Enphase Energy Is The Cornerstone Of The DG Revolution

Recent disasters like Hurricane Harvey, Maria, Irma, Florence and Michael exemplify how centralized power topologies are flawed. John Berger, CEO of Sunnova, the largest independent solar+storage service provider, has repeatedly stated that the "pole and the wire" are the inherent weakness of the centralized power utilities, and that DG is the optimal solution. FEMA recently endorsed microinverters for their optimal reliability and safety as a "distributed generation" or "distributed energy" solution; let's look at DG more closely and see how its growth is relevant to Enphase Energy's (ENPH) revenue potential.

DG is electricity generation performed behind the meter; it is inclusive of both residential and C/I solar and storage. The Energy Industry Association claims that 3.9GW of DG will come online this year in the US, nearly as much as utility-scale solar; this figure includes both resi and C/I so at 50:50, that's ~1.8GW for resi solar and ~1.8GW for C/I. Roth Capital Partners mentioned 20-30% market growth this year for resi solar which would amount to ~2.4GW, so with Enphase's ~35% market share, that's ~840MW of US business. From NREL's Q3-2018 "U.S. PV Installations by Market Segment" graph below, that figure could be exceeded given 2019 is the final year for the 30% ITC. In the graph, it's easy to recognize that utility solar crashed to early 2017 levels in 2018 due to the tariffs; however, the constant volume for resi-C/I solar signifies that the tariffs had little effect on those markets, and signifies DG growth, which benefits Enphase, its partners and service providers.

NREL Q2/Q3 2018 Solar Industry Update - November 2018 (p.18)

NREL's Q1-18 "U.S. PV Deployment and Bifacial modules in the United States - California Installs" graph below also signifies DG growth. This graph especially relates to Enphase's newest IQ7A microinverter, which is integrated in higher-wattage bifacials like SunPower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) NGT A-series 400W panel. With just the number of bifacial installations occurring in California for Q1-18, 2019 should be a blockbuster year for Enphase considering IQ7A has the lowest production cost of any of its microinverters.

NREL Q1/Q2 2018 Solar Industry Update - August 2018 (p.31)

Although the 30% ITC is great for tax time, it still drives up the cost of solar; when the ITC ends, solar installation prices will decrease. For now, that 30% ITC is still spent on soft costs like acquisition, sales and general costs. If the ITC ends in 2021 and is not extended, NREL's average solar cost model (below) will no longer be viable, and installation costs will need to be reduced to remain competitive; this will only provide more impetus for residential customers to jump onboard the DG bandwagon, and it will empower the "Long Tail" of installers who do not incur the costs aforementioned.

NREL Q1/Q2 2018 Solar Industry Update - August 2018 (p.37)

In the DG arena for residential solar, Enphase's chief competitor is SolarEdge (SEDG); however, Enphase's partnership with SunPower has leveled the playing field, and they are actually gaining back market share. Looking at the latest Google Trends (left) below shows that Enphase and SunPower are dominant in all but six states of the United States. SunPower has bet its company's future on DG with Enphase microinverters at the heart of its energy solution. Both SunPower and Sunnova are in the top-5 U.S. solar leasing companies. Furthermore, both Sunnova and Momentum Solar rank in the top-5 U.S. solar installers, and both have Enphase as their preferred inverter supplier. EnergySage's H1-2018 Top Inverter Brands (below right) also shows that Enphase market share combined with SunPower is growing.

Enphase Energy, along with its DG partners' branded energy solutions, can make the ~7,000 investor-owned utilities much more reliable. DG evangelist John Berger stated that utilities building out huge solar farms "from nowhere to somewhere" is not the solution since the electricity generated must still be transported at a cost. DG Energy solutions from SunPower, and now Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), offer a better solution. According to Enphase CCO David Ranhoff, many "solar installation companies have been waiting to combine Panasonic's award-winning, high-efficiency PV modules with the highly-reliable Enphase IQ microinverters". Like the hundreds of SunPower elite and master dealers selling Enphase-integrated NGT, there will now be hundreds of Panasonic dealers selling Enphase-integrated HIT® solutions, and Panasonic HIT® panels have the best temperature coefficient in the industry at 0.25%. Panasonic, like Enphase partners' Solaria and LONGi, is on Sunnova's approved vendor list, and Sunnova installs ~100MW solar annually. Panasonic may become as important a contributor to Enphase's bottom line as SunPower, but the important fact is that both solar panel titans now use Enphase as the cornerstone of their energy solutions.

With Solaria, SunPower and Panasonic IQ-integrated product availability, Jinko (JKS), LG (OTC:LGEAF) and LONGi ACMs are still anticipated for later this year. LG has recently completed its 500MW extension in Huntsville, Alabama, so news of a 60-cell ACe could be forthcoming. Jinko must fulfill its 72-cell panel order for FPL at its 400MW Jacksonville plant, and then Eagle AC modules could possibly debut by year's end. LONGi has also announced 60- and 72-cell AC modules, but since it doesn't have US manufacturing, possibly EMEA and APAC housing associations might be a better path for its ACMs. Regardless of these delays, AC module momentum is clearly increasing, and AC modules optimize DG solutions by removing the separate panel and microinverter components, making them a single product. Of course, the "old-fashioned" separate-mounting of microinverter and panel is still prevalent, but its days are numbered.

