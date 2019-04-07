Q4 Earnings And FY2020 Upside Review - Science Applications International

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

This is a Cestrian Capital Research “Ongoing Coverage” note on Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

Background

Regular readers know that we initiated coverage on SAIC on February 25, in anticipation of their FY1/19 Q4 earnings report. The stock was trading at $76/share at the time of publication, after a rapid runup. We noted the company had good long term appeal based on its strong #2 position in the federal government services market, its exposure to a growing space sector, together with the upside possibility of it being acquired.

We said that the entry price at the time was full – which coupled with potential earnings volatility after a big acquisition meant that to buy in at that time would be speculative rather than investment behavior, given the risks ahead. We applied a Neutral rating as a result. We concluded by saying that we’d like to see the Q4 results in order to reconsider rating the company a Buy – even if the entry price went up, that could be justified by more certainty around the acquisition and integration of Engility – this was in the light of the company’s difficulties following a large acquisition in 2015. You can read our full note here - Acquiring Growth - Science Applications International Corp.

SAIC published their Q4 and FY1/19 results on Thursday 28th March after the market closed. The numbers were solid. Guidance was muted – the company set expectations at a very modest level of revenue growth – just 3% organic growth on a compound basis over the next three years, ie. about the level of current US GDP growth – and earnings growth at about the same rate, with Adjusted EBITDA margins (a proxy for cashflow before capex and before one-time restructuring costs) holding in the 8-9% range. The company’s presentation is on SA here - Science Applications International Corporation 2019 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides.

We reviewed the earnings report, watched the stock response, and spoke to the company. This note provides our updated view on the stock.

Results and Guidance Analysis

The results were well received by the market. At least one analyst declared that the toughest quarter was over and done (see report on SA here - Science Applications raised after 'ugliest' quarter), and that sentiment seemed to lift the stock initially. The stock rose +8% after hours to a high of $80. It traded back down the following day and has settled at around $75-76/share once more, ie. no change since our last note.

Our own view is as follows:

FY1/19 results

The company has demonstrated modest growth in revenues – +4.6% for the full year, +5.7% in the final quarter – and faster growth in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cashflow (+13% and +24% respectively for the year). Engility contributed about +2% to group revenue growth for the year, ie. organic growth in the former standalone SAIC was about 2.6%. (See the company 10-K for detail on this).

We break out the numbers below. The adjustments simply strip out restructuring costs and acquisition costs as a proxy for how the business is performing without those one-time items. It’s not a perfect proxy but it’s not bad. What it tells us is that there is margin growth in the business – which in a services company means it has some pricing power or operating leverage, both rare things in this type of business. The slight increase in gross margin (= revenue minus direct/variable costs – mainly employee and consultant compensation in this type of business) confirms this. So this is a sound year’s results.

(Note, the big increase in net debt was the $1bn of debt used to acquire Engility – there are only about two weeks’ worth of Engility results in the numbers below and so the debt looks large versus the earnings – that’s just a timing matter and it will wash out over the next four quarters or immediately if one looks through a pro forma lens. Again, for commentary on the pro forma method, see our recent note on NOC here - Deep Space Acquisition - Initiating Coverage On Northrop Grumman )

Source: Company 10-K, Cestrian Analysis

FY1/20 Guidance

FY1/20 guidance - we suspect the outlook may be conservative but until there are more miles on the clock of the Engility acquisition, we can’t say that with sufficient certainty.

The table below shows the guidance for FY1/20 just given vs. the TTM pro forma investors were told in September 2018 and the implied growth thereof. Management guidance assumes just 1.1% growth in the twelve months to 31 January 2020 vs the twelve months to 31 July 2018. Yet the standalone SAIC just delivered revenue growth of +2.6% for the year to 31 January 2019.

Source: Company Presentations, Cestrian Analysis

We know of nothing within SAIC’s market nor in its business that would lead to this kind of slowdown (+2.6% down to +1.1%) – so we rather think that guidance is conservative and could be beaten. But the spoiler could be integration problems with Engility so we have to remain cautious as to the possibility of a beat-and-raise set of quarters in the coming twelve months.

