia data. Ed?

Ed Conner

Thanks, Sandy, and good morning, everyone. I’m excited to share with you the interim data from the Alta study our Phase 1/2 trial evaluating investigational hemophilia A gene therapy SB-525 in partnership with Pfizer. The trial is an open-label single-dose dose ranging study. We enrolled four dose cohorts for two subjects in each. The doses are as follows:

Cohort 1, 9e11 vg per kg; Cohort 2 at 2e12; Cohort 3 at 1e13; and Cohort 4 at 3e13 vg per kg. The data indicate that SB-525 was generally well tolerated and demonstrated a dose dependent increase in Factor VIII activity levels across the four dose cohorts.

The two patients treated with the 3e13 dose achieved normal Factor VIII levels at week six. A dose dependent reduction and the use of Factor VIII replacement therapy was also observed with a one patient in 1e13 and both patients in 3e13 dose cohort no longer requiring factor replacement therapy following initial use of prophylactic factor and experiencing no bleeding events to-date. These interim results indicate that SB-525 has the potential to comprise a well tolerated, reliable and predictable treatment. Features that we believe will be a hallmark of the future gene therapy treatment of hemophilia A.

Turning now to the data itself, I'm going to walk you through a series of slides showing factor levels and their impact on factors usage in spontaneous bleeding events to demonstrate the following findings:

First, for the 3e13 dose cohort factor levels are currently in the normal range which is from 50% to a 150%. Second, peak factor levels are achieved in the first five to seven weeks and persisted at that level in patients with longer term data. Third, there is a low variability between patients within a given dose cohort. And finally, there is evidence of a dose dependent increase in factor expression leading to no requirement for factor usage or spontaneous bleeds at the 3e13 dose.

On Slide 13, study week is on the X-axis and factor level on the Y-axis measured using the chromogenic assay. Here you can see that both patients at the 3e13 dose level had achieved factor levels in the normal range. What’s harder to see here is the dose dependent response on factor expression because of the scale of the Y-axis.

To more clearly detail the dose response, Slide 14 plots the chromogenic assay values using a log scale on the Y-axis. The 3e13 dose group shown in dark blue is in the normal range with the lower dose groups shown in red and light blue settling in the mild and moderate ranges. Again, it appears the patients achieved their peak factor level at week five to seven level and maintained that level.

On slides 15 and 16 we show the factor expression data using the one stage assays, first on the linear Y-axis, then on the log Y-axis. As with other cDNA gene therapies for hemophilia, the one-stage assay results are 1.5 to 1.8 fold higher than the chromogenic results.

While it will always differ in value, it is important to know the correlation between the one-stage and chromogenic analyses of the assay results.

Finally, for the efficacy slides, we the see the impact on factor expression with the last three patients dosed in the study having no spontaneous bleeds and no factor infusions following the prophylactic period. Data from the first three subjects enrolled, two at the 9e11 and one at the 2e12 were not included as these patients did not express factor above the detectable range and have gone back to their prior factor replacement regimens.

Patients in the Alta study were not treated with prophylactic steroids. Although per protocol subjects are able to receive oral prednisone if they experience ALT elevation greater than 1.5 times the upper limit of baseline. One patient in the fourth cohort experienced an ALT elevation at week four that required tapering course of oral steroids, has been observed in other patients receiving gene therapy.

Importantly, following the administration of steroids, patient did not have any associated loss of Factor VIII activity or ALT elevation seven weeks following initiation of the steroid therapy. The same patient in the fourth cohort experienced a treatment-related infusion reaction classified as a serious adverse event and was discharged from the hospital the same day per the protocol-specified timeline.

No treatment-related serious adverse events or no ALT elevations requiring more than seven days of corticosteroid treatment were observed in the first three dose cohorts. Longer term data will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting and patient enrollment for the expansion cohort is currently underway.

To-date, a total of eight patients have been dosed in the Alta study. Based on these results the Safety Monitoring Committee recommended cohort expansion at the 3e13 vg per kg dose and we plan to enroll up to five more patients at this dose.

Turning now to our update this morning regarding ST-400, our autologous gene edited cell therapy for beta-thalassemia which we are developing in collaboration with Sanofi who are also running a separate but related clinical development program for BIVV003 in sickle cell disease.

In both of these programs we're using zinc finger nuclease gene editing, delivered as transient non-viral RNA to disrupt the erythroid specific enhancer of the BCL11A gene which represses the expression of the fetal hemoglobin gene and thereby switching off hemoglobin as synthesis.

Raising levels of blood fetal hemoglobin mimics the naturally occurring phenomenon of hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin, a population of individuals whose genetic mutation protects them against the development of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. The first patient treated with ST-400 in the Phase 1/2 THALES study has the most severe form of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, β0/β0. Over the two years prior to treatment in the study, the patient received packed red blood cell or PRBC transfusions approximately every other week. The patient cells were apheresed, edited and cultured. We then conditioned the patient with busulfan and then infused ST-400.