Another contributor to DG's growth are the utilities and their continuously evolving regressive rate design. For example, owning an EV requires a charging station which needs electricity, and large bursts of it when that need arises. For most EV owners, the home electrical grid is the location of their charging station. The utilities have been steadily losing revenue as DG spreads, so in order to make up for that loss, many have instituted "demand charges" as exemplified by news in California, New York and Kansas. Demand charges are best explained in the following example: an EV customer comes home on an empty battery, plugs in their EV, and immediately a massive "demand" for electricity occurs; that "demand" is "charged" accordingly. For example, using a "super-charger", a single-phase 7.4kW charge at $9/kW/month would equate to a demand charge of $67/month or $800/year. With more EV owners using "super-chargers" for recharging their EV, electricity-hungry activities like these will only drive the adoption of DG to escape the stale revenue stream of the utilities, and companies like Enphase will benefit.

As DG growth continues, centralized power topologies are giving up market share, and that is evident by SMA's (OTCPK:SMTGF) sales numbers which declined by ~23% in 2018. Mandates from the utility companies have hurt the revenue streams of companies like SMA. Since NEC 2014 "Rapid Shutdown", string technology companies have had to add cost to keep their optimized-string solutions compliant; their solutions have become bulky, cumbersome and more costly, and this has clearly affected sales.

In SMA's annual report for 2018, the company had ~$30M in US residential sales, but contracts with Tigo for its optimizer technology cost more than SMA delivered in revenue and margin. SMA may still likely be the market leader in Europe, but Enphase AC modules debuting there could change that very quickly, especially if Enphase closed a deal with its old partner, Siemens. Only ~24% of SMA's sales were in residential, with only 16% of that being in the US, so this shows how rapidly DG is spreading. In the future, microgrid-forming capability and IEEE 2030.5 DER communications standards for DG solutions will probably be mandated just as "Rapid Shutdown" and, most recently, "Rule 21" has been, and maybe that will be the final nail in the string coffin.

Another sign of growth for Enphase is that third-party companies are now producing products which simplify Enphase solutions. Apple's (AAPL) growth long ago was aided by Belkin-like "accessory" partners, and analogous to that, Enphase is starting to attract the same allies. A company called iBoards is now making dedicated integration solutions for IQ-based systems, so Enphase is able to make solar PV installations simpler. By having an accessory company like iBoards, Enphase has the flexibility to offer a "family" of combiner boxes allowing easier integration of its solution, and appeal to a much wider installer audience. Consider that Enphase gets about half its "RoW" sales from Australia which includes the 30MWh of ACB, so having a company like iBoards is very important to Enphase's growth.

With regards to companies like iBoards, consider Enphase's Envoy communications gateway. Enphase could sell the Envoy reference design, and let other companies make their own branded "Envoy"; this could give flexibility in environments where cost doesn't match the needs of the local market, and where, for example, maybe an Envoy Lite™ might sell better with an ACM 6-pack. Enphase could also make the same move with its intelligent Enpower™ (previously called microATS) debuting in Q4, since there are already a plethora of companies that make automatic transfer switches. In addition to these accessories, the new Enphase Store demonstrates yet another company complementing Enphase, much like the first online Apple Store did for Apple over a decade ago.

Policy changes are also spurring DG growth; news from just these following regions is solid proof that public mood is changing positively for DG. California now has a new initiative called the Clean Power Alliance across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties which buys excess electricity generated from customer solar systems using Southern California Edison utility as the transport. Then there are other articles showing DG momentum in other states and regions - Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, (Louisiana, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey), the Southeast, and the Northeast.

Another DG growth insight comes from a company called Xinbang that produces most of the microinverter cabling components that Enphase uses; Xinbang's microinverter cabling orders increased 43% over last year, and its Q2 revenue this year is expected to exceed Q1's.

From an investing perspective, analysts have bumped up their expectations for Enphase to $411M for 2019 and $483M for 2020, which means Enphase is now trading at ~2.65x 2019 and 2.25x 2020 expected revenues, respectively. Holding at this point is probably a good strategy, and taking some profit is surely a reward for the longs. Possibly waiting to see whether Enphase forms a trading range depending on macroeconomic factors like the ChiCom-USA trade deal, Brexit, et cetera may allow investors to buy on dips allowing entry or reentry. Q1 results and Q2 guidance will determine whether analysts' predictions of $411M can be achieved.

In summary, favorable state policies and declining costs point to 2019 being a stellar year for DG growth in the US, and the US is still ~60% of Enphase's revenue. Enphase gave further insight on its upcoming IQ8 Ensemble technology at the recent NABCEP convention, and InterSolar Europe May 15-17th will spotlight IQ8 even more. The magnanimity of IQ8 is that it will be the cure to "anti-islanding", offering true energy security and freedom to millions of customers with existing solar PV systems. Imagine a "grid-agnostic" solar PV system which works even if the grid is down; for people in disaster-prone regions like Hurricane Alley, this technology will be a godsend, and that is not even considering the rest of the world! The market really is quite big. Consider that prior to the dot-com revolution, nobody had a PC on their desktop, and then everybody did. Analogous to that, the DG Revolution may do just that for the residential landscape, bringing about a decentralized energy topology which Nikola Tesla envisioned ~100 years ago. Enphase Energy will be the cornerstone in that revolution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.