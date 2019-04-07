BioScrip: Can The Merger With Option Care Deliver Value?

"An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just twenty punches on it." - The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett

Merger and acquisition (M&A) research is a highly interesting field for investors due to the substantial potential and the intellectual curiosity that goes into analyzing an M&A. Despite that I mostly cover the "acquisition" aspects of an M&A, I'll shift gear to take on the less glamorous "merger" element. This is due to my motivation to serve the research demands from the Integrated BioSci Investing community. In studying a notably request, I uncovered an intriguing story on BioScrip (BIOS). As news hit the market about the merger with Option Care, BiosCrip shares rallied over 30% in one trading session. Subsequent to the rally, the stock gave up momentum to currently trade on an overall downtrend. Therefore, I'll conduct a deep-dive M&A analysis on this story to determine if there is any value in BioScrip.

Figure 1: BioScrip chart (Source: StockCharts)

BioScrip Business Fundamentals

First things first, I believe it's important for investors to get a general business overview of both companies. BioScrip is the largest independent operator of infusion and home care management solutions. Employing over 2,100 personnel, BioScrip runs 70 service locations in the U.S. A typical BioScrip service team consists of physicians, dietitians, nurses, pharmacists, and respiratory therapists. The company secures business from various partners such as pharmaceutical manufacturer, clinicians, hospitals, payors, pharmaceutical, and skilled nursing facilities. Business comes in the form of physician referral from the aforesaid sources.

Figure 2: BioScrip business highlights (Source: BioScrip)

As with any investment, I strongly believe it's important for investors to be cognizant of how the company makes profits. For this purpose, I called the company to confirm my understanding of the business model. Accordingly, I learned that BioScrip makes money for their service from reimbursement by insurance companies. As the provider of infusion and home care services, the ultimate goal of BioScrip is to improve clinical outcomes for patients afflicted by various conditions. These include gastrointestinal diseases, infectious diseases, cancer, multiple sclerosis, transplants, bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, and heart failure.

Option Care And Madison Dearborn Partners

Operating a similar business as BioScrip, Option Care was formerly known as Walgreens Infusion. In 2015, the private investment fund Madison Dearborn Partners ("MDP") acquired a majority stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) that owns Option Care. Thereafter, Option Care has been investing in the resources and infrastructures to run as a standalone business.

Figure 3: Option Care business (Source: ScripBios)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, MDP heralds over three decades of experience of investing in "middle market companies." As a testament of its business prowess, MDP successfully raised over $23B and executed investments in 140 companies. With key investments in the healthcare sector, MDP built stakes in firms such as Ikaria, Sirona Dental Systems, Sage Products, Team health, and VWR International. I strongly believe that the expertise and oversight of MDP are invaluable to its invested firms. The ability to tap into MDP's strength is one of the most important growth catalysts for BioScrip and Option Care.

Figure 4: Madison Dearborn Partners (Source: MDP)

The Merger - BioScrip and Option Care

On March 15, 2019, BioScrip announced a merger with Option Care in creating a new operator to provide home and alternative site infusion service to patients. The merger seeks to enhance the business scale and strengthen the financial position. Regarding deal specificity, BioScrip will issue additional common shares to Option Care's shareholders. Option Care will own 80% of the combined company with BioScrip shareholders taking 20% of the remaining stakes. Unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both firms, the merger is expected to be consummated in 2H 2019. Nonetheless, the deal is still waiting for approval from BioScrip shareholders. Other customary closing conditions regarding regulatory hurdles still apply. After consummation, the company will retain the same name, BioScrip.

Figure 5: BioScrip and Option Care merger (Source: BioScrip)

Given the 30% share price appreciation, I believe that the market cheered this deal. Notwithstanding, whether the shareholder will give it a nod remains to be seen. Commenting on the development, the President and CEO of BioScrip (Daniel Greenleaf) enthused:

This morning BioScrip and Option Care jointly announced a definitive merger agreement, which will create the nation’s preeminent home infusion company and transform the industry. The combined company will have a national footprint of more than 150 locations in 46 states and revenue exceeding $2.6B, as well as improved financial strength and flexibility through an optimized capital structure. We are extremely excited about the value this combination will create for all of our combined stakeholders and patients and look forward to closing the transaction.