During the ST-400 infusion, the patient experienced serious adverse events comprising a transient allergic reaction considered related to the cryoprotectant present in the product. These effects have been previously observed with use of this cryoprotectant including in commercially available products. Thereafter, the patient's post transplant clinical course was routine.

We’re pleased with the favorable hematopoietic reconstitution genetics that have been observed. The patient demonstrated neutrophil recovery within two weeks and platelet recovery within four weeks of infusion, indicating that ST-400 successfully reconstituted hematopoiesis following conditioning.

Turning to Slide 24, we are also pleased with the subsequent observations that provide evidence of clinical efficacy. A patient received a PRBC transfusion approximately two weeks following ST-400 infusion and has not subsequently required any further PRBCs. The most recent data show the patient has gone for five weeks without requiring further PRBC transfusions. The total hemoglobin has further more remained stable at the time of the most recent reported measurement at approximately 9 grams per deciliter.

On Slide 25 you will see that this was a company by continuously rising levels of fetal hemoglobin that have gone from approximately 1% of total hemoglobin at the time of the infusion to 31% at week seven.

It is notable that Indels, which are insertions or deletions created at the targeted sequence of DNA, have been detected in circulating white blood cells, indicative of successful editing of the BCL11A gene and disruption of the BCL11A erythroid specific enhancer, which is the mechanism by which the upregulation of endogenous fetal hemoglobin production in red blood cells is anticipated to occur. These data are encouraging, especially in a hard-to-treat β0/β0 patient.

As Sandy mentioned, we felt it was both appropriate and important to share these early data with you as the successful reconstituted hematopoiesis following conditioning indicates safety while the associated rising fetal hemoglobin in the context of a stable total hemoglobin and the current transfusion-independent are very encouraging.

However, it is important to emphasize that these are early results with just a single patient treatment and they will require longer term follow up and confirmation with additional patients to draw any clinical conclusion. We’re now planning to provide additional updates on the program until later this year, mostly likely in the fourth quarter.

I will now turn the call over to Adrian.

Adrian Woolfson

Thanks, Ed, and thank you to everyone on the line for dialing into our call. This morning I will brief you a few words about the nature of SB-525 as the observed profile of clinical activity, including the rapid kinetics of Factor VIII level restoration, suggest that the construct helps to differentiate SB-525 from other hemophilia gene therapies delivered using AVV. I will then provide some highlights of the tau data presented last week at the ADPD Conference Brisbane.

You will see on Slide 18 that SB-525 comprises a recombinant adeno-associated virus, serotype 6 vector, AAV6 that encodes the complementary deoxyribonucleic acid for B domain deleted human Factor VIII. The SB-525 vector cassette was designed and engineered to optimize both the vector manufacturing yield and also the liver-specific Factor VIII protein expression.

The SB-525 transcriptional cassette incorporates multi-factorial modifications to the liver-specific promoter module, the Factor VIII transgene, synthetic polyadenylation signal and also the vector backbone sequence.

Our scientists at Sangamo have extensive in-house experience and also know how that pertains to gene construction methods, cassette engineering and also AAV engineering and delivery. This know-how has been honed and developed and informed by our various in vivo gene editing programs and has provided us with the technical and [intermatics] knowledge base that we believe is readily transferable to traditional gene therapy programs such as SB-525 for hemophilia A and ST-920 for Fabry disease.

We believe these well-honed skills will enable us to continue to develop the pipeline of gene therapies that complement the development activity that we’re pursuing in other areas of genomic medicine. And these include our ex vivo gene editing programs, our cellular therapy program and also our in vivo genomic medicine platform.

I will turn now to our gene regulation program that we are testing in the first instance in the context of tauopathies and which demonstrates remarkable versatility of our zinc finger platform.

Here we are using AAVs to deliver zinc finger protein transcription factors or ZFP-TF technology at the DNA level to selectively repress or activate expression of specific genes to achieve the desired therapeutic effect.

Gene regulation as an editing strategy was designed to enable precise, robust and long-term repression of the target gene following a single administration of AAV.

Last week, we presented data at the 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases in Eastern Portugal where we described the effects of tau-targeted ZFP-TFs in both the mouse and non-human primate brain.

Tauopathies are characterized by the accumulation of toxic tau protein in the brain that leads to widespread neuronal dysfunction and loss. Reducing the total amount of tau expressed within neurons has been shown to provide benefits in animal models of tauopathies and this includes neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. The goal of the preclinical studied presented at ADPD was to document the pharmacological profile of tau gene repression in the mouse and non-human primate brain.

AAV vectors were used to deliver tau-targeted ZFP-TFs in vitro to neurons and in vivo to vulnerable brain regions that are typically impacted by tauopathies. So data demonstrate that ZFP-TFs selectively reduce mouse and human tau by up to 98% in vitro in both primary mouse and in induced pluripotent stem cells-derived human neurons.

