Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Local elections in Turkey saw President Erdogan’s alliance hold on to rural strongholds but lose Ankara and cities along the Mediterranean coast. The lira fell 1.5% vs. the dollar on the news amid concerns the government will double down on its populist policies. Turkish volatility, a central theme of 2018's stumble for emerging markets, resurfaced last week when lira funding rates rocketed to the highest in two decades.

Tuesday:

The healthcare industry will have to wait until after 2020 on a replacement for Obamacare, President Trump suggested, saying a "vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House." The tweet ended a week-long scramble by GOP lawmakers to come up with an Obamacare alternative after the administration unexpectedly changed its position in a lawsuit by arguing that the Affordable Care Act should be struck down in its entirety.

Wednesday:

It's unclear which country struck first, but Verizon (NYSE:VZ) launched 5G wireless service in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, while carriers in South Korea - SK Telecom (NSKM) and KT Corp. (NYSE:KT) - deployed their service in the Seoul metropolitan area. To access the network, Verizon subscribers for now will be limited to the Motorola Z3 (with an accessory clip-on), while Korean early adopters will have to use Samsung's Galaxy S10. 4G helped reshape the way people hail taxis and order takeout and the mobile industry is hoping the faster speeds provided by 5G will enable self-driving cars, smart cities and will birth immersive digital worlds.

Thursday:

Backing away from a threat to immediately shut the southern border, President Trump instead outlined a 25% tariff on cars as a possible tool he could use to force Mexico to halt illegal immigration and drugs. "We're going to give them a one-year warning," he told reporters. Asked if his comments suggested the border will remain open for at least a year, Trump responded: "No, I didn't say that... We would start with the tariffs and we'll see what happens."

Friday:

Investors cheered developments in U.S.-China trade talks as President Trump said that swift progress had been made, adding "we'll know over the next four weeks" whether a deal can be reached. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, meanwhile, said a new consensus had been reached by both countries on the text of a trade agreement. Positive manufacturing data from China earlier in the week suggested government stimulus measures were taking hold in the world's second largest economy.