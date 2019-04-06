U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Growth IPOs Take The Lead In A 5-IPO Week

Five IPOs raised $1.4 billion in the IPO market this past week. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) took the top spot, spiking 81% on its first day. The company priced well above its range to raise $120 million, 60% more than anticipated. It follows in the footsteps of recent high-flying, high-growth medical device maker ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV).
Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW) priced above the range and offered additional shares to raise $1.1 billion, or 58% more than expected. The company boasts strong growth and free cash flow, along with a close peer (MarketAxess) that investors can peg a valuation to.
Chinese e-commerce platform Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) raised $125 million by pricing at the midpoint, before dropping 37% on its first day, the worst for a tech IPO in over 20 years. It recovered slightly by week-end, but had numerous issues.
Billion-dollar NASH biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) priced at the high end of the range but traded down. Medical food micro-cap Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI), which raised $5 million, also fell below issue. One SPAC, Latin America-focused Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA.U) raised $250 million.
5 IPOs and 1 SPAC During the Week of April 1st, 2019
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Silk Road Medical
|
$120M
|
$675M
|
25%
|
+81%
|
+79%
Sells medical devices to treat carotid artery disease.
|
Tradeweb Markets
|
$1,080M
|
$6,191M
|
8%
|
+33%
|
+35%
Electronic trading platform backed by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters.
|
Replay Acquisition
|
$250M
|
$313M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+1%
Blank check company formed to acquire a business in Argentina or Brazil.
|
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
|
$107M
|
$1,146M
|
7%
|
-8%
|
-6%
Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for NASH and type 2 diabetes.
|
Guardion Health Sciences
|
$5M
|
$94M
|
14%
|
-8%
|
-8%
Sells medical food and devices for retinal diseases.
|
Ruhnn Holding
|
$125M
|
$1,034M
|
0%
|
-37%
|
-32%
E-commerce platform used by Chinese internet celebrities to sell fashion items.
Six companies submitted initial filings this past week, led by recently-restructured radio giant iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ), Scientific Games spinoff SciPlay (SCPL), and small but fast-growing medical device maker TransMedics (TMDX).
6 Filings During the Week of April 1st, 2019
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
SciPlay
|
$200M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
BofA ML
Scientific Games' social gaming unit offering casino-style mobile games.
|
TransMedics
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
Morgan Stanley
Medical device company that provides a system for organ transplants.
|
Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
Leerink
Clinical stage biotech developing therapies for neurological disorders.
|
Bricktown Brewery (BEER)
|
$17M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
ThinkEquity
Oklahoma-based operator of 14 casual dining restaurants serving in-house beers.
|
iHeartMedia
|
$1,500M
|
Communication Services
|
Goldman
Restructured radio station operator with the US's largest footprint.
|
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
|
$115M
|
Real Estate
|
Stifel
Recently-formed REIT that manages and leases properties to the USPS.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/4/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 15.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.1% year-to-date, while ACWX was up 12.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Xiaomi (XI).
