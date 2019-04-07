Thor Industries - More Pain Ahead

To estimate Thor's value, one has to look at what would be an average cycle value for the business.

The Hymer acquisition will probably end up as a huge mistake because the RV trend in Europe is not positive. Plus, the balance sheet is highly leveraged now.

Thor might look like a bargain given the steep decline in price. But the RV industry cycle tells me there is more pain ahead.

Thor Industries (THO) did phenomenally well over the last 10 years. Revenues, net income and dividends increased by over 500% and its stock price rose close to 1000%. But as the growth reversed, so did its stock's momentum. THO still looks like a bargain company due to strong fundamentals. The forward PE ratio is 9.55 and the dividend yield 2.55%. However, industry trends are negative and may lead to negative earnings in 2019 or 2020. Their recent $3 billion European acquisition might become a big burden for the company because the European RV market is much different than that in the US.

I argue that THO's average cycle value should be between $30 and $50 while those who want to buy it with a margin of safety should wait for a stock price below $30 and perhaps even closer to $20.

If you wish to know more about my reasoning, please enjoy the video.

0:00 Thor’s stock price drop

1:25 Historic fundamentals

3:47 Stock price and value

5:01 Thor’s average cycle value

6:28 Hymer acquisition - European RV situation

8:11 Thor’s growth expectations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.