Intrahippocampal ZFP-TF delivery to adult mice resulted in more than 80% tau reduction and intravenous ZFP-TF administration reduced tau levels by 50% to 70% across entire mouse brain. ZFP-TF expression and mouse tau reduction was sustained for at least six months following a single administration.

AAV ZFP-TFs targeting tau were administered to the adult non-human primate hippocampus using real time MRI-guided stereotaxic infusion. ZFP-TF treatment resulted in more than 80% lowering of tau in the hippocampus and the entorhinal cortex. And transgene expression levels were strongly correlated with tau reduction. The treatment was well tolerated for the duration of the study. So together these data from mice and non-human primates highlight the potential for a single administration of ZFP-TF to lower tau as a treatment for tauopathies that include Alzheimer's disease.

The preclinical development tau-targeted ZFP-TF is ongoing. We continue to be excited to learn more about this potential approach for tauopathy and how it may translate into the clinic.

I'll now turn the call over to Stephane for an update on manufacturing. Stephane?

Stephane Boissel

Thank you, Adrian. I am happy to give you an update on our manufacturing strategy. Today, we have also announced the acquisition of an option agreement with Brammer Bio, an established gene therapy CMO to secure access to large scale viral vector manufacturing capacity.

As you know we have been working with Brammer Bio for more than a decade. The new agreement provides Sangamo with conditional access to dedicated AAV manufacturing bioreactor capacity of up to 2,000 liters, a scale capable of handling commercial grade runs for product candidates such as ST-920, Sangamo's gene therapy product for Fabry disease.

As you know, Brammer Bio recently announced its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific. This appears to be a good news for Brammer but also for us as we expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will introduce additional resources and expertise to consolidate Brammer's capacity and know how in the field of [viral vector contract]. Additionally, as Sangamo's new facility in Brisbane, California construction for Phase 1/2 GMP manufacturing facility is almost complete. It is expected to be fully operational in 2020. This facility will provide us with our own capacity to supply our early clinical trials and we're confident of dedicated capacity at Brammer Bio.

Finally, as we have increasing activity with ex vivo product as exemplified by our recent acquisition of TxCell, we are also considering plan to build our own GMP unit to manufacture gene modified cellular therapy products. You can expect more news on this probably in the near future.

Consolidating control of our industrial, commercial development and manufacturing activity is critical for the development and future commercialization of our GMP finished product. We believe that the combination of eight months in-house manufacturing capacity with long-term strategic relationships with CMOs such as Brammer, will enable us to continue to meet on quality goals and timeline goals while planning for the future success of our therapy.

I will now turn the call back to Sandy. Sandy?

Sandy Macrae

Thank you, Stephane. To close, today's update marked a defining moment for Sangamo. I hope you have seen today the way in which Sangamo is building upon its strong existing foundations to construct a unique and compelling genomic medicine platform that includes gene therapy, gene edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing and gene regulation.

The initial results of SB-525 suggest our AVV delivery and design capabilities may be able to squeezing it in the clinic into a potentially reliable, predictable and tolerable treatment. In this regard to-date SB-525 has had patients treated in the 3e13 dose into the normal Factor VIII range and does not require further factor infusions. For the patients who do not have to take factor replacement therapy, this is already a huge change in their lives. We need to see how the data mature and how the additional patients in the expansion cohort respond to SB-525. And we look forward to presenting longer term results from this study at an upcoming medical meeting and to enrolling additional patients into the expansion cohort.

In beta-thalassemia, the very early single patient data presented to-date demonstrate a first step in establishing the precision and robustness of our ex vivo gene edited cell therapy approach and will hopefully prove to make a difference in patients' lives. We plan to present more detailed longer term data from additional patients on this program later this year.

Along with these positive cell gene therapy and ex vivo gene edited programs, we continue to remain firmly committed to our in vivo genome editing platform and will take our second-generation ZFNs into clinic in MPS II this year, with the first results expected in 2020.

We plan to concurrently continue to advance the preclinical development of our gene regulation program delivering ZFP-TFs with AAVs where there's a potential to treat diseases such as Alzheimer's, where there remains such a high unmet medical need.

We are excited for what our future holds for the additional data readouts this year and for the anticipated impact that our genomic medicine candidates will have on patients with high unmet medical needs.

We’ll now turn to your questions.

Maurice Raycroft

Maurice Raycroft

First question is on SB-525. I’m just wondering if there is any difference with the two patients that you are treating with the high dose. And in the eight patients, did you learn anything in respect to the patients, whether it's age, gender or some other baseline characteristics that may influence results?

Sandy Macrae

Good morning, Maurice, your line broke up there. Can you repeat the middle section? Are you asking of first and the last in the patients in the final cohort? They look very similar to us.

Maurice Raycroft

Yes. Sorry, about that. Yes, so, in the patients with the high dose cohort, those two patients, I’m wondering if there is any difference between those patients as far as patient weight, or any other baseline characteristic. And then for the eight patients in total if you’re seeing any -- if you’re learning anything based on the patient baseline characteristics, whether it’s age or gender or some other factor that could influence results?

