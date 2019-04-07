Westpac Banking Can't Keep Up

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK) as an investment option at its current market price. While WBK presents a value opportunity, with a low P/E and high dividend yield, other factors make me leery of recommending the stock. The macroeconomic situation in Australia continues to face trouble, with growth slowing and employment gains capped in the short-term. This has kept interest rates are record low levels, and even sparked talks of a rate cut, which continues to pressure bank margins. Furthermore, income-oriented investors in the U.S. continue to see their dividends decrease, thanks to a declining Australian dollar and a lack of dividend raises by the bank. Also importantly, the Royal Commission in to Banking Misconduct has issued its final report, but the matters raised are far from concluded. The banking sector will likely see increased scrutiny going forward, which pressures the overall attractiveness of this investment play.

Background

First, a little about WBK. The company is a banking organization that provides a range of banking and financial services, including consumer, business, and institutional banking and wealth management services. The company is one of the "big four" of Australian banks and has branches throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Pacific. The stock is trading at $18.70/share and yields 7.27%, based on its current share price and 2018 distributions. When I last covered WBK in early December, I thought the stock may be headed for a turnaround because the shares had been beat up for so long. That call was not timely, as WBK got caught up in the December selling along with most of the market and, while it has seen a positive return in 2019, has declined almost 2% since that time. With this performance in mind, I wanted to give WBK another review. After careful consideration, I continue to view the stock very cautiously, and will explain why in detail below.

YTD Performance - Lagging

I want to start by saying I do not believe Westpac Banking Corp is a bad company. Second, its share price has gained 7% this year which, in isolation, is not too shabby either. Third, its 7% yield certainly looks attractive on the surface as well. Add this all up, and shares of WBK could seem like a no-brainer for purchase.

The problem here is, we do not invest in isolation. While WBK may look good on the surface, once compared to alternative investments, it does not look nearly as attractive. For one, its 7% gain since 2019 began, while positive, sorely lags other benchmarks for the fund. Importantly, the broader S&P 500 more than doubles that return year-to-date. Furthermore, WBK also lags the broader Financial sector, as measured by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), the broader Australian market, as measured by the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA), and one of its main rivals, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY), as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, WBK is clearly lagging some important benchmarks since 2019 started. Tellingly, there is strength in the Australian index, as EWA is only a few points behind the S&P 500. Yet, the Financial sector as a whole is falling behind, with Australian banks like WBK even further back.

While I would be naturally inclined to view a profitable high-yield bank, with a struggling share price, as a value play, there are a few reasons this scenario gives me pause. One, given the strength in the U.S. economy, compared to the rest of the world, I am very hesitant to add to foreign stocks when domestic markets are preforming so strongly. Two, while WBK's yield is undoubtedly high, it lacks an important characteristic - growth. While major U.S. banks have been ramping up their payouts over the last few years, WBK has kept its dividend flat, amidst a challenging Australian economy and a major inquiry in to banking misconduct. With this backdrop, the Australian dollar has steadily dropped against the U.S. dollar for years. While it is true the U.S. Fed has recently turned more dovish, which is a policy shift that should provide some temporary relief, the Australian dollar is still down about 8% over the past year, as illustrated below:

Source: Google Finance

The impact of this on WBK is that Americans who purchase shares stateside are seeing their dividend income decrease, even as the company holds the dividend constant in its own currency. As you can see from the chart below, 2018 saw a dip in dividend income for U.S. ADR shareholders, compared to both 2017 and 2016:

Year U.S. Dividend Equivalent 2018 $1.36/share 2017 $1.41/share 2016 $1.38/share

Source: Seeking Alpha Dividend History

My takeaway here is that while WBK's yield is strong, its lack of growth is concerning. It's not the fact that the yield has not risen from 7% to 7.5%, for example, that concerns me. It is the fact that market conditions are contributing to a drop in current income. This is happening because WBK has been unable to raise its dividend recently, and the Aussie dollar is struggling against the greenback. I do not see much on the horizon that will change either of these scenarios, and that makes me question future dividend growth, as well as net profit growth by extension. Taken together, this is concerning.