Bullish Case

By merging, the new operator will combine over 2,900 workers, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and dieticians under one roof. The new firm will approximately cover 96% of the U.S. population and runs facilities to service 50 states. In my opinion, the wide operational scale will entice other pharmaceutical manufacturers that are seeking additional distribution outlets. More manufacturers translate into additional revenues. The large business scope also enables advantageous negotiations from the manufacturers. Consequently, this should lead to bottom line earnings improvement.

Figure 6: Merger synergy (Source: BioScrip)

That aside, the merger will provide more product and service offerings. Specifically, BioScrip will launch other molecules like Cuvitru for the management of primary immunodeficiency and Nuzyra for bacteria infection. With more offerings, I believe that the hurdles to attracting additional manufacturers will be lowered. The diverse products and services also enhance the brand image that, in and of itself, will increase business volume.

Additionally, the company will enjoy a robust presence in the growing home and alternative site infusion business comprising 12% of the $100B infusion business. Though gargantuan in size, infusion business is anticipated to grow at a 5-7% CAGR. Powering growth is the industry shift toward value-based care provided by BioScrip and Option Care. This is because value-based care improves clinical outcomes and reduces costs for payors.

Figure 7: Infusion care business (Source: BioScrip)

Notably, the merger created stronger financial as well as business structures. As business scale is increased, any "mega payor" will be eliminated: the larger company will dilute the revenues source from any big payers to below 11% of net revenues. In my opinion, this is quite significant because it prevents the company from suffering significant revenue decline, in case a large payor ceases business. BioScript also estimated that its operational and supply chain efficiency will deliver $60M in "net synergies" within two years.

Interestingly, BioScrip and Option Care received a financial boost from major institutions - Bank of America's (BAC) Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs (GS) Merchant Banking - to restructure their debts under favorable terms. As such, no debt will mature in the near term. There is neither preferred equity nor any financial maintenance covenant. In other words, they won't have to worry about filing for Chapter 11 in case cash is tight. In my view, this is a huge incentive for the merger because BioScrip has a very weak cash position prior to the merger. I'll discuss this further in the financial analysis. Let's now switch gears to counterclaims.

Bearish Arguments

As alluded, investors should consider my counterarguments against the aforesaid merger to anticipate potential downfall. First, I believe that the deal was "unfavorable" to BioScrip shareholders, yet BioScrip merged to save itself from Chapter 11. Accordingly, BioScrip procured $45M in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Fiscal 2018. And yet, that figure is approximately 47% of Option Care's $95M EBITDA.

In getting 20% of the new company, BioScrip shareholders are giving up a business that earns almost half as much as the other business. Based on EBITDA, BioScrip would want at least 30% ownership for an acceptable deal. I believe that BioScrip management must have realized this "disadvantage." Nevertheless, they still want to merge because of the declining revenues and negative cash flow that I'll later discuss.

You might argue that the annual revenues of Option Care are worth $1.94B whereas BioScrip is only $709M. And thereby, the 20% ownership for BioScrip shareholders is reasonable. Be that as it may, I used EBITDA because it is a step closer to the bottom line earnings than revenues. In my view, the best indicator of business "profitability" is "net earnings." The next step to net earnings is EBITDA. Revenue is further down the chain. For instance, a business has to deduct expenses like overhead costs after revenues to get the EBITDA. Therefore, EBITDA is closer to net profits (i.e. profitability).

