U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 2019 Tech Deals Double In 3-IPO Week Led By PagerDuty

The year's tech IPO count is set to double in the week ahead, from three to six. A blank check company also plans to go public.
PagerDuty (PD) is the year's first enterprise software unicorn, a core component of tech's upcoming 2019 stampede. Raising $181 million at a proposed $1.7 billion valuation, PagerDuty boasts fast growth and a loyal customer base, with a net retention rate of 140% in the past year. However, it also has a history of losses. Israel-based Tufin Software Technology (TUFN) meanwhile has shown positive EBITDA, but growth has noticeably slowed in the most recent quarter. The cybersecurity company plans to raise $100 million at a market cap of almost $500 million.
Jumia Technologies (JMIA) has racked up an accumulated deficit of nearly $1 billion in order to become Africa's largest e-commerce platform. At the point, the company's losses could cause it to flame out, but its market position could also enable it to become the Africa's Amazon.com.
U.S. IPO Calendar
|
Issuer
|
Deal Size
|
Price Range
|
Top
|
B. Riley Principal Merger (NYSE:BRPM.U)
|
$125M
|
$10
|
B. Riley FBR
SPAC backed by diversified financial services firm B. Riley Financial.
|
Jumia
|
$196M
|
$13-16
|
Morgan Stanley
Africa's largest e-commerce platform.
|
PagerDuty
|
$181M
|
$19-21
|
Morgan Stanley
Provides a SaaS platform that monitors and alerts businesses of IT issues.
|
Tufin Software
|
$100M
|
$12-14
|
JPMorgan
Provides enterprise software for managing network security policies.
This week's upcoming IPOs
Jumia Technologies, Africa's largest e-commerce platform, plans to raise $196 million by offering 13.5 million shares at a price range of $13.00 to $16.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $1.2 billion. Jumia, which was founded in 2012, booked $147 million in sales over the last 12 months. The Berlin, Germany-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol JMIA. Morgan Stanley, Citi, Berenberg Bank and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has agreed to invest €50 million in a concurrent private placement.
PagerDuty, which provides a SaaS platform that monitors and alerts businesses of IT issues, plans to raise $181 million by offering 9.1 million shares at a price range of $19.00 to $21.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $1.7 billion. PagerDuty, which was founded in 2009, booked $118 million in sales over the last 12 months. The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PD. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets and Allen & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), which provides enterprise software for managing network security policies, plans to raise $100 million by offering 7.7 million shares at a price range of $12.00 to $14.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $498 million. Tufin Software Technologies, which was founded in 2005, booked $85 million in sales over the last 12 months. The Ramat Gan, Israel-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TUFN. JPMorgan, Barclays and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
Last week, there were 5 IPO pricings. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK), which sells medical devices to treat carotid artery disease, was the best of the group, ending the week up 79% from its IPO price.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/4/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 15.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.1% year-to-date, while ACWX was up 12.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Xiaomi (XI).
