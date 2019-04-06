CarMax Is Learning From Carvana

Introduction

My thesis is that CarMax (KMX) is poised to join Carvana (CVNA) in disrupting the traditional used car market.

I think Carvana will continue growing the top line explosively while CarMax will keep it expanding less dramatically. Carvana has proven the concept that many used car buyers like the online experience. We’ve seen them jump from 44,252 unit sales in 2017 up to 94,108 in 2018 per their 2018 10-K. Meanwhile, CarMax went from 721,512 in 2018 up to 748,961 in 2019 per their 4Q19 results (note that the CarMax 2019 fiscal year ended on February 28th).

The Market is Highly Fragmented

The Carvana 2018 10-K says the U.S. used car market has almost 40 million transactions annually. Slide 68 of the Carvana November 2018 Analyst Day shows that industry leader CarMax only has about 2% of the used car market share.

Image Source: Carvana November 2018 Analyst Day

Consistent No-haggle Architecture

The mendacity shown by sales professionals at traditional used car dealerships is something that frustrates many buyers. Price transparency is key for simple online sales. CarMax has consistently used a no-haggle approach for all parts of the sale. This architecture was laid out many years ago in their July 2003 Background Paper:

Pricing Information – All elements of the sale are fixed, value-oriented and non-negotiable at CarMax, including the price of the car, the trade, the financing and the extended service policy. Each of these elements is offered “a la carte”, so the customer chooses or excludes each based on the perceived value and usefulness to the customer. Each price bears a consistent relationship to the underlying cost of that element of the offer.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) has tried the no-haggle approach in the past but vacillated with the traditional way of doing things. My understanding is they are trying it again but just with the car itself, not the trade-in and other components of the sale. Many other dealerships aren’t even attempting the no-haggle strategy. Given the price opacity at traditional dealers, I can’t imagine them having simple online transactions in the near future.

CarMax Omni-Channel

CarMax CEO Bill Nash talked about Atlanta and the omni-channel rollout in the 4Q19 call:

In the fourth quarter, we achieved double-digit growth in both comp sales and appraisal. This increase was beyond what we would have expected to gain. We are also pleased with the high conversion on home delivery sales although it represents a very small percentage of overall sales at this point.

When talking about the ability to optimize in the 4Q19 call, CEO Nash added the following comments about the omni-channel rollout:

Most importantly, after seeing the results so far in Atlanta, we are even more confident that this is the right direction. We believe that the omni-channel experience will be one of the key levers that helps drive comp sales and market share growth going forward. Now, let me let me talk about the next steps. This fiscal year we expect to open three CECs or Customer Experience Centers across the U.S., each will have an average staff of 300 associates and will serve multiple states. Our experience in Atlanta suggests that we will be able to offset these additional associates with a reduction in sales consultants in omni-channel stores which will be realized through normal attrition. So first CECs will be in Atlanta and we'll open early in the second quarter as it supports the next phase of our omni rollout, which will include Florida stores. We also expect to open the second CEC site in Kansas City later in the second quarter, and we are currently working on the third site.

Fundamentals/Finances

It's exciting that both companies are well positioned to continue growing the top line in the coming years, but what matters to investors in the long run is the amount of cash that can be pulled out of the business between now and judgment day. The bottom line on the accrual income statement is close to free cash flow [FCF] for some companies, but I like to look at the cash flow statement directly. In the case of CarMax, it is relatively straightforward to make some assumptions about free cash flow for future years. Carvana is different, they're still scaling, and when their growth slows, it is hard to say how the economics will change.

Before we get to free cash flow we have to work our way down from top line revenue to net earnings. Unless otherwise noted the numbers here are from the CarMax 4Q19 results and the Carvana 2018 10-K.

In addition to retail used sales, both companies have wholesale unit sales, but they are not very meaningful for Carvana. CarMax sold 447,491 wholesale units in 2019 and Carvana sold 15,125 in 2018. Wholesale contributes nicely to gross profit at CarMax making up $431 million of the $2,481 million total. The wholesale numbers aren't as relevant at Carvana where they are just $5.6 million of the total $197 million gross profit. I don't see this dynamic changing in the future - wholesale auctions require substantial brick and mortar logistics and Carvana doesn't seem to be making investments in this area.

There are some difficult questions regarding Carvana's expenses that get us down to net earnings. When ordering on Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), I don't care if the products come from a parking lot, a warehouse or a vending machine. In my opinion, the cost of the expensive vending machines used by Carvana isn't justified.

Right now Carvana is investing aggressively in growth so expenses are expected to come down as a percentage of net sales as they scale and reach a more steady state. It is hard to say how this will play out over time.

CarMax Free Cash Flow and Valuation

The 2019 10-K isn't out yet, but the 4Q19 results give us the numbers we need. Historically, the 10-Ks have a Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Cash from Operating Activities section where we get the adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. For 2019, we have the following:

$162,971,000 Net cash used in operating activities

$10,892,502,000 Issuances of non-recourse notes payable

$(10,001,712,000) Payments on non-recourse notes payable

--------------------

$1,053,761,000 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities

In order to get FCF, we need to subtract capex. Also, I like to treat stock based compensation as a cash expense and subtract it as well. There is $304,636,000 in capex, but much of that is for new store growth as opposed to maintenance. We know this because capital expenditures totaled just $22.4 million in fiscal 2010 when new store growth was paused. I'm guessing that the maintenance/replacement portion is less than 1/4th of all capex. We'll subtract $75 million for maintenance capex. Share-based compensation is $75,011,000.

This brings the adjusted free cash flow down to $903,750,000.

Looking at 10-year financials, the company has performed well:

Image Source: Morningstar

I think the company will continue increasing revenue and adjusted free cash flow while buying back shares opportunistically such that the FCF per share will be rewarding.

The balance sheet shows 167,478,924 shares outstanding as of February 28, 2019 so the market cap based on the 4/5/2019 closing price of $72.04 is $12.07 billion.

Carvana Free Cash Flow and Valuation

Net income is negative $255 million and net cash used in operating activities is negative $414 million. It's difficult to say when free cash flow will turn positive.

At the end of the day, the future per-share economics for Carvana are in the "too hard" pile for me. Their market cap based on the 4/5/2019 closing price of $60.51 is $8.27 billion:

Image Source: Carvana Investor Relations

Closing Thoughts

I think it is myopic to believe future buyers want to spend copious amounts of time negotiating for used cars. Transactions will continue to move online where Carvana and CarMax should benefit.

The future per-share economics of Carvana are not clear to me. This is one of the reasons why I prefer to own CarMax despite the fact that Carvana is growing much faster.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.