Figure 8: Notable financial metrics (Source: BioScrip presentation)

Second, it seems to me that BioScrip got the "underhand" in this merger negotiation. My rationale is that the executives running the new ship are those from Option Care rather than BioScrip. Specifically, Option Care CEO (John Rademacher) and CFO (Mike Shapiro) will take the helm. The BioScrip President and CEO (Daniel Greenleaf) gave up his leadership position. The company stated that Greenleaf will serve as a "special advisor" to the Board of Directors. I'm uncertain as to what the special advisory roles entail. In my opinion, it is likely a "courtesy designation" for people who lost the commanding post to make them feel better.

Third, I'm concerned about the business fundamentals of home care and infusion services. Despite having less overhead costs than hospitals, the home care and infusion business still suffer from high expenses and reimbursement issues. They have to pay high salaries to the pharmacists and clinicians. A lot of expenses will also go to maintain the business itself. Nevertheless, they do not get adequate reimbursement from insurance companies. I estimated that for every dollar they are lucky to procure 60 cents from the insurance companies. This industry fundamental explicates the fact that most hospitals are losing money.

Of note, I learned about this industry fundamental from my friend who is a leading hospital consultant. Her job is to assist hospitals in finding ways to simply "break even." She shared with me that such a goal is quite lofty for nearly all hospitals to achieve. Additionally, I inquired BioScrip about business profitability. And, the contact personnel informed me that my question was rather "broad." She stated that the reimbursement rate "depends on the types of insurance."

Since both BioScrip and Option Care has yet to procure net earnings after many years in operations, I'm left to believe it's due to the aforesaid industry dynamics. Hence, I questioned whether combining two unprofitable business will create a profitable operator. As BioScrip and Option Care run a similar operation, the merger would be considered a "horizontal" integration. According to the former managing editor of Kapitall Wire (Will Kenton):

Horizontal integration is the acquisition of a business operating at the same level of the value chain in a similar or different industry. This is in contrast to vertical integration, where firms expand into upstream or downstream activities, which are at different stages of production.

I doubt that a horizontally-integrated business like BioScrip will lead to bottom-line improvement. If they do, the improvement will be meager at best. In my opinion, it's more fruitful to integrate "vertically" with related business having stronger margin and profitability. Many hospitals nowadays are integrated under one system. And yet, they are still struggling to bank a single buck due to the extremely high expenses amid the low insurance reimbursement.

To add further insult to injury, a large horizontally integrated firm is likely to suffer from operational complexity rather than improve business efficiency. I believe that it's much easier to run a smaller company. For one, decisions at a small firm are made promptly rather than having to descend further in the "chains of command" of a large firm. A large company also tends to be less responsive to changing "market conditions." And yet, being responsive to shifting fundamentals is a requisite to profitable operations. Hence, the various metrics suggest that the merger won't deliver much value. The underlying business problems will remain.

Financial Assessment

Checking up on the financial health of your investment is imperative because it reveals underlying fundamental developments. Since Option Care is a private company, I do not have access to its financial information. Therefore, I will leave Option Care out of this analysis. That said, I'll assess the 4Q 2018 earnings report of BioScrip for the period that ended on December 31. BioScrip registered $183.6M net revenues compared to $178.5M for the same period a year prior.

Figure 9: BioScrip 4Q 2018 earnings highlight (Source: BioScrip)

As BioScrip is an "established" healthcare company, it's more meaningful to view the long-term financials trend than assessment on a quarterly basis. Accordingly, the annual revenues registered at $708.9M and $793.5M for Fiscal 2018 (FY18) and Fiscal 2017 (FY17), respectively. This represents a 10.6% decline for the same year-over-year ("YOY") comparison. The double-digit revenues decline follow the same declining trends for other years as shown below. In light of the 5% to 7% CAGR for infusion business, the fact that BioScrip is logging in revenue decreases for the past few years signals organic internal problems. I believe that the revenue decrease is due to either loss of businesses or subpar operations.

