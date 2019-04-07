The Latest Jobs Report Was Not Really That Great

Well, yet another month has passed, so it is time for another jobs report. Fortunately, this one was a lot better than last month's as the number of new jobs created surged compared to February and ultimately managed to beat expectations. Unfortunately, the average hourly earnings came in well below expectations and the number of manufacturing jobs declined during the month, so not everything was good in this report. In addition, there were a few other items in this report that should weaken any exuberance about the solid headline jobs print. Thus, what we have here is something of a mixed report that certainly does not showcase a strong economy like many have come to expect.

As mentioned in the introduction, the headline number came in fairly strong. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the United States added 196k to payrolls in March, which was much better than the 177k that economists expected. This was far better than the 33k (revised upward from 20k) that the nation had last month.

Source: Zero Hedge

While this was good news, especially when we consider that revisions added 14,000 jobs to January and February together, there were also some major disappointments in job creations. The Household Survey in particular was rather disappointing. According to this survey, the number of employed workers dropped by 201,000, going from 156.949 million to 156.748 million. Despite this though, the ranks of the unemployed dropped to 6.211 million from 6.235 million. This is certainly curious, although it is quite possible that the strength in the stock market has encouraged previously employed individuals to retire so they are no longer interested in performing work. As retirees are not considered to be unemployed, this would explain how both employed and unemployed workers can decline.

Another point of disappointment here was that the number of workers employed in manufacturing declined by 6,000 month-over-month. This was the first decline in manufacturing jobs that we have seen since July 2017:

Source: Zero Hedge

This may be partly due to the decline in oil prices that we saw at the end of last year. While the United States no longer manufactures much in the way of consumer goods, it is still a major producer of capital goods. One of the largest consumers of such goods is the energy industry, which anyone who follows my work should know is booming. However, some of the companies operating in shale regions have cut back on their capital spending plans in response to the drop in oil prices. This may be beginning to impact manufacturers, which have begun to scale back their own operations in response.

One of the biggest problems with the economic recovery in the years following the recession is that the overwhelming majority of new job creations was in low-paying fields and consisted mostly of part-time positions. This did fortunately change in the past year or two, but the latest report shows that the economy took a step back in March. As we can see here, the number of full-time jobs fell by 190,000 during the month of March, while the number of part-time jobs increased by 60,000:

Source: Zero Hedge

One of the reasons for this is that the number of workers employed in the Leisure and Hospitality industry surged by 33,000 (a marked change from February), which is a field that is notorious for employing low-wage part-time workers:

Source: Zero Hedge

As I have explained in past articles, this could prove to be a significant problem for the American economy because low-wage and part-time jobs do not provide workers with enough income to support goals such as purchasing a home, raising children, and other things that support the broader economy. Indeed, when we consider that two-thirds of the economy comes from consumer spending, we can begin to see a problem with the majority of new jobs being relatively low paid.

This may be one reason why we were disappointed by the average hourly earnings number. This figure came in at a 0.1% increase, which was far below the 0.3% increase that economists expected. It was also well below February's 0.4% increase.

Source: Zero Hedge

The recent narrative that has been coming out of Washington and the mainstream media is that the United States is in the midst of a jobs shortage. However, this data does not support that assertion. In a jobs shortage, we would expect strong wage growth, as employers are forced to compete against one another for the best workers. Ordinarily, this competition would come in the form of higher wages, which would produce wage growth. We certainly do not see that here. In fact, we see workers being forced to settle for part-time jobs that may be in fields other than their own. This certainly does not show evidence of a strong jobs market.

Overall, this report can best be described as mixed. While the headline number was reasonably strong, we did see the lack of wage growth that has been worrying the Federal Reserve. This may have been the reason why both bond prices and equity futures spiked following the release of this report as market participants became more confident that the Federal Reserve will maintain the dovish stance that it adopted earlier this year. I dislike making predictions about the policy decisions of the central bank, but this is likely a reasonable expectation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.