Sandy Macrae

Okay. Thank you. Ed?

Ed Conner

Yes. So from standpoint of demographics, the two patients in the fourth dose cohort are similar. We’re always looking to learn and constantly evaluating our data looking at clinical predictors of response. And at this point, as we mentioned on the call, we’re going to enroll up to an additional five patients which of course will allow us to analyze that data as well to see if there are any clinical predictors.

Maurice Raycroft

Got it, okay. Then for the two patients with -- at the high dose, were they with similar weight, was there anything -- those -- or difference about those patients?

Sandy Macrae

Nothing noticeably different, there were similar.

Maurice Raycroft

Okay. And then for SB-505 getting to such high levels in such a short amount of time, it’s impressive, it sounds like kinetics are related to the construct. Can you talk more about the relevance of those and also the fact that you guys aren’t using steroid prophylactic and how this could help differentiate in the commercial setting? And I guess what sort of feedback are you getting from KOLs on that?

Sandy Macrae

So let me pass this question to two people. Adrian, can you talk about the construct and the rapid effect? And then Ed, about any feedback that we’ve had from KOLs? Adrian?

Adrian Woolfson

Yes. Thank you, Sandy. As you know, historically, Factor VIII has not been an ideal transgene to gene therapy. First, because of its very large size, it’s about 7Kb and also because of the low levels of expression and also problems with manufacturing. And as we mentioned on the call, well, we have had a long history of Sangamo’s cassette engineering and we've become pretty good at it, all the various aspects, including the molecular biology and the biosomatics and so on. So we put really a lot of engineering to this construct, it’s a highly engineered construct. It's showing with all these elements. We’ve with those kinds of optimization addressed some the secondary structural issues which we believe have a significant effect on optimization. We’ve overall reduced down the size of the construct as much as we can and we’ve introduced as few other proprietary elements. And I believe that all of those factors together have contributed to the overall performance that we're seeing in the clinic and most likely also to the rapid kinetics. And it's hard to know when ultimately how that will be perceived by clinicians, but I imagine that those patients and physicians would rather have a drug that got to the right therapeutic levels faster rather than taking longer. Ed, do you have any other comments?

Ed Conner

Yes, certainly. The investigators that we have spoken to are very excited. But what we have seen based on the data today, it looks like you hit your peak factor level around week six and then for the patients for whom we have longer term data they are maintaining it. So the investigators that we’ve spoken to about the data are excited. As we mentioned, we’re going to enroll up to an additional five patients and have a queue of patients lined up so that we can swap them in.

Maurice Raycroft

Great, thank you. And maybe just two last quick clarifying questions for the two Factor VIII line graphs. Are the baseline Factor VIII levels included on those charts? And then the other question was for ST-400, just to clarify there, you only have one patient treated and the second patient is enrolled but not treated yet?

Sandy Macrae

Ed?

Ed Conner

Yes, so for the second question that is -- where we haven’t commented on dosing for ST-400. With regards to the first question about hem A, the patients in some cases took prophylactic factor for two to three weeks soon after SB-525 was administered, so that does not include all the data that is shown on the graph. We’re confident it’s not influenced by exogenous factor replacement.

Maurice Raycroft

Awesome, got it. Thank you and congratulations.

Ed Conner

Sorry, Maurice, you are correct, there is a second patient that’s been enrolled in ST-400 and is in the process of treatment.

Jim Birchenough

Jim Birchenough

A few questions. Just on 525, are the kinetics that you are seeing here are predicted by pre-clinical data? It looks like the Factor VIII activity you are achieving at six weeks, we haven’t seen from others in until 20 plus weeks. Was that predicted? And then also when you look at the kinetics response pre-clinically, would you expect this response to continue to get better or is stability what one would expect?

Sandy Macrae

Good morning, Jim. Great questions. The pre-clinical modules also look like they had a rapid uptake. From the patients in the lower doses, once it reaches that level of six weeks-ish, it seems to be consistent and it's run out now for 40 weeks with one of the patients with a very flat line of production. So we are hoping that there is some kind of relationship between a rapid expression to factor and consistency of effect. If you remember we've often talked about consistency and reliability being important for the patients.

Jim Birchenough

And then just in terms of the patient that had the infusion reaction, have they fully tapered off steroids and are you confident that we won't see an erosion of their Factor VIII activity?

Sandy Macrae

Ed, do you want to start there?

Ed Conner

Yes. They're at the very end of their steroid taper. Traditionally, when you’ve seen trends emanate us for other gene therapies, you typically see an impact on factor expression here relatively early. We're well past that window when we would expect to see any difference. And as I said earlier, we're excited that there was no impact on factor expression whatsoever in that patient.

Sandy Macrae

And I think it's a credit to the investigator and the Sangamo medical team that they were very attentive to deliver function test results as they came through.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe one final question, I’ll let others ask questions. Up to five additional patients will be treated in the expansion cohort. I guess I am wondering what determines the number of patients treated, is there some criteria that if it’s met earlier, it could support a registration trial early than five patients? I'm just trying to understand what guides the number of additional patients in the cohort expansion?

