Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out

The week ahead sees a heavy dose of healthcare companies presenting at investor conferences and a trio of major banks kickstarting the Q1 earnings season at the end of the week, including JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) with its always closely-monitored conference call. Expect CEO Jamie Dimon to talk up the strength of the banking industry and defend corporate buybacks as part of his state of the banking union. Goldman Sachs thinks the banking sector could be set for gains if the Q1 reports come in strong, noting large-cap banks have underperformed their normal correlation with macro assets by more than 10% over the last two months, while the $22.3B Financial Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has trailed it by 6%. On the economic front next week, releases on factory orders on April 9 and consumer prices on April 10 are the headliners. Meanwhile, it's probably not a shocker that there are more U.S.-China trade talks and some Brexit drama also on the docket.

Notable earnings reports: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) on April 9; Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on April 10; Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) on April 11, JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) on April 12. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

Expected IPO pricings: Jumia Technologies (JMIA), Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) and Pagerduty (PD) on April 10.

IPO lockup expirations: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) on April 9; Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Equilium (NASDAQ:EQ) on April 10.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Aon (NYSE:AON) to $0.44 from $0.40, First Republic (NYSE:FRC) to $0.20 from $0.18, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to $0.7387 from $0.7172, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to $0.17 from $0.16, International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) to $0.49 from $0.47.

Spotlight on Disney: Disney (NYSE:DIS) will give a sneak peek at Disney+ during an investor presentation on April 11. The media giant has been slow-playing its streaming effort just a bit in order to arrive at the market with the proper mix of content at a strategic price. Disney+ is expected to feature original TV and movie content, as well as drawing on its franchises for content such as live-action Star Wars shows and a Marvel TV series. How Disney decides to bundle and price Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will of interest to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and DirecTV (NYSE:T). While Disney+ is the big attraction of the event, it could be a guidance update from management that really stokes some buying action. Some analysts think shares of Disney (+5% YTD) are being held back due to uncertainty on synergy projections from the Fox deal and the anticipated costs of the streaming launch. As if the week wasn't already interesting enough for Disney, the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX will be making the rounds on social media.

Analyst/investor meetings: Atlassian's (NASDAQ:TEAM) co-CEOs, CTO and CFO are scheduled to present and take live Q&A at the company's investor session on April 10. On the same day, Conagra Brands' (NYSE:CAG) leadership team will present information on value creating opportunities following the completion of the food giant's acquisition of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) - including an update on the innovation slate, cost synergy opportunities and the long-term financial algorithm.

M&A tidbits: Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is holding a special shareholder meeting on April 11 to vote on proposals related to its pending merger with Goldcorp. Shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) vote on the planned $74B merger on April 12.

Google Cloud Next '19: All things Google Cloud will be discussed at the event in San Francisco from April 9-11 with a large number of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) speakers on the agenda. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will also be in San Fran demonstrating how its recently announced T4 GPUs combined with NVIDIA vGPU software provide an "ideal platform" for companies that seek powerful, cost-efficient cloud solutions. AI software specialist FogHorn and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) will also be on hand to share how its solutions are revolutionizing Android-powered industrial devices using both traditional and adaptive machine learning to solve real customer problems.

Healthcare conferences: The H. C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference and Needham Healthcare Conference both take place during the early part of the week. Presenting companies include Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT), Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX), Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT), Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), Invacare (NYSE:IVC), Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA), Nabrive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV), NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC), Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM), Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA), CryoLife (NYSE:CRY), Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO), Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN), Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL).

IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium: The two-day event in New York City will see appearances by PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR), Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP), Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX), Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS), California Resources (NYSE:CRC), Montage Resources (NYSE:MR), Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL), Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP), Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE), SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW), Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK), Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM), SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI), SM Energy (NYSE:SM), Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI), Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX).

D.C. matters: Leading pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Optum are expected to testify in Washington next week at a Senate hearing on drug prices. Meanwhile, insulin makers Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will appear before a House Energy and Commerce's Oversight subcommittee also looking into pricing.

Way Day: Wayfair's (NYSE:W) huge retail holiday for home products is set for April 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The retail promotion has been extended to 36 hours and to all customers in North America, the UK and Germany. Steep savings are promised across the Wayfair, AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane brands.

Upcoming stock splits: LiqTech International (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has a 1-for-4 reverse stock split scheduled for April 9. Trading on the stock will move from the NYSE American to the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 16.

Monthly sales updates: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) on April 9; Costco (NASDAQ:COST) on April 10; L Brands (NYSE:LB), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE) on April 11.

Notable annual meetings: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in April 8; Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), ConAgra Brands (CAG) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) on April 10.

Box office: A strong weekend is expected for the U.S. box office, with five films forecast to top $10M. Warner Bros. (T) is expected to top the list with Shazam! debuting at near $48M, followed by Paramount's (NASDAQ:VIA) Pet Sematary at $30M, Disney's Dumbo at $22M, Universal's Us at $17M and Captain Marvel still kicking around with an expectation for $10M. The YTD box office numbers are still weak, down 17% to $2.44B through April 3

SpaceX: The first commercial launch of SpaceX's (SPACE) Falcon Heavy rocket has a target date of April 9 at Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon Heavy is carrying Saudi Arabia's Arabsat 6A satellite that was built by Lockheed Marin (NYSE:LMT).

Barron's mentions: There are no bargains among hemp or marijuana stocks these days, warns the publication. Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) and GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) are all said to look expensive until the industry narrows to just a few winners. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is sized up from head to toe by Jack Hough. "Foot Locker’s shares are back to $64. They could return 20% over the next year on sales and earnings momentum, while investors await results from new ventures," reasons Hough. Meanwhile, Nicholas Jasinki peels back the hype on Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) 5G launch, warning investors shouldn’t expect 5G to make much of an impact on Verizon’s financials this year—or even in 2020. Finally, if oil can stay in a steady price range of between $60 and $70 a barrel the list of E&P stocks that should do well is tipped to include Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

Sources: CNBC, Nasdaq, EDGAR, Reuters, Box Office Mojo, Bloomberg