Is adidas The Better Sports Apparel Play Right Now?

The stock is currently trading just over historical valuations, but is much cheaper than arch rival Nike. As Brexit unfolds, it could bring the stock down even further.

Despite being one of the top handful of companies that dominate the sports apparel world, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) is drastically under-followed compared to its arch rival, US-based Nike, Inc. (NKE). The European based apparel giant (which also owns Reebok) manages to hold its own, and is coming off of a strong 2018 fiscal year that saw strong top line growth and expanding margins. The company also has built strong momentum in key markets such as China, and just announced a partnership with Beyoncé that could spark sales in women's apparel (another key market for the industry). The stock is much less expensive than Nike, and as the Brexit situation continues to play out, downward price pressure could make shares attractive for investors.

Strong Momentum Coming Out Of 2018

Sports apparel is currently a "hot" business, and adidas' place near the top of the industry has resulted in strong operating results. The company wrapped up its fiscal year 2018 in March.

Company-wide sales were up 8% on a currency neutral basis to hit all-time records. The adidas brand saw double-digit growth in core markets such as North America and Asia-Pacific. Margins also expanded to hit all-time highs as a result of simultaneous benefits from pricing and reduced input costs. The year saw approximately 475 million Euros added to the balance sheet, bringing adidas' net cash position to €959 million. Net income (earnings) increased 20% year over year.

Fiscal year 2019 is being forecasted by management as another strong year. The expectation is for revenues to grow another 5%-8% on a currency neutral basis while margins continue to expand. Net income will grow another 10%-14% in 2019.

Strong Growth Engines In Place

Growth has been strong but spotty for adidas, with wide ranging results depending on geographic market. Sales were flat in adidas' home European market in 2018, and sales didn't fair much better in Latin America (+6%) or Emerging Markets (+3%). Fortunately, adidas excelled in arguably its two most important markets in North America and Asia-Pacific (both +15%). The US and China are extremely strategic to adidas in the years ahead. The US is Nike's backyard, and both companies are competing for the dollars of Chinese consumers.

While the Chinese government can thwart foreign business influences, sports have a global appeal to them that tends to find its way to consumers in all markets. In addition, China is one of the world's two most rapidly expanding middle class demographics along with India. As the upper and middle classes grow in China, the target market for adidas grows as more consumers are able to shell out for premium apparel such as sneakers and branded clothing.

A recently announced partnership between adidas and global pop star Beyoncé could also help power sales in the valuable women's apparel category. Beyoncé is partnering with adidas to relaunch her sports apparel brand "Ivy Park". The launch will include both clothing and footwear.

It will largely depend on the execution of creating and rolling out quality and desirable merchandise, but Beyoncé is a global influence that could potentially move the needle for adidas in this demographic.

Brexit Drama Could Bring Value

The stock is traded in the US under the AG ADR ticker ADDYY. The stock is currently trading at $128 per share, near the top end of its 52-week range.

The stock has had a very strong run after falling as low as $101 per share in December. Despite this run, shares are not as expensive as one might think.

To calculate earnings per share for the AG shares, you simply translate the currency and account for the way that AG shares are split. So earnings per share of €8.45 would translate to $9.48. However, adidas issues AG shares at a 2:1 ratio to its standard shares. In other words, an AG share will have half of the earnings per share. So for valuation purposes, AG shares earned $4.74 for FY2018.

This places the stock at an earnings multiple just shy of 27X earnings. This is a 10% premium to adidas' ten-year median PE ratio of 24X. When you compare this to Nike (whose current PE ratio of 33X is 44% higher than its ten-year median PE ratio of 23X), you can see the drastic difference in premiums awarded by the market. While we view Nike as the top player in the sector, it's difficult to justify the current premium that Nike is commanding.

We may see some price relief for adidas as drama surrounding "Brexit" continues to build. The politics surrounding the United Kingdom leaving the European Union have sent European stocks lower before, and it's not known how much a worst case scenario would impact adidas. If adidas is a Brexit casualty in the coming weeks, it may put adidas at an attractive spot for long-term investors.

Author's note: Based in Germany, adidas' dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be effected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.