Sandy Macrae

So that's an important question. We haven't disclosed or activate the Phase 3 study. You can imagine our friends at Pfizer are particularly excited by these results and we talk to them regularly. And what we're describing is just as Ed said we can treat up to five patients more and we will gather data because the design of a Phase 3 trial is important and we want to have as much data as possible to allow for that. But we see this as, really, these are really good results and therefore eager to press forward into Phase 3 as quickly as possible.

Gena Wang

Gena Wang

Thank you for taking my questions, I will ask a few hemophilia A questions. I’m just wondering for the 3e13 cohort and I compare to the other early cohorts, who had a huge jump in terms of Factor VIII level activity. How much do we know the underlying signs to exploring this?

Sandy Macrae

So again, your mic was somewhat muted, but I think what you're asking is the way, there's a sudden jump in effect. We’ve commented on it previously and if you look at our primate data there is a sharp uptick when you get to a certain level. When you look at BioMarin's data when they go from 4e13 to 6e13, there is an uptick. And it’s clear that there was a dose we had to get to that had a great effect. I've been at meetings where people have wondered whether there's something that absorbs, some of the buyers says that you have to overcome before you can get to transfection effect. What’s more important is that we can now take out learning and apply it to Fabry data and the Fabry study so we have a better idea of the effectiveness of AAV6 and hopefully we'll be able to try through to effect with Fabry much more quickly.

Gena Wang

Thank you. And then another quick question is for the chromogenesis assay, do you use bovine or serum?

Sandy Macrae

You are asking which kind of chromogenic assay we use? Ed, can you help with that?

Ed Conner

Yes. It's at the standard coagulation lab. I would need to get back to you with regards to which term is used.

Sandy Macrae

So we'll come back to you with the exact type of assay.

Gena Wang

Okay.

Adrian Woolfson

We have assays at Colorado, coagulation, which I believe is up to positive …

Gena Wang

Okay. And I think a question on beta-thalassemia program. I just want to confirm that you don't pre-select cells after modification, is that right? And related to it, what is the percentage of editing efficiency for the first patient?

Sandy Macrae

So we could hear your second question, we haven’t commented on the efficiency of editing. The first one, can you repeat again it please?

Gena Wang

Just wondering do you pre-select cells? You collect the patient cells and you do the modification. Do you select the cells? I just want to confirm you do not select the cells with positive editing?

Sandy Macrae

So we do not select the edited cells.

Gena Wang

And then my second question is, if you do not pre-select, what is the editing effectively for the first patient?

Sandy Macrae

So we haven’t commented on that and when we have treated more patients we will give a much more thorough and ...

Adrian Woolfson

Yes, I think the important point here though is that the editing frequency is obviously consistent with the production of enough protein to have a therapeutic effect. That’s what they suggest at the moment and we will obviously see that data over time.

Gena Wang

I see, so maybe I ask it slightly differently. I think in your cell culture or in other preclinical data you showed editing efficiency reach over 90%. Is that similar in the human, the first patient?

Sandy Macrae

So we haven’t -- we’re not discussing the editing efficiency in this patient. We will collect the two cohort of patients and talk more about the relationship between editing efficiency. But I’m sure you would agree with Adrian’s analysis that we see levels of fetal hemoglobin that are over 30% and the patient has now for five weeks not required transfusion, all of which are very encouraging and suggest the therapeutic effect.

Gena Wang

Another quick question regarding the patient that’s enrolled, is that also β0/β0 patient?

Sandy Macrae

That's correct. And that's one of the reasons we're particularly pleased with these results. Oh, sorry, are you asking about the other patient that’s been enrolled or this patient?

Gena Wang

The second patient we enrolled, and second patient β0/β0 patient.

Sandy Macrae

So to be clear, the first patient is β0/β0, we have not commented on the genotype of the second patient.

Gena Wang

And the last question is regarding the allogeneic anti CAR-T, just wondering if you can share the strategy you have to address, host the first, the brass issue to improve consistency?

Sandy Macrae

So that’s a program that’s in partnership with Gilead and we don’t comment on it, and we allow them to keep everyone involved.

Boran Wang

Boran Wang

Hi, this is Evan Wang on for Whitney Ijem. Congratulations on update. First of all with regards to hemophilia, I am just wondering I guess how long the enrollments remaining, kind of three to five patients will be? And then any time lines you target on that?

Sandy Macrae

Ed do you want to comment on the recruitment of those patients?

Ed Conner

Yes, sure. So the protocol is written. There is spacing for a patient that happens up until the point where the SMC recommends dose expansion and so once dose expansion occurs we are able to enroll the patients simultaneously. There is great investigator expansion and we have patients who are qualified for enrollment. So we would expect to enroll in a timely fashion.

