Recro Pharma: Restructuring Points To Profits

Recro Pharma recently received its second CRL from the FDA regarding its IV Meloxicam product candidate. As a result, the company has announced a restructuring of its Acute Care Segment.

On April 3rd, Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) publicized its decision to cut operating expenses at its Acute Care Segment by reducing employee headcount by 50. This is in reaction to the company receiving its second CRL from the FDA concerning its IV Meloxicam candidate. This strategy intends to decrease the cash burn for 2019 while preserving its prosperous CDMO segment. As a result, management expects these actions will lead to the company hitting break-even in Q3 and potentially cash flow positive at some point in 2H of 2019. With regards to Meloxicam, Recro still anticipates the product will ultimately be approved by the FDA and is planning to meet with the agency to determine a path forward. Into the bargain, the company announced it is in search of a commercial partner for IV Meloxicam.

This news was embraced by the market with the stock shooting up over 20% after-hours trading on Wednesday. This positive reaction puts the share price above the 200-day moving average of $7.05 and into the $7.75 area. This abrupt change in the company's strategy and the share price has me looking for entry into REPH. I intend to go over the details of the CRL and why I think the company's strategy is beneficial for shareholders. In addition, I take a look at the charts to find an entry into REPH and identify key levels for current shareholders.

CRL Details

Back on March 22nd, Recro announced it had received a CRL from the FDA with regards to the company's IV Meloxicam for the management of moderate to severe pain.

Previously, the IV Meloxicam product was issued its first CRL back in May 2018, with the FDA pointing to ad hoc analyses and selective secondary endpoints data proposing that the pain-relieving effect of the product did not meet the agency's requirements. In addition, the FDA cited some CMC issues for the product that needed to be addressed. Later, the company resubmitted its NDA in September, with a new PDUFA date of March 24th.

According to Recro, the second CRL was due to the delayed onset of Meloxicam, which failed to meet the prescriber expectations for IV drugs. Moreover, the FDA mentioned "regulatory concerns about the role of IV Meloxicam as a monotherapy in acute pain as well as how it would meet patient and prescriber needs in that setting." Despite management's views on the utility of IV Meloxicam, the FDA doesn't see it. On the other hand, the FDA CRL did not cite any issues with the company's chemical, manufacturing and controls issues.

The company publicized it will continue to pursue regulatory approval for IV Meloxicam and call a meeting with DAAAP of FDA to resolve the questions. If the company does not get a positive response from the agency, I expect the company to go after a formal dispute resolution, "FDR," and ask for an advisory committee to debate the CRL. The company has been able to address the issues from the first CRL and now is left with a "we just don't see it" type of response.

Yes, the product and the company appear to be close to approval, but the FDA still points to the delayed onset and lack of reliability as a monotherapy.

My Take on Meloxicam

Admittedly, I have been considering investing in REPH for a couple of years and haven't clicked the buy button because of my skepticism for the need for its IV Meloxicam product. Indeed, IV Meloxicam does appear to be a good concept due to the ongoing opioid crisis; however, post-operative pain needs acute and rapid relief, which has been dominated by opioids. Rapid relief requires the analgesic agent to pass the brain-blood barrier at a fast rate, which opioids are easily able to pass. In addition, there are other IV NSAID options already approved for post-op such as IV Ibuprofen, "IVib," IV acetaminophen, "APAP", and ketorolac "TORADOL" from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and have been in use for decades. Despite the need for non-opioid alternatives and the expansion of multimodal strategies, the FDA was not impressed enough with Recro's product.

I thought the evidence from its Phase III studies meeting their primary pain endpoints and the FDA accepting the NDA resubmission pointed towards an approval. Perhaps the FDA needs IV Meloxicam to outperform other NSAIDS and COX-2 products as a monotherapy to be approved?

I am not sure what Recro and FDA are going to come up with for IV-Meloxicam's path moving forward, but I am happy the company is willing to find a partnership to take some of the burdens of commercialization. Although it would have been nice to retain all the rights to IV Meloxicam, sometimes you are better off handing over the reins to an experienced commercial stage company that has been able to get a few products through the FDA.

The company's market survey points towards an acceptance of the product by professionals (Figure 1). If the product has the potential to be approved and claim a place in the market, we can expect an interested party to offer their expertise for a piece of the action.

Figure 1: Potential Change in Usage to Meloxicam (Source: REPH)

This makes the outcome of the meeting with the FDA to be critical due to the potential ramifications on a partnership.

Preserving and Progressing CDMO

The company owns a 97,000 sq, ft. manufacturing facility that produces five commercial products from notable companies such as Novartis (NVS) and Teva (TEVA). In return, the company collects royalties connected with the products' sales (Figure 2). What's more, the company recently expanded its CDMO capacity with the opening of a 24,000 sq. ft. facility that will focus on solving formulation and analytical issues. These two facilities are what the company is relying on to bring it to a cash flow positive state.

