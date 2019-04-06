For Housing Sector And REITs, Let The Good Times Roll

Construction spending continued to moderate into early 2019, dragged down by the weakest growth in residential spending since 2011. Optimism remains high for 2019 amid the pullback in mortgage rates.

Real estate investors are finally enjoying their time in the sun after several years of stumbling performance. The Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) climbed for the thirteenth time in the past fourteen weeks, a remarkable stretch of gains coming on the heels of its worst year since the financial crisis. Despite these gains, REITs have been outshined by Homebuilders (XHB) and the broader housing sector this year as expectations mount for a strong 2019 amid a sharp pullback in mortgage rates.

On the week, REITs gained another 1%, led by strong gains in the data center and hotel REIT sectors. Solid economic data and signs of improving trade relations between the US and China pushed the S&P 500 (SPY) up another 2% on the week with the Nasdaq (QQQ) gaining nearly 3%. Investors are keeping a close eye on the 10-year yield which crept higher this week as oil prices jumped another 5% on the week. Receding interest rates - and the corresponding Goldilocks economic conditions reflected in the economic data - have been at the heart of the real estate resurgence.

The US Housing sector continues to be at the forefront of the broader stock market gains in 2019. The Hoya Capital US Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, climbed another 3.1% on the week, led by 5% jumps in the Homebuilding and Home Improvement Retail sectors. At Home (HOME), Redfin (RDFN), and Trex (TREX) each jumped double-digit percentages on the week while Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) also delivered strong weekly gains.

Lower mortgage rates are driving the rising optimism across the housing sector. We have been discussing for several months now that investors shouldn't write-off the homebuilders quite yet. Below we introduce a chart that tracks new home sales against changes in the 30-year mortgage rate, showing the strong correlation between sales and rates since 2013. We note that the recent pullback in rates sets the stage for a solid recovery in 2019 if past trends hold.

Real Estate Economic Data

The US economy added more jobs than expected in March following a weak February. Nonfarm payrolls totaled 196k, beating consensus expectations of around 175k jobs added. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 129k rise in payrolls in March, shy of estimates, but noted a nearly 200k rise in employment in February.

Average hourly earnings rose 3.2% in March, slowing after recording the fastest rate of growth since 2009 last month. The recent decline in inflation, largely a response to falling energy prices, has led to strong growth in real wages in 2018. Real wage growth topped 1.7% in March, pulling back slightly from March which was the strongest since 2015. At 1.8%, productivity (Real Output Per Hour of All Persons) last year grew at the fastest rate since 2009. Along with a growing labor force, productivity growth is the key component to real economic growth on a per capita basis.

The story of the post-tax reform economic reacceleration has been a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.4% over last year, slowing from the high of 3.3% growth recorded in mid-2018, which was the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but has seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. The largest single job category, retail, has been among the weakest job categories but stabilized in 2018. Hiring in the professional services category has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016.

The traditional measure of unemployment, the U3 unemployment rate, remained steady at 3.8% in January while the labor force participation rate ticked down slightly to 62.0%. We continue to believe that there is significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that could be unleashed by policy changes. The prime-age labor force participation rate remains nearly 100 basis points below the lows of the mid-2000s recession, suggesting that the recovery could very well endure for another half-decade, or at very least shouldn't be hampered by the lack of labor market slack.

Private construction spending growth has slowed since peaking in 2015 as rising construction costs and moderating real estate fundamentals have dampened the appetite for new development. As private spending has pulled back, however, infrastructure spending has seen a sudden resurgence. Public construction spending is higher by 7.1% over the last year, the strongest rate of growth since 2009, powered by robust spending at the state and local levels on infrastructure.

Rising construction costs can have a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. Construction costs rose considerably throughout 2018, primarily a result of tariffs and other trade-related issues. As construction spending has moderated, construction costs have started to pull back, led lower by a sharp dip in lumber prices which had surged in the first half of 2018.

As we discussed in our recent homebuilding report, the combination of rising land, materials, and labor costs has compressed homebuilding margins to near-zero for all but the largest national homebuilders. It's a very different scenario than the pre-recession period as home price appreciation has been driven primarily by rising replacement costs to build rather than pure speculation and credit-fueled demand. Rising construction costs and their impact on rising home prices have had the effect of keeping new home development and supply growth far below the levels normally associated with this level of recent economic growth.

Retail Sales Growth Has Slowed After Strong 2018

After reaching the fastest rate of growth since 2012 in the middle of last year, retail sales growth has generally moderated over the past several months and data was mixed in March. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, total retail sales slowed to 4.6%, retreating from the 5.5% peak rate achieved in August. Non-store (e-commerce) retail sales slowed to the slowest rate in two years. Even with the weak end to 2018, the brick-and-mortar retail category grew at the strongest full-year rate since 2015.

Particularly relevant to the housing markets are the hardline retail categories which include building and home improvement as well as furniture sales. These two categories accelerated from early 2017 through mid-2018 but have moderated considerably over since last summer, corresponding to the broader slowdown in the US single family housing markets. Indicated by strong price performance from the Home Furnishings and Home Improvement sectors this year, however, optimism is high that sales in these sectors will recover alongside a potential recovery in housing data.

While hardline and food retailers tend to be somewhat immune from e-commerce related disruption, softline and specialty retail categories are generally more at-risk. During the so-called "retail apocalypse" of 2016-2017, these categories were particularly weak but have recovered nicely since early 2018. Clothing, in particular, grew at the fastest rate since 2012 while electronics also recovered following several years of considerable weakness.

The rate of e-commerce market share growth is particularly relevant to the retail REIT sectors, as well as the flip-side of the coin, the logistics and distribution-focused industrial REIT sectors which stand to benefit from growth in e-commerce. E-commerce remains a relatively small slice of total retail sales at roughly 10%, but represents nearly 20% of at-risk categories which exclude automotive, gas, and food. The relevant statistic to watch, in our view, is the rate of e-commerce market share gains. From 2013 to 2016, e-commerce market share gains were accelerating, corresponding with calls for the retail apocalypse, but have moderated over the last two years as brick-and-mortar retailers found relatively more success in attracting customers through the doors.

So far in 2019, REITs have climbed by more than 17% while Homebuilders extended their gains to more than 21% and the US Housing Index has climbed nearly 19%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has climbed 15% on the year while the small-cap Russell 2000 has jumped 17%. At 2.50%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 19 basis points since the start of the year, and is roughly 75 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%. Energy prices including crude oil and gasoline have recovered this year after sharp decline in late 2018, but remain sharply lower than their recent peak in November 2018.

This week, we published our REIT Outlook for the rest of 2019, analyzing recently released NAREIT T-Tracker data. After three years of stumbling stock price performance, REITs have surged out of the gate in 2019, boosted by receding interest rates. The REIT rejuvenation appears to be on solid footing from a fundamental perspective, as valuations remain reasonable. REIT metrics bottomed in 2017 and gradually improved through 2018.

REITs are no longer simply buy-and-hold real estate holding companies, however. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and a half as many large REITs are among the most active real estate developers in the country. The development pipeline remains near a record high at $43 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion.

Bottom Line: Let The Good Times Roll

Economic data next week is highlighted by inflation data with CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday. Inflation has moderated considerably since peaking in mid-2018, dragged down by falling energy prices and improved trade relations. It'll be another relatively quiet week for housing data, but outside of inflation data, investors will be watching JOLTs data on Tuesday and Consumer Sentiment data on Friday.

