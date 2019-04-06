S&P 500 Weekly Update: Upside Momentum Continues In The Search For New Market Highs

Investors are hearing the pundits call for a market top now. Will they finally be right this time?

The calls for a pullback increase. Markets weaken before they reverse. This market looks very strong.

The S&P has had a nice upside run. The index is 1.5% from its high. I will save any anxiety for the appropriate time; it isn't now.

"When I look back on all these worries, I remember the story of the old man who said on his deathbed that he had a lot of trouble in his life, most of which had never happened." - Winston Churchill

The S&P came out of the gate on a positive note on the first day of April trading. It was no April Fools' joke as the index continued higher and closed the week up 2%. In doing so, the index has posted a streak of seven straight positive closes. All of that leaves the S&P with a gain of 15+% for the year, and 1.5% from the all-time highs.

After a brief pause, global markets resumed their up trends and that was exactly what the bulls were looking for. Technically speaking the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) remains in a favorable uptrend after the December swoon with a series of higher highs and higher lows. I find that same pattern just about everywhere I look around the globe. The worldwide equity market rally, which is signaling a positive change ahead is doing so with a backdrop of positive breadth. It would be highly unlikely that this synchronized rally is a head fake.

There are many ways to attack and navigate the markets, and if a system is working, then there is little need to change it. No one system or analysis fits all. There are however basics that should be adhered to. I am believer that all successful investors share one trait. They subscribe to the notion that human emotion plays a huge part in navigating the stock market. After many years of stumbling and fumbling around trying just about every method one can imagine, the light came on when I discovered the emotion angle.

Once that is realized and understood, an investor has taken the first step in understanding how the MARKET WORKS. I am always looking for interesting commentary that tells me the role human nature plays in investing. One of the most unique and valuable skills in this business is having the ability to not mind what happens. If one separates the issues they control, and eliminates the issues they can't control, they will find investing becomes less stressful.

A person that is stressed is apt to make more mistakes than one who is more carefree and understands what they can actually change. That person isn't necessarily flippant, after all one has to care about eventual outcomes. These folks remain dispassionate about what people think of them while they are trying to achieve their desired outcome. They care little about the noise around them as they move forward. In doing so they have an advantage that will leave them head and shoulders above the pack.

An investor can't be afraid to do something others don't want to do. Napoleon's definition of a military genius was:

"The man who can do the average thing when everyone else around him is losing his mind."

It's harder than it sounds and it speaks to the human emotion that foils most people that are managing their money. Few can achieve this trait overnight, and the reason is the human mind won't allow it. The development of this skill takes time in retraining our minds to take on an iron will to improve and succeed. They understand what they can control and adjust to the rest. Savvy investors also understand it is sometimes best to observe than to act.

Every one spends time to find the best level of diversification and position sizing. Seeking perfection leads most investors down the wrong path. There are too many variables that are out of our control. When an investor stops caring that they have to have the best spreadsheet in all of the models they are using, they will come to realize that simple is better. Sometime just being good enough is better than the best. One doesn't have to beat the averages; they simply have to do what they need to accomplish to achieve THEIR goals.

The more complex a system, the more changes have to be made to account for all of the issues we have no control over. The simpler the process, the fewer decisions. Less decisions along the way, less mistakes, and you will stand a better chance of achieving your desired results.

Economy

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019 is 2.1 percent on April 2, unchanged from April 1. If that did indeed occur, it would be HUGE surprise.

IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 52.4 in March, down from 53.0 in February, and broadly in line with the "flash" figure of 52.5. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"A further deterioration in the manufacturing PMI suggests the factory sector is acting as an increasing drag on the US economy. The March survey is consistent with production falling at a quarterly rate of 0.6% according to historical comparisons with official data." "Encouragingly, companies report that at least some of the slowdown is due to capacity constraints, notably in terms of skill shortages. One-in-three companies reporting a drop in headcounts cited an inability to fill vacancies. Those looking for positive signals will therefore note that hiring remained encouragingly solid during the month and expectations of future output perked up, albeit still running below levels seen this time last year."

