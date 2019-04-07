Thor Industries - More Pain Ahead

Thor Industries (THO) did phenomenally well over the last 10 years. Revenues, net income and dividends increased by over 500% and its stock price rose close to 1000%. But as the growth reversed, so did its stock's momentum. THO still looks like a bargain company due to strong fundamentals. The forward PE ratio is 9.55 and the dividend yield 2.55%. However, industry trends are negative and may lead to negative earnings in 2019 or 2020. Their recent $3 billion European acquisition might become a big burden for the company because the European RV market is much different than that in the US.
I argue that THO's average cycle value should be between $30 and $50 while those who want to buy it with a margin of safety should wait for a stock price below $30 and perhaps even closer to $20.
If you wish to know more about my reasoning, please enjoy the video.
0:00 Thor’s stock price drop
1:25 Historic fundamentals
3:47 Stock price and value
5:01 Thor’s average cycle value
6:28 Hymer acquisition - European RV situation
8:11 Thor’s growth expectations
