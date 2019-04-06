Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks continued their steady grind higher following a strong March jobs report that reduced February's weakness to an aberration. The U.S. economy added 196K jobs in March vs. +179K consensus as hiring increased in most major segments of the economy. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.8% and the disappointing February jobs report saw an upward revision to 33K jobs adds for the month from 20K. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.1%, the Dow rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.7%. The two-year yield ended the week at 2.34% and the 10-year yield settled at 2.50%.
Economy
Monday:
Local elections in Turkey saw President Erdogan’s alliance hold on to rural strongholds but lose Ankara and cities along the Mediterranean coast. The lira fell 1.5% vs. the dollar on the news amid concerns the government will double down on its populist policies. Turkish volatility, a central theme of 2018's stumble for emerging markets, resurfaced last week when lira funding rates rocketed to the highest in two decades.
Tuesday:
The healthcare industry will have to wait until after 2020 on a replacement for Obamacare, President Trump suggested, saying a "vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House." The tweet ended a week-long scramble by GOP lawmakers to come up with an Obamacare alternative after the administration unexpectedly changed its position in a lawsuit by arguing that the Affordable Care Act should be struck down in its entirety.
Wednesday:
It's unclear which country struck first, but Verizon (NYSE:VZ) launched 5G wireless service in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, while carriers in South Korea - SK Telecom (NSKM) and KT Corp. (NYSE:KT) - deployed their service in the Seoul metropolitan area. To access the network, Verizon subscribers for now will be limited to the Motorola Z3 (with an accessory clip-on), while Korean early adopters will have to use Samsung's Galaxy S10. 4G helped reshape the way people hail taxis and order takeout and the mobile industry is hoping the faster speeds provided by 5G will enable self-driving cars, smart cities and will birth immersive digital worlds.
Thursday:
Backing away from a threat to immediately shut the southern border, President Trump instead outlined a 25% tariff on cars as a possible tool he could use to force Mexico to halt illegal immigration and drugs. "We're going to give them a one-year warning," he told reporters. Asked if his comments suggested the border will remain open for at least a year, Trump responded: "No, I didn't say that... We would start with the tariffs and we'll see what happens."
Friday:
Investors cheered developments in U.S.-China trade talks as President Trump said that swift progress had been made, adding "we'll know over the next four weeks" whether a deal can be reached. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, meanwhile, said a new consensus had been reached by both countries on the text of a trade agreement. Positive manufacturing data from China earlier in the week suggested government stimulus measures were taking hold in the world's second largest economy.
Stocks
Monday:
Meatless wars... Hours after Burger King (NYSE:QSR) began testing the Impossible burger at 59 restaurants near St. Louis, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) said its Incredible Burger will go on sale in supermarkets in Europe this month under the Garden Gourmet brand. Near the end of the year, a version designed for American palates called the Awesome Burger will be available where Sweet Earth brand products are sold. Nestle's plant-based business may reach more than $1B in sales within a decade, Laurent Freixe, CEO of the Americas region, has forecast.
Tuesday:
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bounced 16% to more than $4,700, according to CoinDesk data, leading other virtual currencies higher, with Ether (ETH-USD) and Ripple (XRP-USD) both rose around 6%. Bitcoin also briefly touched the $5,000 mark on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. While sudden swings in Bitcoin are nothing new, price action in the crypto has been relatively subdued this year as investors weighed the prospects for more mainstream adoption following a 74% crash in 2018.
Wednesday:
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares plunged 7% AH after the EV maker reported a 31% drop in Q1 deliveries to 63K vehicles (51K Model 3 and 12K Model S and X). While sales were hit by a reduction in U.S. federal tax credits and by difficulties in delivering to Europe and China, Tesla said it finished the quarter with "sufficient" cash. The automaker also reaffirmed its full-year forecast of 360K to 400K deliveries, but investors are asking if that big increase will be possible.
Thursday:
CEO Jeff Bezos will retain voting control of his entire $143B stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) under a divorce settlement with his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, who will own 25% of those shares. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced a new ad-supported gaming platform following recent moves into the market by other tech companies, while Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) said it expects to post a 60% decline in Q1 operating profit later this month.
Friday:
"With the release of the preliminary report of the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 accident investigation it’s apparent that in both [737 Max] flights the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, known as MCAS, activated in response to erroneous angle of attack information," Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. However, an update will "add additional layers of protection and will prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation. Flight crews will always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the airplane."
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow +1.9% to 26,425. S&P 500 +2.1% to 2,893. Nasdaq +2.7% to 7,939. Russell 2000 +2.8% to 1,583. CBOE Volatility Index -6.5% to 12.82.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -1.3%. Utilities -1.2%. Financials +3.2%. Telecom +2.9%. Healthcare -0.4%. Industrials +2.4%. Information Technology +2.1%. Materials +4.3%. Energy +0.5%. Consumer Discretionary +2.6%.
World Indices
London +2.3% to 7,447. France +2.4% to 5,476. Germany +4.2% to 12,010. Japan +2.8% to 21,808. China +5.% to 3,247. Hong Kong +3.1% to 29,936. India +0.5% to 38,862.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +5.2% to $63.27/bbl. Gold +0.2% to $1,295.8/oz. Natural Gas +0.6% to 2.678. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.5% to 123.62.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.09%. USD/JPY +0.76%. GBP/USD +0.03%. Bitcoin +21.7%. Litecoin +44.7%. Ethereum +14.8%. Ripple +18.8%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) +63%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) +61%. Cel-Sci (NYSEMKT:CVM) +55%. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) +45%. Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) +44%.
Top Stock Losers
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) -58%. InspireMD (NYSEMKT:NSPR) -40%. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) -37%. Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) -35%. ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) -34%.