If growth ticks up just a little from the +2.6% revenue growth just achieved in SAIC standalone, then the year to 31 Jan 2020 may look like the Upside Case we outline below.

Source: Company Presentations, Cestrian Analysis

We look at the impact of this on valuation below.

Engility Integration Risks

We understand that the company feels it learned a great deal from the Scitor acquisition in 2015 and has applied the knowledge to the Engility deal. We ourselves would be surprised if the company encountered an EPS hit of the magnitude caused by the Scitor deal (see our earlier note on the company for details of the Scitor EPS drag). We understand that Engility was a more conventionally-managed business than Scitor and that as a public company it was used to working at the cadence and discipline required by the public markets (Scitor was private equity owned when acquired by SAIC). Big acquisitions are always risky and bumps in the road can always be hit, but we think the risk of that is lower this time around.

Cestrian Capital Research Opinion

In short – our confidence in the business itself has risen since our last note. We have increasing comfort that the company will execute on the Engility acquisition and therefore our concerns about earnings volatility over the next twelve months have lessened somewhat. We see no change in the market outlook – the space market and defense sector more broadly appear to be maintaining elevated growth levels, as can be seen in our note on BA recently (you can find it here - Seattle, We Have A Problem - Initiating Coverage On The Boeing Company).

We believe in SAIC’s future and we think its low growth guidance is probably conservative – but the company has to demonstrate that over say 2-3 quarters to show they can play the beat-and-raise game well – and until then it means we have to assume that guidance is not sandbagged.

Valuation

EV at the time of writing is approximately $6.3bn, per the below.

Looking at this valuation on a forward basis, taking account of owning Engility for a full year, the valuation multiples appear as follows, based on the current share price.

For a services company with modest growth and significant acquisition integration risk, we think the entry valuation is in-line – that is, the company is trading at more or less what we believe it is worth on current information. For that reason we remain at a Neutral rating today.

That said, we like the company and we like the Engility acquisition and we think there is upside available. We think the company would make a very attractive acquisition target for (a) strategic buyers in the space & defense sector – think Northrop Grumman or Boeing, given that the former is making a big play in the space sector with its OrbitalATK deal, and the latter has some ground to make up in this sector, as we detail in our Boeing note linked above, and (b) private equity funds with a taste for federal contracting – think Carlyle Group, Bain or indeed KKR which is a present shareholder of SAIC and has a board member in place there too. A dependable revenue stream, wide moat based on employing a large number of security-cleared staff, embedded client relationships and a backdrop of increasing government spending on space & defense together mean that this may well be an attractive take-private for a PE fund. We would expect any acquisition to deliver at least +20% to the share price and probably a little more.

So once again we come back to looking at the stock as an investment opportunity vs. a speculative opportunity.

Investment Opportunities

Our focus is long-only, equity-only. When we analyse our coverage universe we are looking for ways that an investor with a similar strategy might find opportunities. Investors comfortable with more complex strategies will find plenty more ways than us to make money from our covered stocks.

Long Term Hold - Fundamentals-Based Valuation

Taking a long-term investment approach – ie. valuing the company on fundamentals and holding for a long period – we would rate the stock a Buy at an entry price no higher than $64/share. We reach that conclusion by applying forward revenue, EBITDA and unlevered pretax free cashflow multiples which we think bake a margin of error into the multiple itself (for us that is 0.8x, 10.0x and 12.0x respectively). We then apply that multiple to the management guidance and to our ‘upside case’. This delivers an entry price range of c.$55-c.$64. We would go to a Buy rating at $64/share.

Speculative Opportunity?

As a speculator one could decide to buy the shares now in the hope that a fund or a strategic will acquire SAIC. An acquisition, should it come, would likely be in the $90/share range (a rule-of-thumb 20% upside to the current price) – this is a premium where typically the valuation won’t be prohibitive for a buyer and where shareholders are likely to accept the offer. For the avoidance of doubt we have seen nothing specific in the market that indicates such a buyout is in the offing – and the company itself has said that they have not been approached. But there are a number of changes at the company which in our opinion may suggest a company preparing for its next phase of growth.

First, the CEO – in some ways the founder CEO as he led the spinout from LDOS (see the history in our prior note on SAIC) – has stepped down, to be replaced by the former COO.

