U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 2019 Tech Deals Double In 3-IPO Week Led By PagerDuty

PagerDuty (PD) is the year's first enterprise software unicorn, a core component of tech's upcoming 2019 stampede. Raising $181 million at a proposed $1.7 billion valuation, PagerDuty boasts fast growth and a loyal customer base, with a net retention rate of 140% in the past year. However, it also has a history of losses. Israel-based Tufin Software Technology (TUFN) meanwhile has shown positive EBITDA, but growth has noticeably slowed in the most recent quarter. The cybersecurity company plans to raise $100 million at a market cap of almost $500 million.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) has racked up an accumulated deficit of nearly $1 billion in order to become Africa's largest e-commerce platform. At the point, the company's losses could cause it to flame out, but its market position could also enable it to become the Africa's Amazon.com.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners B. Riley Principal Merger (NYSE:BRPM.U)

New York, NY $125M

$161M $10

12,500,000 B. Riley FBR SPAC backed by diversified financial services firm B. Riley Financial. Jumia

Berlin, Germany $196M

$1,151M $13-16

13,500,000 Morgan Stanley

Citi Africa's largest e-commerce platform. PagerDuty

San Francisco, CA $181M

$1,712M $19-21

9,070,000 Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Provides a SaaS platform that monitors and alerts businesses of IT issues. Tufin Software

Ramat Gan, Israel $100M

$498M $12-14

7,700,000 JPMorgan

Barclays Provides enterprise software for managing network security policies.

This week's upcoming IPOs

Jumia Technologies, Africa's largest e-commerce platform, plans to raise $196 million by offering 13.5 million shares at a price range of $13.00 to $16.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $1.2 billion. Jumia, which was founded in 2012, booked $147 million in sales over the last 12 months. The Berlin, Germany-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol JMIA. Morgan Stanley, Citi, Berenberg Bank and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has agreed to invest €50 million in a concurrent private placement.

PagerDuty, which provides a SaaS platform that monitors and alerts businesses of IT issues, plans to raise $181 million by offering 9.1 million shares at a price range of $19.00 to $21.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $1.7 billion. PagerDuty, which was founded in 2009, booked $118 million in sales over the last 12 months. The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PD. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets and Allen & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), which provides enterprise software for managing network security policies, plans to raise $100 million by offering 7.7 million shares at a price range of $12.00 to $14.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $498 million. Tufin Software Technologies, which was founded in 2005, booked $85 million in sales over the last 12 months. The Ramat Gan, Israel-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TUFN. JPMorgan, Barclays and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Last week, there were 5 IPO pricings. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK), which sells medical devices to treat carotid artery disease, was the best of the group, ending the week up 79% from its IPO price.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/4/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 15.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.1% year-to-date, while ACWX was up 12.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Xiaomi (XI).