Boran Wang

Got it. And then on durability, do you have any -- is there any kind of data basis for how you expect us to enroll over time versus best indicator kind of large what was right now?

Sandy Macrae

For the beta thalassemia?

Ed Conner

No, I think he was asking for hemophilia A.

Boran Wang

For hemophilia?

Sandy Macrae

The experience that has been seen with the lower cohorts, now the best way of thinking about durability.

Ed Conner

Yes, it’s the only thing we can say about durability at the moment and until we run out the higher ones. But if you look at the graphs, particularly the low graphs, I think it's very reassuring how stable the patients have been over many weeks.

Boran Wang

Got it. And then in terms of manufacturing for this, can you remind us of the plan for Brammer to manufacture the commercial product or Pfizer will be manufacturing that, takeover?

Stephane Boissel

Yes, Pfizer -- when and if that we decide to take over the program, we deal with manufacturing.

Ed Conner

It will be their decision.

Boran Wang

And then, if I could just ask a question on beta-thalassemia. Can you put the status into context with the landscape? I know it’s early but I guess in comparative to bluebird's data or product?

Sandy Macrae

You are right, it’s early. And our friends at bluebird have moved forward successfully and great credit to them. But Adrian, do you want to you want to try and put it into compare or contrast between what we're trying to do on data with bluebird?

Adrian Woolfson

Yes, I mean I think, first, to sort of Sandy’s point, I think what we are seeing with our data is, it’s very predictable and well regulated expression of this protein -- of gene and then the protein which is sustained over time in consistent manner which is -- sorry beta-thal, I am sorry, yes, so I think with beta-thalassemia data is extremely promising. I think that our approach as you know is an interesting one because we talked about the erythroid-specific enhancer BCL11A A. So we basically disabled the repressor of the gamma-globin gene, the HbF, which is normally switched off shortly after birth, and I think this is in a sense Sangamo used to refer to HbF as a kind of spare tire, then you have this functional gene which is silenced shortly after birth but which can actually function pretty much as well as the gene it's replacing. So I think that …

Boran Wang

And the advantage.

Adrian Woolfson

I think the advantage is that you're -- you haven’t got the randomness of the insertion if you use sensor bars for example and you need to pace up the dosing length. You're obviously getting more and more random insertions. And although so far the safety seems to be accessible I think over time we'll really see what effect those kind of random insertions have. I think, personally, I prefer approaching, make a very precise and precision modification in a single known location in a single position in a single gene. And that's exactly the type of precision that we're able to do so successfully at Sangamo, and that's probably one of the things that we really do best.

Boran Wang

Then on sickle cell, will we see a similar update? It's hard to get it now.

Ed Conner

Sanofi is in charge of running the sickle cell study and that includes communications about the sickle cell study.

Boran Wang

Got it. And then I guess one final question from me, just on zinc finger 2.0 program. This will allow you to move forward with I guess the programs and the other programs beyond MPS II and can we expect a similar process and timeline to those I guess in terms of marine corps with the new trial with zinc finger 2.0 in sickle cell?

Sandy Macrae

So we're quite pleased to have these second-generation assets and we feel that these patients only have one chance. And so, the move into second-generation is the right thing to do to offer them the best possible opportunity. We feel that we'll learn a lot from the MPS II trial with those and then be working beside whether we apply it to the other IPP or P programs.

Adrian Woolfson

And just to remind folks, we've made a number of modifications into that 2.0, including the expression back to itself but also into the protein structure and architecture of the zinc fingers, including modifications, the catalytic domain and also to the slight change in the zinc finger reducing non-specific interaction. So we expect to see increased potency and also selectivity and we really feel it's the right thing to do to move forward with our strongest card and play that rather than use the older generation molecules. We think it's the right thing for the patients and is the best chance at success and so.

Qian Wang

Qian Wang

I have a couple. The first one is regarding to the hemophilia A program. So can you talk about the baseline bleeding rates of these patients? And I have a few follow ups.

Sandy Macrae

Ed, do you want to tackle the baseline infusion first?

Ed Conner

Yes, so the baseline bleeding rates, these patients were on factor replacement therapy coming into the study and they were taking it routinely. And so as a result their bleeds prior to enrolling were minimal because they were inherent to their therapy.

Qian Wang

And the second question is, the follow of the fourth cohort is short, there is potential room for the Factor VIII levels to increase, so is it possible that you guys will consider in doing selecting another dose or pivotal study?

Sandy Macrae

So the SMC felt confident to move forward with this level and that’s the level we said we could expand the cohort with. For the notement patient, the level seem to have plateaued. The final patient is still on their uptake of the factor and we watch this carefully because we want to do the right thing for the patients.

Stephane Boissel

On the dose for the Phase 3 will be Pfizer's decision, yes.

Qian Wang

And I have a question on the sickle cell -- oh, sorry, the beta-thalassemia program. So can you talk about the percentage of Indel that you see in the peripheral and can you put that into the context like how much in graph and that you see in the patient?