Economic Growth Revised Downward

While Australia is renowned for coming out of the global recession relatively unscathed, its growth has been a sore point over the past few years. While still growing at a healthy clip by U.S. standards, the growth has slowed. In fact, recent data from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) indicated that GDP growth was .2% in Q4, which was down from .3% in Q3 last year. Furthermore, a more telling statistic was that growth in the country clocked in at a 1% annualized rate in the second half of 2018, down from 3.8% growth (annualized) in the first half of last year.

This slowdown is noticeable, and would certainly impact the banking sector negatively if it continues. Not only would we expect loan demand to decrease, but it would give the RBA ammunition for cutting interest rates, which so far it has been reluctant to do. The impact of this would surely impact banking margins, which are already razor thin.

The paradox of the Australian economy right now is, while growth is slowing, the labor market remains competitive. Unemployment remains at 5.0% and, according to data fro the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), February saw continued job growth, in both full-time and part-time positions. The takeaway here is positive, as the number of employed persons across the country continues its multi-year trend higher, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: ABS

Given this statistic, the downward revision of growth is worrisome. While we should view the progress in the labor market positively for now, the lack of growth could be a forewarning of trouble ahead.

The reason for this is because Australia's labor market has historically been a lagging indicator of economic growth. For example, joblessness reached its lowest level in thirty years back in 2008-2009, right when GDP growth peaked during that economic cycle. Since that time, we have seen the unemployment rate remain much higher than that previous low level, even as growth eventually rebounded. With growth slowing now, and unemployment currently low, that would be a signal of volatility to come in the labor market. The chart below illustrates this decade long trend within Australia, and clearly highlights the current slowdown in growth, with a flattening jobless rate (for now):

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that this is not the time to panic, but something to monitor closely. History as a guide says that the jobless rate could be headed higher, even if the employment picture looks strong at the moment. If the jobless rate remains flat, even if growth slows, Australia will likely be able to stave off an employment crisis. But if the jobless rate picks up while growth continues to slow, watch out.

Some Bright Spots Exist Down Under

While my outlook for WBK as a whole clearly is not very optimistic, I do want to mention there are some underlying developments that are indeed positive. These developments could provide some price support to shares, such as WBK, if the broader Australian indices move higher.

Specifically, despite worries of growth on the continent, investor confidence in the commercial real estate sector is seemingly quite high. While worries of a slowdown in consumer spending dominated the headlines last year, that did not stop some major retail property owners from investing heavily in commercial space. In fat, retail investment grew over 14% in 2018, compared to 2017, and hit a high for the decade, as illustrated below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

This showed surprising confidence in the Australian consumer, despite worries of a declining dollar and falling real estate prices.

Fortunately, the optimism seems to have paid off, at least in the short-term. According to data compiled by Reuters, consumer spending in February was the highest since November 2017, clocking in with a .8% gain year over year. While this may not seem impressive, it compares to a .1% rise in January, and handily surpassed the .2% rise that was expected by economists.

My takeaway here is, despite my pessimistic tone in this article, there are some bright spots in the broader economy that could prevent further pain. Consumer spending remains resilient, for now, and investors appear to be willing to bank on continued strength in retail sales. If employment figures remain strong, consumer spending should as well, and that would forestall further economic declines. However, this does not necessarily mean that banking stocks are the primary way to play this development. Investors could focus on real estate, consumer discretionary companies, or simply broad Australian ETFs (such as EWA), all of which look better than WBK currently.

Bottom-line

WBK has the makings of a great buy for this "Dividend Seeker": the stock trades at a cheap valuation, sports a high dividend yield, and competes in a lucrative market due to low Australian unemployment and generally high average incomes. Despite this backdrop, the stock continues to be a drag. While up for the year, it lags my common benchmarks, such as the broader indices and the Financial sector as a whole. Furthermore, while Australian banking shares rallied initially on the release of the report by the Banking Royal Commission, further gains have stalled. Investors took immediate delight in the fact that the Commission stopped short of recommending a break-up of the major banks. However, according to data compiled by The Guardian, the report made 24 unique referrals to regulators and offered 76 recommendations to clean up the banking industry. This will likely result in increased regulation, pressure on compensation schemes, and more favorable consumer-oriented products and services (which will likely put a dent in profit margins). While things certainly could have been worse, the fact remains the Australian banking sector remains challenging. The sector is not loved by the public, and low interest rates, slowing growth, and flattening employment figures could all pressure the broader economy going forward. For these reasons, I am once again holding off on recommending WBK at this time.

