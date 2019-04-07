Sell Brazil: Recession And Potential Currency Meltdown Ahead

However, it's been politically infeasible for Brazil to raise taxes high enough to actually pay for the programs, plus the interest on the debt.

Turkey has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years as the lira fell over 60 percent against the dollar and over 50 percent against the euro. The cause? Running massive deficits to foreign creditors and printing too much money. There's nothing particularly unique about the Turkish situation. Countries have had currency crises for as long as there have been currencies. What's interesting is that these situations fall into predictable patterns that repeat over and over. In international finance, if a situation is unsustainable, it won't last. While the characters involved and the languages spoken between them change, the story is repeated over and over again. Brazil today is such a case, and the popular iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) is an easy sell.

Brazil collects about 34-35 percent of its GDP from taxes, as of a recent count. This is actually on the high side for the Western Hemisphere, as both the US and Mexico come in around +/- 25 percent. The country runs a budget deficit of another 7 percent of GDP. Moreover, Brazil's economy is not that well managed. The country struggles with issues like legacies from import substitution industrialization, misallocation of credit, inflexible labor laws, and inadequate investment in infrastructure. For these reasons, most Asian economies with similar demographics have persistently grown faster than Brazil.

Brazil has run deficits every year since 2008. The deficits have gotten progressively worse, both because the country's interest costs have risen and it continues to dig itself into a hole fiscally. In order to fully fund for its government, Brazil would need to have taxes roughly equal to Spain, Italy, or France. However, Brazil can't bring itself to actually raise the revenue required to run a welfare state, instead opting to borrow. Unlike developed countries like the US, borrowing is expensive for Brazil. 10-year Brazilian government bonds pay 9 percent at the moment, which is actually down from 15 percent in 2015. Additionally, both the Brazilian government and its banks often borrow in USD, which must be paid in dollars. This would force Brazil to print money to cover internal deficits if the economy slows.

Currently at stake in Brazil is the issue of pension reform, which is necessary to make progress in balancing the budget. Much like Turkey, Brazil has a fairly populist leader in Jair Bolsonaro. Also like Turkey, the country faces issues related to taxation and revenue that are not going away.

From a Wall Street Journal report today on the congressional debate in Brazil:

"Your momma!" Brazil's normally buttoned-down Economy Minister Paulo Guedes snapped, after the lawmaker called him a "Tchutchuca" this week. The word, plucked from a racy hit song, broadly refers to an attractive, promiscuous girl.

You read that right, grown men (and upper-class lawmakers at that) are calling each other sluts and trading yo' mamma jokes on the congressional floor.

This is not indicative of a political regime that's going to manage the threat of a recession and potential currency crisis well. The central bankers in Brazil are not dumb by any stretch, but the political situation is going to force them to choose between a rock and a hard place. The rock is to raise taxes or cut spending to balance the budget. Raising taxes or cutting spending by 7+ percent of GDP would almost certainly cause a recession. The hard place is to let the real weaken and print money to cover the deficit.

If I know anything about Latin America, it's that printing money to cover the deficit is a more likely political outcome than making hard choices about taxes and spending. Brazil's history of massive inflation says as much. Brazilian stocks look cheap at 12x earnings, but don't be fooled. Accounting standards in general in emerging markets are hard to trust, but in this case, it's not even that. Corporate profit growth is not going to happen. Argentina is going into a deep recession. Recession in Argentina is sure to be a drag on Brazil. Brazil's own economy is bumbling along, and will likely be dragged down by the strong dollar and weakness in neighboring countries. Once the economy tips into recession, lenders will get very nervous very quickly.

EWZ also suffers from other issues, like poor index construction and high fees. Nine holdings make up 57 percent of the fund's assets, and the expense ratio is 0.59 percent per year. Turnover clocks in at 30 percent per year for EWZ, which in high transaction cost equity markets like Brazil is a massive drag on returns. Far from being a story of the power of free markets and an expanding middle class bringing prosperity, Brazil is a deeply mismanaged country.

With these facts in mind, I see no reason to want to have any exposure to Brazilian stocks. I wouldn't want to own a dime worth of EWZ, now or ever. The real is additionally an attractive short candidate against USD with simultaneous long positions in basket of other emerging market currencies like the Mexican peso and Indian rupee. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.