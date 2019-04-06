State Street Corporation: Value Play Or Value Trap?

State Street is currently trading at multi-year lows and is looking undervalued in several valuation metrics.

State Street Corporation (STT) doesn't get a lot of coverage here at Seeking Alpha, but what little coverage it does get tends to focus on the company's low stock price and attractive valuation. Vanaheimr Capital says State Street is On Sale, Cory Cramer is Buying State Street after a recent downturn, and Josh Arnold claimed State Street Still Looks Cheap Despite a Tough Q4. Although these articles do have a point, I believe that most authors are overlooking several key deficiencies and issues in the company's business lines and growth prospects. State Street's biggest sources of revenue, asset management/servicing fees and net interest income, are all suffering from anemic growth and declining margins due to strong competitive pressures and tough industry conditions. Competition is intensifying, organic revenue growth has all but ceased, and the company's financial performance is worsening. State Street does offer some value, but I think investors should wait until its financials and overall prospects improve before initiating a position.

Custody - Declining Margins, Strong Competition

State Street is the second-largest custodian bank in the world with $34 trillion in assets under custody. State Street holds customers' securities and cash for safekeeping and, in exchange, charges custody/asset servicing fees for its services. State Street also generates revenue from lending out these same securities, investing any excess cash, and in forex fees. Custody or asset servicing is the company's largest business line, generating between 60-85% of its total revenues:

(Source: State Street Investor Presentation)

Other large custody banks include The Bank of New York Mellon (BK), JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C). BK focuses very heavily on custody, while JPM and C have very diversified operations across many business lines.

State Street's excessive reliance on its custody business has been somewhat of a negative for the company. Custody banking is a heavily commoditized industry, most large custodian banks offer roughly the same services and products, and most customers are very sensitive to prices. Although contracts tend to last a long time and reputation is very important, the industry is changing, competition is intensifying and customers are switching custodians ever more frequently. As such, custodians have found it difficult to justify and sustain high prices and wide margins.

Conditions have worsened since the financial crisis due to general industry malaise and as companies are wary of spending lavishly on financial services. Custody fees have suffered as a result, driving down prices and margins for the company. The situation is, if anything, worsening:

(Source: State Street Investor Presentation)

Strong competition and price pressures have also directly resulted in a loss of customers and business for the company. As an example, State Street lost $1 trillion worth of assets under custody to JPMorgan due to the latter's lower fees. It was a huge blow to the company and was widely covered in the press at the time:

BlackRock Inc. yanked custody services from State Street Corp. on more than $1 trillion in client assets as the asset manager seeks to cut costs by putting pressure on vendors. (Source: BlackRock’s $1 Trillion JPMorgan Move Shows Cost Strategy)

Earnings have fared a bit better, but the company has significantly underperformed its peers for the past five years:

Data by YCharts

Forty percent earnings growth for the past five years seems reasonably good, all things considered, but it is important to remember the recent corporate tax cuts. Earnings were up somewhere between 15-20% solely for this policy, State Street itself only managed to grow by 20-25%, quite a bit less.

State Street is seeking to remedy the above situation in several ways, but mostly through strategic acquisitions and investments in technology/automation:

(Source: State Street Investor Presentation)

Although these initiatives are somewhat beneficial, I don't believe they will prove successful in reversing the company's weakening prices and anemic revenue growth. Due to the nature of the industry, cost savings are generally passed through to customers. I think this has happened before for State Street, the company generally expects 2-3% in annual cost savings, and usually cuts prices 2-4% per year. I expect this trend to continue, and so do many other analysts:

Price competition is fierce among the top players in the industry. Improvements in technology are driving servicing costs lower and customers are demanding those savings be returned to them (Source: BlackRock’s $1 Trillion JPMorgan Move Shows Cost Strategy)

State Street is likely to see strong competition from its peers, anemic revenue growth, declining prices, and stagnant margins in its custody business, dragging down earnings growth for the entire company.

Asset Management - Losing Ground, Negative Outlook

State Street is the third-largest asset manager in the world, with over $2.5 trillion in assets under management across the globe. Management fees account for about 16% of the company's revenue.

