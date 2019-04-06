U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Growth IPOs Take The Lead In A 5-IPO Week

Billion-dollar NASH biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals priced at the high end of the range but traded down. Medical food micro-cap Guardion Health Sciences, which raised $5 million, also fell below issue.

Five IPOs raised $1.4 billion in the IPO market this past week. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) took the top spot, spiking 81% on its first day. The company priced well above its range to raise $120 million, 60% more than anticipated. It follows in the footsteps of recent high-flying, high-growth medical device maker ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW) priced above the range and offered additional shares to raise $1.1 billion, or 58% more than expected. The company boasts strong growth and free cash flow, along with a close peer (MarketAxess) that investors can peg a valuation to.

Chinese e-commerce platform Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) raised $125 million by pricing at the midpoint, before dropping 37% on its first day, the worst for a tech IPO in over 20 years. It recovered slightly by week-end, but had numerous issues.

Billion-dollar NASH biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) priced at the high end of the range but traded down. Medical food micro-cap Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI), which raised $5 million, also fell below issue. One SPAC, Latin America-focused Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA.U) raised $250 million.

5 IPOs and 1 SPAC During the Week of April 1st, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 04/05 Silk Road Medical $120M $675M 25% +81% +79% Sells medical devices to treat carotid artery disease. Tradeweb Markets $1,080M $6,191M 8% +33% +35% Electronic trading platform backed by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters. Replay Acquisition $250M $313M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company formed to acquire a business in Argentina or Brazil. NGM Biopharmaceuticals $107M $1,146M 7% -8% -6% Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for NASH and type 2 diabetes. Guardion Health Sciences $5M $94M 14% -8% -8% Sells medical food and devices for retinal diseases. Ruhnn Holding $125M $1,034M 0% -37% -32% E-commerce platform used by Chinese internet celebrities to sell fashion items.

Six companies submitted initial filings this past week, led by recently-restructured radio giant iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ), Scientific Games spinoff SciPlay (SCPL), and small but fast-growing medical device maker TransMedics (TMDX).

6 Filings During the Week of April 1st, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter SciPlay $200M Consumer Discretionary BofA ML Scientific Games' social gaming unit offering casino-style mobile games. TransMedics $86M Health Care Morgan Stanley Medical device company that provides a system for organ transplants. Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) $86M Health Care Leerink Clinical stage biotech developing therapies for neurological disorders. Bricktown Brewery (BEER) $17M Consumer Discretionary ThinkEquity Oklahoma-based operator of 14 casual dining restaurants serving in-house beers. iHeartMedia $1,500M Communication Services Goldman Restructured radio station operator with the US's largest footprint. Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) $115M Real Estate Stifel Recently-formed REIT that manages and leases properties to the USPS.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/4/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 15.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.1% year-to-date, while ACWX was up 12.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Xiaomi (XI).