Second, the board of directors has been reshuffled with the addition of a leveraged buyout executive from KKR, the private equity firm that became a shareholder alongside General Atlantic as a result of the Engility acquisition.

Third, the two private equity funds hold a combined c.14% of the shares and will want to realize that value as soon as possible. This is a thinly traded stock so it would be difficult for the funds to trade their shares out in the market – and a block placement would likely have to be at a material discount. An acquisition of the whole business would provide immediate and full liquidity to those funds at a premium, not a discount – so one should assume they are motivated to find such an opportunity. (Note – it’s perfectly possible that in fact the company is acquired by one or both of KKR and General Atlantic. The monies for such a buyout would come from different pools of capital within those firms and this would enable them to cash out of the current holdings just as if a third party bought the company. And being a public company there is already a benchmark valuation and a legal obligation on behalf of the board to find the best outcome for all shareholders – managed correctly there could be an open sale process and KKR/GA end up as legitimate buyers).

Fourth, the cost-out restructuring of Engility means that the company could be acquired now and then show very rapid earnings growth under the new owners in the coming twelve months – that’s an attractive place to be for buyers, particularly when the stock is not over-extended prior to the acquisition (as we note above, we think the stock is in line, not stretched).

We don’t know if such an acquisition of SAIC is afoot – but we would be unsurprised if we did see such an announcement – the conditions are right.

Short-Term Trading Opportunities

Regular readers will have seen that we publish short-term trading opportunities in our covered companies when we see them line up. With SAIC we plan to watch the trading patterns from the sidelines as the market digests the Engility deal. The acquisition was such a large addition to SAIC that we believe it will re-set how the stock trades. As Engility retreats into the rear view mirror we will update our readers as we see trading patterns emerge.

What Would We Say To SAIC Management If We Could

The first thing we would say is, way to go on the Engility deal. This was a bold, transformative move and we hope it pays off. Based on what we know we think it’s a good company and it was acquired for a sensible price using a sensible mix of acquisition currencies (debt and equity).

Turning to the future, we would say:

1 - Focus everything on delivering the numbers in FY1/20, including Engility cost savings.

If you deliver on your promises this year, the market will have great confidence in you, and you will be able to conclude more and larger acquisitions and/or access the capital markets at markedly lower cost than is the case today. We would expect the stock to respond well too, as analysts and investors learn to believe in your forecasts.

2 - Improve gross margins.

Gross margin – defined as revenue minus cost of revenue – is very low at SAIC, just 10-11%. This may be a result of conservative accounting – meaning, they put more cost lines into variable costs than do most services companies, but looking at the EBITDA margin of 7-8% we think that gross margin is just structurally low. We recommend taking numerous measures to improve gross margin, including (a) price increases where possible – especially around contract renewal time and other points when you have to engage your customers anyway, (b) building in a little more margin when bidding for the next contract, and (c) upselling as much as possible into key current customers, because they carry no new customer acquisition cost. All these things are easy for an analyst to say and hard for a management team to do, but each dollar generated by the above actions falls directly into net income, EPS and cashflow – in other words they are very valuable extra dollars and even a small number of them can move the needle on the bottom line.

3 - Develop a NewSpace line of business.

The company has huge experience in the space sector and its overlaps into defense and other government-led activities such as reconnaissance, weather and so forth. There are a whole host of NewSpace hardware and software and services companies highly motivated to tap into these government budgets, but whose management teams don't have federal contractor DNA. We think SAIC could develop a consulting business advising and supporting NewSpace companies in their quest to win government business. We think this would be a whole new revenue category and one which need not be at odds with SAIC’s current customer base.

4 - Promote the business a little more aggressively in capital markets circles.

We made this same point with AJRD recently. We recommend the company engages more analysts so that the stock is better covered and the story better understood. We appreciate this is tough at sub $10bn market cap but there are more small / midcap specialists that ought to want to cover the stock. The company isn’t a natural marketeer outside of government contractor circles – the nature of its business tends against excessive self-promotion – but we think a little more awareness amongst investors can’t be a bad thing for the business going forward.

We will continue to cover SAIC. Our next report on the company will cover FY1/20 Q1 earnings.

