Natural Gas Futures Finished Friday Positive On A Technical Bounce, Downside Risk Remains

Injection each of the next 4 weeks to best the 5-year average and last year.

Mid-late April cool down not as worrisome as before after forecast models backed off some on the cold.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas investors can expect for prices to continue to slide for the week ahead. Forecast models have recently backed off some on the intensity of the cool pattern change for Mid-April. Additionally, models are indicating a warming trend mid-late April with storminess likely to continue.

Warmer forecast outlook supports stronger storage build and downside risk to prices

On the heels of a bearish storage report from Thursday in which natural gas saw a 1% consolidation, prices on Friday saw a reprieve from the downward movement and erased all of Thursday's losses by finishing the last trading day of the week up over 1%.

The $2.64 price mark proved to be an area of resistance. After Thursday's 1% drop, the front-month May futures contract hovered around that level overnight before taking the upward trend during Friday's morning trading session.

Ultimately, the front-month May natural gas futures contract which trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) settled Friday up 1.32% to $2.68. Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract over the past 5 days.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday up 1.08% to $23.50. Figure 2 below is a chart showing the price trend of UNG over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

VelocityShares' 3x leveraged [[UGAZ]] and ProShares' 2x leveraged [[BOIL]] were seen up 3.10% and 2.35% to $28.93 and $20.46, respectively. Meanwhile, VelocityShares' 3x inverse [[DGAZ]] and ProShares' 2x inverse [[KOLD]] were seen down 3.21% and 2.25% to $107.17 and $22.46, respectively. Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of DGAZ over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Downward pressure of prices appear likely this week after forecast models backed off on the intensity of mid-April's cool down, lessening demand for the commodity and thus increasing further injection. Furthermore, medium range forecast models indicate warming of temperatures and the waning of cool temperatures mid-late April. This means that the cooler air mid-April will retreat back to the north allowing for the jet stream to advance northward mid-late April. Figures 4 and 5 are 11-16 day 850 mb temperature anomaly maps comparing the outlook from April 5 to April 6 from the ECMWF and the GEFS models. Notice how the intensity of the cold has lessened from the older forecast run to the newer one.

Source: WeatherBell

Source: WeatherBell

Injection season is already off to a good start, and taking a look over the next 4 weeks, each week's forecast injection exceeds the 5-year average and last year. The argument can be made that there will be as many as two weeks over the next four that will post triple-digit build numbers. West Texas' cheap Permian prices could help add to the injection.

Final Trading Thoughts

Because the April cool down is not as cold as initially feared and is not expected to last long, as forecast models have backed off on the idea, downside risk to prices looks to continue and even expand as we look forward to the new week. Friday might have shown that the $2.64 mark is a level of resistance, but fundamentally, I think there's increased potential for prices to break through this resistance level. I have updated my price range for the front-month May contract to fall between $2.80 and $2.50. UNG should trade between $21.00 and $24.60.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current Nat Gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.