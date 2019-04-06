MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Jump To Close Out Quarter

MannKind's (MNKD) investors saw a nice pop in scripts with the last week of the quarter. The pop came in the refill line, while new scripts continue to move along at a modest pace. At this stage, the refill number is an anomaly. While those passionate about the company want it to be the new normal, it will take follow-through to confirm a pick up. While seeing refills pop up is a nice event, the number that you want to see moving up is new scripts. In simple terms, a drug with minimal market share needs to see new blood in the pipeline to show viability. There is a point in time when you want to see refills eclipse new scripts. That point usually happens when you have market saturation. At that stage, keeping people on the drug is what becomes more imperative. I have discussed this dynamic many times in the past.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

In Q4 of 2018, MannKind saw 8,290 Afrezza scripts sold. In Q1 that number dipped to 7,741. This represents a 6.6% decline. That decline is substantially higher than the 1.4% decline we saw last year in Q1. Compounding the issue is the very real possibility that the refill number we saw this week could be an anomaly. The spike in average script revenue this week corresponds with a spike seen four weeks ago, which is logical given the typical refill period.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Television Ads

The television advertising campaign remains active, though the number of ads per week is not as high as it was when the campaign first kicked off. For the week ending April 5th, the company ran about 135 ads. For Q1 of 2019, I estimate that the company spent $4.9 million on ads. As I have stated several times in the past, I anticipate this number to be partially offset by a smaller sales force deployed to targeted regions. I estimate the sales force expense savings to be in the range of $1.8 to $2.2 million. While there will still be numbers to crunch, I anticipate the selling line item to come in at its highest level to date. The number could eclipse $14 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on iSpot.tv data)

Cash

The cash situation is going to be interesting for Q1. A lot depends on exactly when MannKind received the $12.5 million milestone from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). Inclusive of the milestone and assuming that a $1 million interest payment to Mann Group was paid and not deferred, I estimate that MannKind has $57 million in cash as of April 5th. In essence, MannKind finished the quarter with either $47 million in cash or $57 million. The optics of finishing Q1 with $57 million is better for the near term.

Whichever quarter the number comes in does not really change the issue of the overall cash situation. One item that could have a dramatic impact on the cash situation is the $2.38 warrants which expire on April 9th. While some analysts have stated over and over again that these warrants would be exercised, I have stated the opposite. In looking at the current numbers, it is apparent that these warrants will expire worthless. The $30 million that these warrants would have infused would have gone a long way toward getting the company to the end of the year.

As things stand, it is apparent that the company will run out of cash at the end of Q3. As you can imagine, it is never a good idea to run the cash tank dry, so some form of action may need to happen as early as Q2. Please bear in mind, a look at the cash runway is not calling for bankruptcy. It is so that investors can better understand points in time when actions need to be taken.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As stated, the bad news about the warrants not being exercised is that the company does need the money. The good news is that this will free up 14 million shares which are now unencumbered. That gives the company some leeway to perhaps address debt and interest payments to Deerfield with shares rather than using much needed cash. It might be possible for the company to address the Deerfield issue with 7 million shares or so. This would preserve over $13 million in cash, and extend the cash runway into Q4. If the company can get another $12.5 million milestone related to Dryvaso or even a $15 million milestone related to another UTHR compound, it could be enough breathing room to get to the last week in December to get to the $40 million which could be raised on the $1.60 warrants. That could get the company into Q2 of next year. It is still cutting things quite close, but a path does exist.

Projections

As readers know, I have adjusted my projections downward. I am one of the few (if not the only) people that actually outlines projections going out a year in advance. Many analysts that follow MannKind seem to have secret squirrel types of projections that lack any real specificity. The danger in such analysis is its lack of specificity and that leaves a lot of wiggle room for the development of excuses. As an example, claiming a thesis is intact whilst seeing the warrants you said would get exercised expire worthless has a chasm of wiggle room. Projections are much more than simply looking at scripts. Projections are about assessing revenue stream, possible revenue streams, the chances of deals, and in particular to possession of leverage or lack of it. Script numbers are actually a small part of much bigger considerations. If someone is telling you what you want to hear but has been wrong again and again, you owe it to yourself to give that fact a lot of thought.

Scripts this past week were at my middle projection. The report on scripts this week closes out Q1. I estimate that revenue related to Symphony reported scripts for Q1 is $5.6 million. Other script revenue sources will include the direct selling program of MannKind. I estimate that that number is between $200,000 and $300,000. When considering these two items, net revenue should be in the range of $5.8 to $5.9 million, a modest rise from the previous quarter.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The Insulin Market

MannKind has made changes in its direct purchase program. The old program offered Afrezza for as little as $4 per day, while the new program offers it for as little as $5 per day. The 25% increase should be welcome news for investors, as it takes what was a money-losing proposition and perhaps makes it a break-even proposition.

The tough part is that other insulins are still less expensive by a wide margin. The reality is that for most Afrezza users, one 90-day script per month is not enough, especially if you do post-meal adjustments as per some protocols. Thus, realistically speaking the $5 per day is not very real. That being said, even $5 per day is expensive when compared to other programs that cost much less. Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) is offering certain insulin at no more than $25 per month. That equates to $0.83 per day, a monthly savings of $125 vs. the rare Afrezza user that uses just 90 cartridges per month. The Afrezza program is great pricing for the company, but not great pricing against a program like that which Express Scripts is offering.

One major issue for Afrezza is that its out-of-pocket cost is substantial compared to other treatment options. Regardless of how good Afrezza is, unless it can find a way to get more consumers to be willing to pay a premium, growth will be tough. Afrezza is also hampered by the tiers it resides on in many insurance policies. The needle on this has not moved much in the past year. Step therapies, quantity restrictions and low tiers all combine to make the out-of-pocket cost to consumers high.

Over the last month, many diabetes advocates were excited to see Congress get involved in the pricing of insulin via various hearings. That is great news for diabetics, but less than thrilling news for investors. The big players in insulin have responded with various cost-cutting measures. This dynamic makes life more difficult for Afrezza. With the price gap between Afrezza and other treatments getting bigger, it becomes more challenging for consumers to make the leap to a premium product. Many long-term MannKind investors reveled in seeing big pharma get slapped about on Capitol Hill, but that is in many ways a hollow victory in terms of your investment. It is clear that Afrezza cannot match the cost-cutting ability of the bigger and more established players. If Afrezza is forced into fighting a pricing battle, it will be tough sledding.

The flip side of that discussion might be whether or not Afrezza in the hands of others can open a window to a revenue driver for that entity. There could be a sound argument for Afrezza commanding premium prices that insulates a big player from getting slapped around. It is a tough argument to make, as the consumer market has spoken pretty loudly with low sales, but it is possible that some move could happen.

Summary

When the 14 million warrant shares tied to the $2.38 warrants expire, this equity will shift back to its normal trading patterns which carry enough volatility to make several trading strategies attractive. The Deerfield debt will be the next focal point, and I anticipate that the company will attempt to handle that matter in shares. If the company pays cash, it could be interpreted as a signal that management believes it will get enough additional cash to get the company through to the December $1.60 warrants. The big question at that point is where that added cash will come from. Afrezza sales are not progressing as quickly as the market would like to see. This is especially true when you consider the number of television ads the company has run. The trading range (absent compelling news) remains between $1.60 and $2.20. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.