Although this is a relatively small business line, State Street's asset management products and services are probably very well-known by most readers and investors here at Seeking Alpha. The company is probably best-known for having pioneered and popularized ETFs, including creating the first ETF in the world, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), in 1993. ETFs have become increasingly popular since, but the company has lost a lot of ground to its competitors. Although SPY remains the largest ETF in the world with over $260B in assets, State Street is only the third-largest provider of ETFs in the world, behind BlackRock and Vanguard, both of which hold a sizable lead over the company. Take a look at the ten largest ETFs in the world:

(Source: etfdb.com)

Seems clear that the market is dominated by Vanguard and BlackRock/iShares; State Street really only has SPY and some other less popular funds. The company's inability to successfully leverage its first-mover advantage in the ETF industry was, I believe, a huge blow to the company and its shareholders.

State Street's asset management business, as the company's custody business, will very likely see very anemic revenue growth in the coming years for two key reasons.

First is the fact that most index ETFs are basically commodities. Simply put, there are very few differences between, say, different S&P 500 index funds, they all follow the same index, strive to hold the same number of stocks in the same proportion, and their shareholder returns tend to be identical, sans fees. Due to this, lower fees are about the only way companies can compete against each other for index funds assets, so fees tend to go down.

Considering Vanguard's unique corporate structure, the company is owned by its own investment funds and it operates somewhat like a mutual company or non-profit corporation, and the fact that the company strongly focuses on index funds, it is likely for index funds fees to continue decreasing, which should hurt State Street's revenues, margins and earnings moving forward.

Second, actively-managed funds are also being hit with fee reductions and with significant capital outflows. Very few investors are willing to pay excessive fees for products with questionable benefits if they can just park their money in a broad-based index fund and match the market's returns. Companies have reacted by slashing fund fees across the board, but investors have fled actively managed funds for years and outflows accelerated during the past year.

Due to the above, I believe that State Street's asset management business will continue to see anemic revenue growth and declining margins, another negative for the company and its investors.

Net Interest Income

State Street's services and products sometimes generate low-cost deposits, which can be invested in securities (mostly treasuries) with the company pocketing the difference. The company generates 22% of its revenues this way, so it is a rather profitable venture.

These investments have fared relatively well in the past, but face several important headwinds. First is the Federal Reserve freezing most interest rate hikes. Rising interest rates would have meant the company's short-term fixed-income portfolio would have seen higher interest rates, driving increased NII for the company, so the freeze really hurt State Street's bottom line. Second is the flattening yield curve. Generally speaking, most financial services companies have short-dated liabilities but long(er)-dated assets, so a flattening yield curve means their net interest margin tends to decrease. Inverted yield curves could cause margins to plummet, or even turn negative, but due to State Street's very low-cost deposits, this seems unlikely. As State Street's investments are mostly short-term treasuries, these two issues won't have a huge effect on the company, but they are still undoubtedly a negative.

Once again, State Street's net interest income faces several headwinds which endanger revenue growth and margins.

Competitive Valuation

State Street's many issues have caused the company's stock price to plummet more than 35% since 2018. The stock's medium-term performance has also been dreadful, prices have been flat for the past five years:

Data by YCharts

The above, combined with some revenue and earnings growth, has meant several of State Street's valuation metrics have decreased:

Data by YCharts

State Street also compares somewhat favorably to most other large custodian banks:

(Source: Chart by Author)

State Street is looking a bit cheap, and the stock does seem to offer some value, but the differences are relatively small. It seems, to me at least, that the company was trading at a very rich valuation previously, and that the latest drop and current discount are much more in line with the company's long-term growth prospects and financial performance. State Street hasn't grown much in the past few years, and the company faces many headwinds, its valuation reflects that.

Conclusion - Pass

State Street has faced strong competition for the past few years, leading to declining margins, loss of business, and extremely anemic revenue and earnings growth. As the company faces many headwinds, I don't believe its financial performance will materially improve. The company's stock price has, as a result, plummeted, and the company trades at a slight discount to peers. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, it is a poor business trading at a good price. Due to this, I believe the stock is a hold.

Moving forward, investors should take special note of the company's future organic revenue growth and margins. Material improvement in these two key metrics would probably warrant upgrading the company.