ISM Manufacturing index rose 1.1 ticks to 55.3 in March, a little better than forecast, after falling 2.4 points to 54.2 in February.

Final IHS Markit Services Business Activity Index registered 55.3 in March, down slightly from 56.0 in February. The rate of expansion was broadly in line with the series average and rounded off a strong start to 2019.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Another solid service sector performance helped offset a deteriorating trend in manufacturing to leave the PMI surveys indicative of robust economic growth in March. For the first quarter as a whole, the surveys are consistent with the economy growing at an annualized rate of approximately 2.5%, painting a relatively rosy picture compared to official data, which so far suggest GDP could come in slightly weaker." "Dig deeper and the picture darkens. Inflows of new work have moderated markedly compared to this time last year as manufacturing weakness and growing concerns about the economic outlook have increasingly spread to the service sector. Business optimism about the year ahead is now the lowest for two and a half years, posing downside risks to growth in coming months."

Construction spending increased 1.0% in February, beating expectations, after climbing 2.5% in January (revised from 1.3%) and 0.2% in December (revised from -0.8%).

Retail sales declined 0.2% in February, and fell 0.4% higher excluding autos, weaker than expected. But the 0.2% January gain was revised up to 0.7%, while the 0.9% ex-auto result was bumped to 1.4%, so that offsets some of the February slip.

The jobs report revealed a solid payroll path, with a 196k March gain after 14k in upward revisions that trimmed the February weather-hit. Other weather distortions were also unwound, with hours-worked bounces in the goods sector overall and construction in particular, alongside a workweek bounce-back to 34.5 from a weather-depressed 34.4 and a down-tick in the y/y hourly earnings gain to 3.2% from the weather-boosted 3.4% cycle-high.

Analysts saw a 0.5% March hours-worked bounce after a -0.3% February figure. A 182k private payroll rise after 8k in downward revisions, and a 14k government job rise after 22k in upward revisions. A 201k civilian jobs drop and a 224 labor force decline that allowed a jobless rate of 3.81% versus 3.82% in February, and a shutdown-boosted 4.00% figure in January.

The participation rate slipped to 63.0% from a five-year high of 63.2% in January and February.

Global Economy

Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI comes in at 47.5 in March (Flash: 47.6; February Final: 49.3). That is the largest monthly decline in new orders since late 2012. Confidence hits the lowest level in over six years.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The March PMI data indicate that the eurozone's manufacturing sector is in its steepest downturn since the height of the region's debt crisis in 2012. The survey is indicative of output falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 1% in March, suggesting that the January rebound from one-off factors late last year seen in the latest official data is likely to prove short lived." "Looking at the forward looking indicators, downside risks have intensified, and the trend could clearly deteriorate further in the second quarter. New orders are falling at a rate not seen since 2012, and disappointing sales mean warehouses are filling with unsold stock. The orders to inventory ratio, a key indicator of the future production trend is at its lowest for almost seven years. Expectations of output for the coming year are also the gloomiest since 2012."

IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index continued to signal modest growth of the euro area's private sector economy in March. After accounting for seasonal factors, the index recorded 51.6, down slightly from 51.9 in the previous month, but a little firmer than the earlier flash reading of 51.3.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The final eurozone PMI for March confirms the sluggish end to the first quarter, with business growth ebbing to one of the most lethargic rates seen since 2014. Only at the turn of the year, when business was hit by headwinds such as widespread 'yellow vest' protests in France and an auto sector struggling with new emissions regulations, has growth been slower over the past four years. The rebound from these temporary headwinds has clearly been disappointing and is already losing momentum, led by a deepening downturn in manufacturing. The goods producing sector reports that global growth worries have intensified, meaning customers continue to pull back on spending." "The service sector has managed to sustain a relatively resilient rate of growth but has also lost momentum in recent months. This should come as no surprise as history tells us that robust service sector growth usually depends on a healthy manufacturing economy."

