Agriculture Commodity Futures Are Down Friday Morning On Trade Details And Rising Global Sales Competition

While progress has been made in the U.S.-China trade talks, questions in the details remain.

Above normal precipitation, and cooler-than-normal temperatures 6-14 days out expected across much of the country including the grain belts.

Investment Thesis

Although weather continues to remain a positive factor for prices, there are other concerns such as details in the U.S.-China trade talks and domestic/global supply and exports. Investors should continue to remain cautious.

Downside risk weighing on the agriculture markets with weather, trade talks, a firmer dollar, and domestic supply/global competition in play

Despite still being positive for the week, grain futures slid lower overnight and continued into this morning as multiple items weigh on the mind of traders.

Weather continues to be the positive fundamental driver for the grains, particularly corn and soybean, as planting season is underway and flood/poor field conditions remain. While we will see a bump up in temperatures over the next 5 days, the 6-14 day period figures are expected to be wet and cooler than normal, limiting the number of days for farmers to get out into the field and/or days for field conditions to improve. Ultimately, there will be more closed days than open days, giving support to the upside.

The U.S. Dollar index has strengthened recently up to $97.05. A stronger dollar is usually a sign that investors are dumping the safe-haven assets such as commodities.

Corn was seen lower after a bearish United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) export report. The report showed export sales last week of 24.8 million bushels. That came in below consensus expectations and the rate needed to reach USDA's forecast for the 2018 marketing year. This puts pressure on shippers as more deals will be needed. The U.S. is already facing increased competition from South America as it's in the process of harvesting its crop. According to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, 17% of Argentina's corn crop has been harvested, with production at 1.69 billion bushels, in line with USDA's forecast.

Soybeans have been seen lower after no imminent deal with China. Though talks have been reported as positive, details in the trade deal are still hairy and is keeping traders treading cautiously. Soybeans saw a bullish export report on Thursday. However, old crop carryout remains an issue. A trade deal with China will be the best option in making old crop sales.

As for wheat, the winter wheat grain is in good condition overall. The issue here is that domestic supply and global supplies are healthy (limited exert demand). This means that the U.S. will face steep competition with exports.

The U.S. wheat May futures contract was last seen down 0.40% to $4.6812. U.S. May corn futures were down 0.24% to $3.6312, while U.S. May soybean futures were seen down 0.92% to $8.9762. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was down 0.74% ($0.04) to $5.38, with the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) down 0.71% ($0.11) to $15.45, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.71% ($0.11) to $16.03.

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were up during the afternoon trading session 3.6 cents to $4.670, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures settled up 6 cents to $4.334, a 34-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract finished down $0.32 to $5.240.

Figure 1 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours:

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours:

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours:

Source: Investing.com

Figure 4 is a map depicting the total accumulated forecast precipitation over the next seven days:

Source: NOAA

Figure 5 is an accumulated precipitation anomaly map from the 06z GEFS model with areas in green depicting wetter than normal conditions while the areas in yellow depicts drier than normal conditions.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.