Figure 10: Key financial metrics (Source: Morningstar)

On a positive note, BioScrip is good at reducing loss from operations. Specifically, the company reduced its net loss from $64.2M in FY17 to $51.7M for FY18. On a per-share basis, that correspondingly equates to $0.49 and $0.60 and thereby signifies an 18.3% bottom line earning improvement.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $14.5M in cash and cash equivalents, thus signifying a 63.1% decline from $39.4M last year. As I alluded, the cash position is in "critical condition" due to the drastic decline. Moreover, the annual total OpEx of $232.1M runs much higher than the "liquid cash." Fortunately for BioScrip, the merger restructured the debts which gives it more runway.

In my view, the free cash flow ("FCF") is the most meaningful metric of cash analysis. Looking at FCF, it has been in the negative territory for years. For FY18, FCF ran at -$33.98M and thus underlies a 259% deterioration. Therefore, FCF tells me that BioScrip is an inefficient business that is losing money year after year. It's understandable that the management running such a business would highlight positive developments to assuage shareholders. Mr. Greenleaf noted:

BioScrip delivered record comparable net revenue growth of almost 8% in 4Q 2018. Excluding the bad debt adjustment, we achieved adjusted EBITDA of $52.6M for the year, which was slightly below the low-end of our expectations due to slower than anticipated revenue growth in the month of December. However, we commenced 2019 on a very strong note, with gross revenue growth of approximately 9% in both January and February, and March gross revenue to date trending at similar levels.

Valuation Analysis

In my view, if you approach potential investments as you would in buying a business or purchasing a property, you'd make huge profits while avoiding potential pitfalls. That said, I highly recommend you to value the whole company prior to purchasing any stock. If you're not adept at valuing businesses, you should consider hiring someone for the task. After all, most people would normally contract a realtor to appraise a house prior to making a commitment.

I strongly believe that the key to stellar valuation is knowing which formula to employ for a particular company. Moreover, it's important to form appropriate assumptions. For a stable business, I'd employ discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation. The underlying premise behind DCF is that its value is based on the ability to generate cash on top of appropriate discounts. It's that simple. As shown below, one can simply "plug and chug" to get a price target for the company.

Figure 11: DCF valuation (Source: Investopedia)

Keep in mind that the discount rate ("R") is calculated using the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (i.e. WACC). Given that Option Care is a private company - and I do not have access to its earnings report and other details needed for the valuation - I'll only value BioScrip's business alone. Since BioScrip has NOT been generating positive cash flow for many years, DCF is NOT applicable. Thus, I need to employ another valuation method. I then checked into another commonly used valuation method, net present value. Similar to DCF, NPV has a simple formula. However, this method is also not applicable because BioScrip is NOT delivering positive cash flow.

Figure 12: NPV valuation (Source: Investopedia)

As I ruled out two popular valuation methods, I'm forced to adapt my own valuation technique that is most applicable and logical for BioScrip. As I said earlier, it's important to make sure that any valuation technique is applicable to the "type of company and its growth phase." Simply "forcing" a formula like DCF and NPV to a developmental stage bioscience company without an approved drug subjects one to erroneous assumptions. Nonetheless, many professional analysts still do it because that's the formula they learned in business school. If you give a blacksmith a hammer, he'll hammer anything he sees. More often than not, a painting needs a fine brush.

For IBI valuation, I employ comparative market analysis that took into account the 10 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, peak revenues, and net income based on a 25% profit margin. I'll also factor in other discounts based on the "chances of success" for the corresponding variables under two assumptions. To be scientific and objective, you want to reduce as much assumption as much as possible. Notwithstanding, sometimes you have to make certain assumptions.

The key to assumption is to ensure that your assumptions are based on fact rather than inapplicable and faulty premises. Specifically, assuming cash flow for ten years going forward when the company is not generating any cash is erroneous. Doing so is analogous to forecasting how fast a baby would run. It's more practical to see how a baby crawls first. Hence, it's most reasonable to assume peak sales on future net profits using a 25% margin. This assumption is more applicable than assuming cash flow for DCF or NPV. As said, those two techniques essentially rest on cash flow. Hence, cash flow has to be present in order to employ DCF and NPV.