German Factory orders plunged in February, falling 4.2% and 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Bundesbank reported German real industrial output up 0.7% month over month, while manufacturing production rose 1.2%. That's a sharp contrast to collapsing order volumes and the massive decline in PMI.

Chinese Purchasing Managers Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, posted 50.8 in March, up from 49.9 in February, to signal the first improvement in the health of China's manufacturing sector for four months.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

"The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 in March, up from 49.9 in the previous month, indicating a notable improvement in the manufacturing industry." "The sub index for new orders climbed to its highest level in four months, and the gauge for new export orders returned to expansionary territory, showing that both domestic and external demand rebounded moderately." "The output sub index continued to rise in expansionary territory. The employment sub index surged to a high not seen since January 2013. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas for February was the highest since early 2017, causing concerns about the job market. The situation improved significantly in March, indicating easing pressure on employment."

The Caixin China Composite PMI data (which covers both manufacturing and services) pointed to a solid increase in business activity across China at the end of the first quarter. At 52.9, the Composite Output Index was up from 50.7 in February to signal the strongest increase in activity since June 2018. Chinese Services Business Activity Index rising from 51.1 in February to 54.4 to mark the quickest increase in activity levels since January 2018.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

"The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index jumped to 54.4 in March from 51.1 in the previous month. In general, China's economic fundamentals recovered in March, with domestic and external demand as well as manufacturing employment improving. However, business sentiment has remained cautious, and inflation was subdued. The three-month moving average of the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory, while the Caixin China Composite Output Index showed tentative signs of recovery following a relatively subdued start to 2019. More evidence is needed to determine whether the Chinese economy has stabilized."

The headline Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, recorded 49.2 in March, slightly up from February's 48.9, but still below the no-change mark of 50.0, thus signaling a further slowdown.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey:

"The final manufacturing PMI print of Q1 for Japan points to the worst quarterly performance in the sector since Q2 2016. The likelihood of the negative trend in output being stymied any time soon appears slim, with demand for goods from both domestic and international sources waning further. Firms cut production at the fastest rate in almost three years and showed reluctance to replace out-going staff, with employment growth at the lowest since late-2016." "The economic backdrop for the manufacturing sector in Japan remains fiercely challenging. Asian goods producers face headwinds from slowing growth in Europe and China, while global trade risks are yet to be mitigated by a breakthrough in US-Sino relations."

Nikkei Japan Services PMI recorded 52.0 in March compared to 52.3 in February, signaling a slightly softer expansion in service sector business activity. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Latest PMI data rounded off a fairly solid start to the year for Japan's service sector, with business activity growth recording its strongest quarterly average since Q2 2017. Output volumes were supported by favourable domestic demand in March, as new orders from overseas remained underwhelming." "However, when combined with the disappointment from the earlier manufacturing survey, the Composite PMI reading dipped for the fifth straight month and was only indicative of marginal growth. While global trade frictions and a slowdown across the global economy pose obvious external risks, the consumption tax hike later this year could potentially derail the domestic market. Overall business confidence in Japan slipped to its lowest level since July 2016."

Nikkei ASEAN manufacturers saw a slight improvement in operating conditions in March. The headline PMI rose from 49.6 in February to 50.3 in March, moving above the important 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction. David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit:

"The ASEAN Manufacturing PMI crept back above the 50.0 mark in March, signalling the first improvement in operating conditions this year. The survey found that a slight rise in sales and production growth lifted business sentiment. Nevertheless, this still left the average PMI reading for the quarter at its lowest since Q4 2016." "On the other hand, manufacturers will be encouraged by reports of even softer cost pressures in March. The rate of input price inflation dropped to a record low, as material prices remained subdued compared to last year. Naturally, this should help companies manage their balance sheets in this particularly difficult period."

Prime Minister May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn continue to try and hammer out an agreement of some kind they can get through Parliament, while Parliament itself cannot find a way to do anything decisive. Noises from the EU have been mixed on the prospects of extending the departure date any further; failure to do so would mean a no-deal Brexit despite repeated Parliament votes against that outcome.