Sandy Macrae

So we haven’t spoken about the editing efficiency that was put into the patient, nor the measurement of Indels in the patient at the moment. I would encourage everyone to look at the transfusion independence and the level of fetal hemoglobin really on post approach and things, showing the benefit to this patient. As you -- this patient has been taking -- having to have a blood transfusion every two weeks, and now that has stopped. I think it’s a great piece of clinical advance.

Qian Wang

And I have another detailed question. Can you talk about the cell note that you used for this patient and if there will be increased and potentially have higher hemoglobin level?

Sandy Macrae

So we have -- we also talk about the cell level because the dose that we give to the patient is a compound note, the amount of editing in the number of cells are good. And we will reveal that later when we dose more patients. Because at the moment, there’s only one point in the curve and then it takes many more patients to understand the relationship between the dose, fetal hemoglobin, and final hemoglobin.

Qian Wang

And I have a question on the Fabry. Congrats on the IND being accepted. Can you talk about your approaches versus some other in vitro approaches and the potential differentiation there? Thank you

Sandy Macrae

Adrian, can you comment about this?

Adrian Woolfson

Yes, I mean basically I think what the narrative there, I think you might be picking up now is that we believe that we have unique abilities to engineer cassettes to express transgenes. I think the data today with hemophilia A really demonstrates that and we believe that we can recapitulate that level of success in Fabry but also beyond. And I think that is the intelligence in our approach. Those come from our deep experience, as I said in molecular biology, our ability to hire the engineer that constructs which includes aspects such as optimizing the sequence, reducing the sequence, codal optimization, manipulating secondary structure, manipulating aspects, promote a region, and so and so forth. So all those same aspects will come to play in Fabry and we will continue to use the same AAV6 which I think complements that very well. And we predict that -- and we hope that we will see the same level of success. And I think that’s really what differentiates us, our ability to tune up the cassettes in a unique way. I am confident with the AAV, of course, which we licensed some time ago. And a very strong liver tropism.

Eric Joseph

Eric Joseph

A couple from us, the first on hemophilia. I'm just wondering given the ALT signal in the patient seven at the high dose cohort, can you comment on sort of how LLTs or ALTs are trending in the second patient in the cohort, are you confident sort of that they're out of the woods at that six weeks follow-up? And then I have a follow-up coming afterward?

Sandy Macrae

Thank you, Eric. It was as we have said a very transient ALT signal in the seventh patient as a result without loss of factor. But Ed have we seen anything in patient eight?

Ed Conner

The ALT has remained stable in patient 8.

Sandy Macrae

And we’ve treated now a number of patients across various studies, which is higher than that with very little ALT event. So we are very pleased with the tolerability of AAV6.

Ed Conner

Yes, if I may just add, looking to key point here is, first of all, it is very rapidly and effectively managed. The patient was able to leave hospital protocol, the time frame as stipulates the protocol. And second, there's absolute no effects on the expression of the transplant. Those two key points.

Eric Joseph

And then maybe just a quick question, just a question operationally. Can you just sort of remind us what triggers a handoff of the program to Pfizer to the extent that’s driven by results from the expansion cohort? Any kind of guidance you can provide around sort of length of follow up I guess from the target five patients in the expansion cohort led by control of the program?

Sandy Macrae

Stephane, do you want to talk to that?

Stephane Boissel

We just cannot comment on the efficient rule out with the Pfizer.

Sandy Macrae

We talk with them regularly. We have a great relationship with Pfizer. And they too are pleased, they commented in the press release how pleased they were with these results.

Eric Joseph

And maybe just a question on ST-400, I am just trying to better understand the increase in transfusion frequency immediately post infusion whether this is kind of part of the preconditioning regimen that would be common for other patients involved in the study? Thanks.

Sandy Macrae

Absolutely. I think you’re spot on there, Eric. When they go through to completing process to make room for the new cells that are being infused they need an increased frequency of infusions or transfusions until their bone marrow resolves. And we are very pleased how quickly that happens in these patients suggesting this was well tolerated.

Ritu Baral

Ritu Baral

A question about I guess patient 3 that appears on Slide 17, the patient, SB-525 Factor VIII patient who had one every three week Factor VIII regimen before treatment. Can you have this patient's baseline AVR? I am just wondering if they’re zeroing out of spontaneous bleeds. Is it full treatment effect or whether this patient sort of had low AVR to begin with?

Sandy Macrae

We're not sure we quite understand your question. Did they have any loopholes?

Ed Conner

It sounds like it’s a bit about ....

Ritu Baral

Yes, it was patient six’s -- the one in 13 -- the second one in 13 patients, patient number six, they had a once every three weeks Factor VIII regimen and they were the ones that showed the spontaneous bleeds on at least to follow up. I am just wondering if you knew what their previous annual bleed rate is. I think they were the ones who -- the ones who had higher expression but I'm also wondering they had a lower initial bleed rate as well? I'm trying to reconcile those two facts.