Regarding discounts, I first employed a 70% rate to factor in the high likelihood of failure that the merger will not lead to substantial expense reduction. The next discount (i.e. 30%) represents unfavorable terms for the deal. I believe that BioScrip shareholders should have at least 30% of the new firm. After appropriate calculations, I received the $2.80 price target ("PT") for BioScrip.

Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 127.9M shares outstanding and 10 P/E PT after a 70% discounts, then another 30% discount on top. $700M $175M $13.6 $2.80

Table 1: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

The aforesaid PT represents a 47.3% upside from the current valuation which is lower than the Wall Street consensus estimates of $3.5 PT for BioScrip. As usual, I do not rely on Wall Street appraisal or research for various reasons like potential conflicts of interest and market herding behavior. Be that as it may, I checked up Wall Street consensus estimates to view the "market sentiment." Signifying consensus psychology, market sentiment can be a good indicator of what will happen to the stock in the short to immediate terms. And, the sentiment for the BioScrip merger is quite positive. That explained the robust rally.

Investment Profitability Forecasting

Since all stocks investments are not guaranteed bets, it's important to gauge at the chances of making a profit on any particular investments. Leveraging Integrated BioSci investment framework - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including market potential and penetration ("MPP"), financial health and strength ("FHS"), future earnings power ("FEP"), and affordability via comparative market analysis ("ACM") - I prognosticated that there are over 60% chances of profitability for BioScrip, thereby indicating “slightly favorable” odds.

In other words, the chances that you would make money on BioScrip is a bit better than a coin toss. I also ascribed a two to three years time frame to reach profitability. That's adequate time for the two companies to make smooth transitions and integrate horizontally for a potential synergy. As the company turns net profits, it increases the chances that you'd make money on your stock.

Regarding qualitative analysis, BioScrip received a "strong" score on both variables: business moat and management competency. Due to the merger, BioScrip and Option Care will become a mammoth to take the lion share of the market. They are in business for many years by now. Consequently, their operations are entrenched and thereby creates a difficult barrier-to-entry for new operators to cut into their niche.

Qualitative analysis for BioScrip Business moat Strong Management competency Strong

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

As BioScrip and Option care are companies with stable businesses, they should post net earnings by now. The fact that BioScrip is not delivering a positive bottom line can indicate unsurfaced problems. It's quite likely that their current business model prior to the merger is not adequately competitive. Perhaps, the insurance reimbursement is significantly low for them to absorb the overhead costs. Asides from the unique risks of BioScrip, there are pertinent concerns associated with the merger. For one, the shareholders might not vote for the merger to consummate. In that case, it's highly likely that BioScrip will tumble over 30% to the valuation prior to the merger news. Despite that the financial position is restructured, the high annual burn rate of BioScrip can cause the new company to ultimately run into cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I am neutral on BioScrip and I rate the stock a three out of five stars rating. I also valued that BioScrip alone is worth $2.80, to be realized in two to three years. Due to the fact that there is no such thing as a sure bet, investment success is based on probability analysis. Benjamin Graham and other gurus all taught the same principle that there is the element of chance in stock picking. This powers my recent forecasting of "investment profitability" which is 60% for the BioScrip and Option Care merger. In my differentiated grading system, BioScrip only has a "slightly better than a coin toss" chances of making money for you in the long run. In the most favorable scenario, you can best hope to gain 47.3% profits. Keep in mind, my valuation only rests upon BioScrip business because as I mentioned, I do not have access to the financial data from the private company Option Care.

Based on all variables, I'd take a pass on BioScrip for other promising opportunities. In contrast, if the profit potential is multiple folds, I'd take that bet even amid a 60% profitability success. Taking a swing when the odds are highly in your favor will lead to outsized returns in the long haul. Likewise, betting "slightly favorable" odds that yield mega profits is also a good approach. Lastly, I'll monitor the merger story between BioScrip and Option Care to observe how it'll play out in the next couple of years. And, I'll share my update with IBI members.