Theresa May is proposing the EU allow the country to have until June 30 to try and come up with alternatives to hard Brexit, with the UK exiting as soon as a mutually agreed withdrawal package can be announced. While positive for GBP near-term, generally positive sounding counter-comments in the EU would mean this arrangement guarantees the process would continue for at least all of the second quarter. The beat goes on.

UK IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 13-month high of 55.1 in March, up from a revised reading of 52.1 in February (originally reported as 52.0). The PMI has remained above the 50.0 benchmark for 32 months in a row. Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit:

"Manufacturers reported a surge of business activity in March as companies stepped-up their preparations for potential Brexit-related disruptions. Output, employment and new orders all rose at increased rates as manufacturers and their clients raced to build safety stocks. Stocking of finished goods and input inventories surged to new survey-record highs." "The stock building boost introduces a major headwind for demand, output and jobs growth moving forward. Manufacturers are already reporting concerns that future trends could be constrained as inventory positions across the economy are unwound. The survey is also picking up signs that EU companies are switching away from sourcing inputs from UK firms as Brexit approaches. It looks as if the impact of Brexit preparations, and any missed opportunities and investments during this sustained period of uncertainty, will reverberate through the manufacturing sector for some time to come."

At 50.5 in March, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was down from 52.6 in February and only slightly above the neutral 50.0 mark.

Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO at SCMA:

"The latest survey provides a clear signal that the recent global manufacturing slowdown has impacted on Canadian goods producers, with export sales falling to the greatest extent for just over four years in March." "Subdued demand conditions placed a brake on both production growth and staff hiring across the manufacturing sector, which led to the slowest overall improvement in business conditions since September 2016." "March data also pointed to a reduction in input buying and intensified efforts to streamline inventories in response to concerns about the near-term business outlook."

At 49.8 in March, down from a 13-month high of 52.6 in February, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI highlighted a renewed deterioration in business conditions across the sector.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"The return to contraction of the manufacturing industry is a surprise and denotes a reversal to hopes that the Mexican economy can improve on the relatively modest rate of GDP growth in 2018. The downturn also caused a dent in confidence among firms in the sector." "The concern is that the underlying picture remains one of a segment that continues to struggle in the face of subdued demand, both domestically and externally. A marginal uptick in external sales compared with stagnation of total new work, both of which displayed strong recoveries in February. With jobs being shed, stocks lowered and purchasing scaled back, PMI data point to insufficient signs of the sector showing a sustainable rebound." "A notable slowdown in input price inflation offers some respite to manufacturers who reduced their charges in attempts to secure new work during March."

Earnings Observations

The rubber hits the road as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) officially kick off earnings season next week.

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q1 2019:

The estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -4.2%. If -4.2% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings for the index since Q2 2016.

With 23 companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 19 have reported a positive EPS surprise and 13 have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.7. This P/E ratio is above the five-year average (16.4) and above the 10-year average (14.7).

The Political Scene

U.S.-China trade negotiations continued this week, and depending on who you are listening to, the talks are progressing with a positive outcome for both parties in sight.

From the very start, the entire Trade War rhetoric was misleading to investors. The commentary revealed the bias and rank speculation that seems to be the norm today. All in an attempt to offer an opinion that turned out to be worthless. A lesson to be learned. Investors need to STOP and THINK before reacting.

The Fed

Fed speakers are almost universally emphasizing "patience", and some have started to directly push back on the market's view that the FOMC will cut rates this year. Three different FOMC members recently said they don't think it's time for rate cuts.

As for the markets, after the shocking re-pricing from nearly 90% chance of no change to rates this year, Fed Funds futures are now pricing a 21% chance of two cuts, and another 6% chance of more.

I wouldn't expect hikes until data gets a lot better. The rate cut pricing seen now looks extremely aggressive given the U.S. economic backdrop. Bottom line, the economy will write the script as to the near-term direction of interest rates.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 15 basis points today. The 3-month/10-year inversion witnessed on March 22nd lasted five days. It appears this limited inversion event delivered a false recession signal.

