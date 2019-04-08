CannaTech Conference Series: Meni Morim, CEO Namaste Technologies

We interviewed Meni at the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, where he spoke about his company's use of machine learning and AI within the Cannabis space.

By Jonathan Liss

Over the two days of April 1st and 2nd, Rena Sherbill and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, speaking with a wide variety of attendees and presenters - from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, marketers and journalists. I was delighted to sit down on Day 2 of the conference with Meni Morim, Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer of Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:NXTTF). The focus of Meni’s speech that afternoon was on AI in the Cannabis industry and so I was happy to be able to press him further about what the contours of AI and machine learning actually looked like in this space at present - and where they were likely headed in the coming years.

Of course, I also touched on the corporate governance issues that have plagued Namaste Technologies in recent months, from their board severing ties with former CEO, Sean Dollinger, after an internal investigation revealed self-dealing on Mr. Dollinger’s part to their auditor PWC parting ways with Namaste (shares of OTCQB:NXTTF shed roughly 80% of their value as a result of all this). What emerged is a company looking to find its unique place in a fast-growing industry while putting recent problems behind it. Only time will tell whether Mr. Morim and the team at Namaste will be successful.

You can listen to this conversation by clicking play above or by looking for us on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts/iTunes. As we will be putting out episodes every week, consider subscribing on your favorite podcast platform.

Topics covered:

2:00 - Namaste Technologies as a product-driven - and not a sales-driven - company

3:35 - Namaste's approach to using AI and machine learning in the cannabis space to drive innovation

5:35 - Data collection - one user at a time - and constantly improving recommendations going forward

7:55 - The hardware market is becoming more commoditized and competitive, leading Namaste to seek expansion across the Cannabis supply chain

10:10 - On Namaste's relatively strong cash position and potential future acquisitions

11:00 - How does Namaste plan to increase transparency and improve corporate governance?

12:25 - What has Namaste most excited looking ahead?