Sandy Macrae

So I think I understand where you're getting at, it’s -- as Ed said it's -- the previous bleeding rate is hard to interpret because the patients were taking Factor VIII to manage it well. So we don't know what their off factor bleeding rate would be. But we are very pleased to see a benefit even in the patients in the cohort three.

Ritu Baral

And then on the safety front, can you talk a little bit about the two ALT increases seen at the 2e12 dose that we saw, what was the magnitude of those?

Sandy Macrae

Ed, do you want to talk to that?

Ed Conner

Yes. So it's -- we've mentioned this on previous calls, there are times and occasion where ALT does rise above 1.5 times baseline. We will give the patients steroids and then we're obviously checking that ALT very closely and in both cases if the repeat values are normal in which case steroids are discontinued. So for the -- in the 2e12, while those are reported as ALT elevations, those patients did not require corticosteroid tapers. They got steroids for a few days and then it was discontinued.

Ritu Baral

And then with the pyrexia incidents, in the 3e13, can you talk a little bit about the timing of that, whether it’s infusion related or something else?

Sandy Macrae

Ed?

Ed Conner

Yes, so it was considered related to the infusion, it was a mild febrile response that occurred about six hours after the infusion was complete.

Ritu Baral

And then just on manufacturing, was the 3e13, is that being manufactured currently at a commercial scale? Is basically the clinical product right now a commercial scale product that you're using?

Sandy Macrae

We don't comment on the transition of the manufacturer. But we mentioned today about Brammer and about their manufacturing in-house, hopefully underlines how important having a solution for that is. And we’re looking to a solution that takes us from our hands to commercial stage.

Ritu Baral

And my second question is on the beta-thal program. How are you looking at the potential, either commercial positioning or commercial consideration of your program and -- sorry a hemoglobin S boosting program versus lengthy program? Are you considering at all boosting potency of your program to match the bluebird program?

Sandy Macrae

So the commercial aspects of what will be managed by Sanofi and through Bioverativ. The -- it's great that there’s more than one option for these important diseases. As Adrian says, we like that our version is precise from the random integration of ALT. We’ve only got one patient data, so it’s not possible to compare. We’re pleased that our patient was a β0/β0 which has been the most difficult one to treat. And we’re encouraged to move forward with this program as quickly as possible because we think this offers a long-term solution for patients.

Jim Birchenough

Jim Birchenough

Just on the beta-thalassemia program, can you speak to what’s happening in the other globin compartments, it just strikes me that hemoglobin stable overall, you’re getting 31% plus fetal hemoglobin. What’s happening in the other globin compartment?

Sandy Macrae

Ed, could you comment to that?

Ed Conner

Yes. So the alterations are something, again, as Sandy mentioned, we’ll be reporting later this year with -- but the proportion is fetal -- yes.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just on the beta-thalassemia program, and you may not be able to answer this, but to the extent you’re seeing evidence of effective gene editing in the periphery with the Indels, are you seeing any evidence of off-target Indels? Can you comment on that at all?

Sandy Macrae

We haven’t looked for that. We look in preclinical models and we go through a series of things to get the IND approved but we haven’t done -- we cannot do an analysis in -- once it’s in the patient’s cells.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just one final question if you can comment, what’s the longest follow up for the 525 study? Can you say across the doses, what’s the longest period of follow up is?

Sandy Macrae

Ed?

Ed Conner

It’s around the year and that’s lowest doses.

Jim Birchenough

Understood. And then maybe just one final one, just in terms of use of AAV6 as a vector, are you seeing -- are you screening out patients that have preexisting AAV6 antibodies and any comment on the patient that had the infusion reaction, whether there was any pre-evidence or preexisting AAV6 exposure?

Sandy Macrae

So yes, we still have patients with pre-antibodies. And in our hands, it’s 30% of patients have those antibodies that would preclude them. We find that the majority of the other vectors has similar levels. And so the patient that had the infusion reaction, I would underline again, they were discharged as planned the next day and didn’t have sufficient -- didn’t have neutralizing antibody levels, or they would have been in the study.

Jim Birchenough

And maybe just a final, can you remind us Sandy, is there a milestone payment from Pfizer associated with the move to Phase 3, can you remind us what economics might get it if they do -- take this forward as a Phase 3 or a pivotal study?

Sandy Macrae

Stephane?

Stephane Boissel

No, we are not commenting on the details of the financial terms of the Pfizer agreement. But what we said at that time is that we are eligible to sort of $475 million in payback as well as three year double-digit rates. But we haven’t disclosed the details of the $475 million, except that $300 million out of the total of commercialization of first sale on SB-525

Sandy Macrae

And that's of the first commercial sale milestones, not sales milestones. $300 million for research, development and first commercial sales.

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions from our phone lines. I now would like to turn the conference back to Sandy Macrae for any closing remarks.

Sandy Macrae

Thank you. We are delighted you all got up early to join with us today and I hope you like us are as excited by these two important pieces of data. So we look forward to talking to you again soon.

