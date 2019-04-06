A Look Under The Hood At Dominion Energy

However, the dividend has become very burdensome on the company's financials. The payout ratio is very high, and the leverage ratio is on the higher end of its peer group.

Utilities are one of the most popular sectors among dividend growth investors. Utilities that operate in regulated markets enjoy steady income streams and solid pricing power as regulators will award rate increases in exchange for investments into infrastructure. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is the third largest utility in the US by market cap. The company offers a high dividend yield, and has steadily grown its payout over the past 16 years. However, investors should be aware that the company's debt load and high payout ratio are pointing to a slowdown in the coming years. This should be kept in mind when looking into buying the stock.

Efficient Performance

Utilities operate differently than most businesses. They are extremely capital intensive, often using equity and debt to fund large investments into infrastructure. Because of how much money is moved around within the business, our preferred gauge of a utility's profitability is to look at its rates of return on equity and invested capital. We do this by comparing Dominion to a sampling of its peer group.

Source: YCharts

There are a number of factors that can impact this metric. Some utilities are regulated and must negotiate price increases with regulators. Dominion is an example of this, whose operating earnings are 95% regulated or "regulated-like". We can see that among a handful of other large and publicly traded utilities, Dominion sports a high return on equity (behind NextEra Energy (NEE) and PPL Corp. (PPL). Dominion's cash rate of return on invested capital is tops in the peer group at 0.90%. We can glean from this that between the regulatory environment and management's effectiveness, Dominion is one of the more profitable publicly-traded utilities.

Strong Yield & Growth

When it comes to utilities, earnings growth is typically modest, so dividends are the usual draw for dividend growth investors. Years of low interest rates have pushed income-seeking investors into higher-yielding stocks such as utilities. Despite the increased popularity (though the buying frenzy has cooled over the past 18 months), all but one of these utilities yield more than 10-year US Treasuries (2.50%). Dominion's current yield of 4.77% makes it the second highest-yielding utility in this group.

Source: YCharts

In conjunction with this high yield, Dominion has been able to consistently grow its payout at a faster rate than everyone but NextEra Energy. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.8% over the past 10 years. This combination of high yield and a growth rate in the upper single digits is rare for a utility.

Dividend Has Run Out Of Room To Run

Unfortunately, investors need to be aware that these attractive trends will soon change direction. Dominion's dividend payout ratio will be approximately 87% of net income in 2019 against a peer group average of just 69%.

Source: Dominion Energy

This high of a payout ratio forces Dominion to rely more heavily on its balance sheet and potentially issuing equity to fund capital investments. Dominion's leverage has steadily climbed over the past 10 years, and now sits at more than 5.3X EBITDA. While this isn't an abnormally high leverage ratio for a utility, it is towards the high end of the peer grouping (Southern (SO) is highest of the charted utilities at 6X EBITDA). The high payout ratio of Dominion probably has management feeling a bit "tight" for financial comfort.

Source: YCharts

That is why management has already announced a drastic deceleration of its dividend payout in the coming years. While this year's raise was another strong bump at 9.9%, management has recently forecasted annual raises in the 2.5% range moving forward until a long-term target payout ratio in the low 70s is reached. Management is forecasting earnings to grow at "5%+" over the long term, so it will take time for the payout ratio to come down.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

A reduced dividend growth rate and EPS growth in the mid-single digits mean that investors need to be very prudent with valuations. Utilities got hot a few years ago, running to earnings multiples in the mid-20s in some cases. Those who bought at those levels have likely been quite frustrated since then. Dominion and other utilities have largely traded sideways since 2014.

Source: YCharts

Based on analyst estimates, Dominion will earn approximately $4.21 for the current fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 18.3X. This is actually a discount to Dominion's 10-year median PE ratio of 21.2X. Assuming Dominion is able to achieve its long-term growth rate of 5%+, the stock's current dividend yield of 4.77% would offer investors 9-10% annual returns. While we don't feel shares are a steal, the discount to decade norms for a regulated utility makes the current valuation a decent launch point for long-term investors. If investors wanted to take some off of the stock to compensate for a slowing dividend growth rate, that is fair.

Wrapping Up

Just about any way you slice Dominion, a large regulated utility is a great place to put your money for those trying to slowly build wealth with limited downside. The dividend's robust yield easily surpasses what can be found in T-notes, and the valuation is beginning to make sense after a multi-year feeding frenzy on utility stocks following the recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.