Senior Housing Properties Slashes Its Dividend To Save Five Star Senior Living

Though real estate and the healthcare space are generally considered attractive, especially with a growing and aging population, times have been tough for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), a REIT focused on senior living communities and medical office space, and Five Star Senior Living (FVE), an operator of skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities. As Five Star struggles to survive, the company has put its partner, Senior Housing, at risk of financial pain. In the hopes of alleviating these concerns, the two firms arrived at an agreement, whereby Senior Housing will essentially take control over Five Star, grant the company some financial relief in the process, and focus on improving its financial condition. While the news that management is cutting the distribution has likely been a contributor to Senior Housing's decline, I see this as a net positive, but the rest of the developments suggest some deep-seated issues for the firms that need to be taken into consideration before investors decide whether or not to buy into one or both of them.

Five Star has some major issues

In its latest 10-K, the one covering its 2018 fiscal year, the management team at Five Star was forced to issue a statement regarding its company as a going concern. In particular, the company cited its fundamental situation, including its long history of unprofitable operations and its debt as reasons that it may not be able to survive, without seeking bankruptcy protection, through the current fiscal year. While this may come as a surprise to some market participants, it really shouldn't. Over the past five fiscal years, Five Star generated an aggregate net loss of $245.28 million, and its aggregate cash flows from operating activities over this time frame was positive by just $1.46 million.

For investors in Five Star, this is a problem, but it's just as big a problem, nearly, for shareholders in Senior Housing. This is because of the 284 senior living communities operated by Five Star across 32 states, 188 are leased from Senior Housing and operated by Five Star, another 76 are owned by Senior Housing but managed by Five Star, and the remaining 20 were owned and operated by Five Star. In essence, Five Star is entirely reliant on Senior Housing. This does, of course, go both ways.

You see, according to Senior Housing, it owns 443 locations, meaning a great deal of its business (47.1% of its locations) is tied to the success of Five Star. As a result, as of the end of last year, 31.1% of Senior Housing's rental income (on an annualized basis) and 19% of its total revenue were attributable to Five Star. For years, even as Five Star struggled under what appears to be a bloated cost structure and/or just horrible terms with Senior Housing, its partner has done well. Net income for Senior Housing grew from $141.30 million in 2016 to $286.87 million last year. Operating cash flow has been on the decline, but at $392.84 million in 2018, it still represents a nice payoff for shareholders.

An interesting plan to fix it

Recognizing that if Five Star goes under, its own business could be materially affected, Senior Housing has stepped in, but not to save the day at no cost. The company has agreed, as part of its plan to ensure Five Star does not go under, to cut the monthly revenue Five Star must pay from $17.4 million to $11 million. That alone will reduce the company's costs by $76.8 million per annum, but will come at the cost of Senior Housing bringing that much less into its bank account.

Taken from Senior Housing Properties Trust

In addition to this, Senior Housing has agreed to acquire $50 million in fixed assets from Five Star, plus the company will be granting Five Star the ability to borrow up to $25 million from it in the form of a revolving credit facility at an annual interest rate of 6%. A list of other changes to their agreement can be seen in the image above. In exchange for these concessions, Senior Housing has struck a deal whereby it will increase its ownership stake in Five Star to 51% directly, plus common shareholders in Senior Housing will receive shares worth another 34% of the business, giving Senior Housing shareholders who previously owned none of Five Star independent ownership over 85% of the business. As part of this arrangement, Senior Housing has also agreed to either assume $75 million in liabilities from Five Star or to make a cash payment to them in that amount. A look at the changing ownership structure can be seen in the image below.

Taken from Senior Housing Properties Trust

This will make Senior Housing's shareholders unhappy

While shares of Five Star tanked 49.5% in the two days following the announcement, shares of Senior Housing also tanked, falling 16.1% over the same period of time. The reason for this decline is that the cash flows coming out of Senior Housing from the concessions they made will result in the distribution for the company declining from the $1.56 per annum paid for each of at least the past three years to between $0.55 and $0.65 per share.

As an investor who does not care for distributions, I like to see cash diverted toward other value-add things like organic growth, M&A-based growth, or even, at times, debt reduction. It appears that between cutting the distribution and selling off some assets worth an estimated $900 million by the end of this year, the company will reduce its leverage ratio to around 6 times EBITDA. This move in and of itself is a positive for shareholders since it will leave investors with a healthier business (keeping all else unchanged), but the corresponding drop in cash flow caused by its concessions is painful.

Management made the case that it hoped the ownership stake in Five Star would help to compensate for the decrease in distribution. After all, upon completion of the transactions, Five Star's projected EBITDA will be between $20 million and $30 million per annum. That said, given the company's history of profitability concerns and the limited profitability it will generate following the transaction, that pales in comparison to the $228.2 million in missed annual distributions that would have been put into the pockets of shareholders had the distribution not needed to be cut.

Takeaway

Investors in Five Star and Senior Housing alike are in a rather uncomfortable predicament at the moment. Five Star, in particular, because of the significant dilution investors will be burdened with, are likely to be disappointed here, but the maneuver is better than the business being forced to declare bankruptcy. For investors in Senior Housing, the pain is far less severe, but is nevertheless there. In time, we will see if the firms have the ability to pull themselves out of this funk, but even if they do, are they attractive prospects for the long run? Based on what I have seen, I wouldn't be too happy to own shares in either one at this point.