Sentiment

Callum Thomas sent out this graphic in a tweet recently.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed an increase of 7.2 million barrels that offset the large 8 million build that was reported the week before. At 449.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.8 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil remains above the $60 level, closing the week at $62, up $1.25 for the week. 60.22.

The Technical Picture

Anyone doubting the strength and participation in this rally should take a look at the graphic below that was recently posted on Twitter.

Resistance levels continue to fall by the wayside as the upside momentum continued.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The rally has some investors wondering what may come next. Naysayers have doubted the validity of the rally for the last 150 S&P points. Remember it was proclaimed by some that once the index fell below the 200-day moving average in early March, the rally was over. That was S&P 2,750.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the long-term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

There have been a few solid reason why price action has been so strong.

The S&P has had a nice upside run. The index is less than 1.5% from its record high and some are downright anxious. Institutions, individual investors, and the business media continue to revolve around "what could go wrong." I will save my worries for the appropriate time, it isn't now.

Recessions are relatively rare, so constantly forecasting them and positioning portfolios in preparation for them is a very expensive proposition in terms of opportunity cost. However, recessions aren't the only issue that investors like to prepare for. It seems many are obsessed with doing something when the market approaches all-time highs.

The angst begins when an investor conjures up this notion that it is time to go to cash because this market doesn't feel right, something is wrong. The mind games continue and it bothers them. They look at a chart, and the feeling that they have demands a conclusion. There it is.

"A rounding top pattern may be forming, the index looks like it may be ready to roll over. It's time to lighten up and crack open the hedging strategies."

The more aggressive investor says:

"It is time to go net short the equity market. We know this is the top because the bond market is telling us something."

After all, that seems reasonable and appropriate. Just about everyone told investors there could never be a "V" type recovery. When the pundits who want to be the first in the neighborhood to tell us the stock market is about to go back into correction mode, investor fears are confirmed. Ladies and gentlemen these are the same investor reactions that we have witnessed since 2013. What happens next is plenty of guessing. Do this or that because it feels good to do something.

There was no such "correction" message delivered here. On February 9th:

Not much has changed in my observation on the retest debate: "Any future weakness should produce a retest that does not get anywhere near the lows."

My message did not doubt this rally nor did it call for a major retest. On Feb 23rd I wrote:

"If the S&P can rally and close above 2,815, an assault on the old highs could be next."

If one wants to find evidence to support the calls for a top, and the cries that stocks are about to roll over, be my guest. That information is all out there to confirm your theories. Problem is the negative scenarios are ALWAYS out there. The trick is to assign a probability of each one occurring based on the weight of the evidence while leaving human emotions at the door. The successful investor can pull that off time and time again.

Now it is a fact that the S&P hasn't made new highs yet, and there is still the probability that the index will be rebuffed at these levels. Now is your chance to play analyst, look at all of the evidence and decide if that probability is high or low. I will stay consistent with what I have said for the last five years when the S&P has approached a new high. This is not the time to go all in nor is it a time to leave. There is little need to outsmart the market when the S&P is 1.5% from an all-time high and the Long Term Bullish trend is intact. A savvy investor does what they have done all along, they will watch and wait to see how the price action plays out. No guessing, no speculating, and they avoid making major portfolio adjustments.

Investing is a process, a process that should not include rank speculation and wild assumptions. Yet many will live and die with that faulty process. When market participants realize the role emotion plays in managing money, the light will go on and positive results will follow.

Leave the calls for S&P 3500 and S&P 2500 to the gurus that eventually will be left for dead on the side of the road. They will more than likely be found next to the analysts that change their tune from one extreme to the other on a weekly basis.

"The S&P will trade down 15%", to "We envision the stock market making new highs".

Don't misunderstand what I am saying, change is surely the right thing to do when the evidence changes. However, please allow me to be the first to tell all that the evidence one should be watching, doesn't change on a daily or weekly basis. It never has and never will.

Far too many investors and analysts waffle around swaying in the breeze because they pay attention to the short-term swings in sentiment while losing sight of the longer dominating trend. We just saw what a HUGE mistake that can be.

Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