Figure 2: CDMO Overview (Source: REPH)

Figure 3: CDMO Revenue 2017 and 2018 (Source: REPH)

In addition to expanded capacity, the company recently announced a five-year agreement with Novartis that states Recro will remain the "exclusive global supplier to Novartis of Ritalin LA and Focalin XR capsules through 2023." Although this agreement is mostly an extension of its previous agreement, investors should be happy to see that "through 2023." This essentially certifies the company will have revenue for the next 4-5 years and may provide it some breathing room to rework its Acute Pain Segment.

Looking For Entry

When looking to initiate a position, I typically wait for all the short-term traders to filter out before finding a technical entry point. Although the volatility can often provide an opening to buy in at a good price, I believe REPH is not going to offer me that opportunity. Therefore, I am going to look for an entry price between the 100-day exponential moving average and the 200-day average (Figure 4).

Figure 4: REPH Daily (Source: REPH)

Looking at Figure 4 above, we can see the stock was able to hold above the low created after the first CRL and is attempting to climb above the two uptrend lines established from the recovery. However, the share price has a ways to go before reaching the $10.00 area it was trading at just before the second CRL (Figure 5).

Figure 5: REPH Daily Zoom (Source: REPH)

I will continue to execute small additions to a position if the share price remains under the green trend line (~$9.32) in hopes the company can achieve the goal of being cash flow positive this year. If the share price is rejected at the black trend line (~$10.33), I will most likely shave a portion of my position.

Company Pipeline

The company's flagship product candidate is the IV Meloxicam; however, it also has an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine called Dex-IN (Figure 6). The company plans to pursue Dex-IN in peri-procedural pain and breakthrough cancer pain. If approved, Dex-IN would also offer an effective dose of dexmedetomidine that is 1/10th of the typical IV formulation.

Figure 6: Acute Care Pipeline (Source: REPH)

In addition, the company has two neuromuscular blockade agents, "NMBAs," that designed to intubate parts of the body during surgery. Into the bargain, the company has the reversal agent for the NMBAs. Although these product candidates are early in their development process, it is worth keeping an eye out on their progress now that IV Meloxicam has been sidelined.

Downside Risks

The FDA could request more studies to be performed in order to get approval for Meloxicam. This would require more time, funds, and possibly a delay in partnership news until the studies are completed. It is possible these studies would be considered too much of a hassle for the company and it would be forced to sell the rights to Meloxicam at a discount.

Another downside risk comes from the potential lack of partnership. Even if the company receives positive news about Meloxicam, it doesn't mean a partner has to sign a deal with the company. A lack of partnership would put the responsibility for commercialization back on Recro and could reanimate the potential for shareholder dilution.

My biggest concern comes from the company's declaration to be cash flow positive in 2H of 2019 and the possibility it fails to reach that mark. Even though the company has reduced costs and has upgraded guidance, it is still a bar that has been set…and failure to reach that bar will most likely result in investor fallout and attract short-sellers.

Conclusion

The decision to reduce its Acute Care Segment operations and concentrate its efforts on the CDMO segment has me nodding my head in approval. The company will be able to stop the bleeding and put away some money to advance the rest of the pipeline. I believe long-term investors should welcome the decision to seek strategic alternatives for Meloxicam. The company's CDMO segment could make it cash flow positive by the end of 2019, and it shouldn't require further dilution due to an updated financing agreement with Athyrium. Reducing the acute management segment was the safer option and looks as if it was the best way to reinstall faith into shareholders who were not enthusiastic about the prospects of a third round with the FDA and "going it alone."

On the other hand, the company could have a positive response from the FDA and a line of potential commercial partners will start to form looking to take the IV Meloxicam to the market upon approval. This would provide another source of revenue on top of the growing CDMO segment, which has been discounted by the market due to the Meloxicam CRL. It is a rare occurrence in the small-cap biotech arena for a company to be cash flow positive, yet, it is still trading at an unrecognized price to sales ratio. Currently, REPH is trading around 1.73x price to sales, whereas the biotech sector average is about 4x price to sales (Figure 7).

Figure 7: REPH Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Now with REPH focusing on the CDMO segment, investors can focus on earnings reports and the company hitting the revenue estimates to help determine its value. Looking at figure 8, we can see the Street expects Recro to pull in about $82M for 2019; however, the company upgraded its 2019 financial guidance from...

"...$80 million to an anticipated $85-87 million, Operating Income from $23.5 million to $28-30 million and EBITDA, as Adjusted* from $34 million to $38-40 million, based on current trends including organic growth from existing customers and new business prospects."

Figure 8: REPH Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

That would result in the forward price/sales to be roughly 1.64, which would make REPH an enormous bargain at the moment.

Personally, I will follow my game plan on buying on technicals until I have reached a full-size position. So far in 2019, I have been looking for laggard biotech stocks that have yet to recover from the December sell-off. Now, I am looking for stocks that are extremely oversold or can survive a cool-down in the economy. REPH appears to offer both and I expect the company to be one of my largest positions by the end of 2019.

What is my price target? Using the biotech sector's current price/sales of 4x and the company's revenue guidance of $85M (low-end), I get a market value of $340M, which would equal approximately $15.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.