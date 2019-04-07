Deleveraging In Action, +13% Yield: USA Compression Is An Income Machine

Income investors need to consider this company as part of their portfolio.

Co-produced with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities

Investment Thesis

In the Natural gas compression sector, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) offers the best investment to receive high immediate income via distributions.

A Simple Definition

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing, I feel it is necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Due to this focus, I am not concerned with total return or overly focused on capital appreciation. I am a long-term buy and hold investor who is willing to sell if necessary. I often explain you can milk your cows or slaughter them to unlock value - I'd rather milk them.

Company Overview

USAC invests in natural gas compression infrastructure. Primarily away from the wells and within midstream infrastructure. This alignment ensures that commodity prices, that routinely effect the running of wells, doesn't have an impact in the demand for their compressors.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC operates large regional natural gas gathering and compression facilities. Natural gas is piped into those locations from various wells, gathered, compressed and transmitted to storage fields or for use.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC operates across the United States in major oil fields. In 2018, USAC completed its acquisition of CDM Resource Management. This acquisition will further propel USAC's growth since CDM and USAC had highly compatible strategies and allowed USAC to expand over regions they previously had minimal coverage in.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC is a member of the Energy Transfer (ET) family. Through its acquisition of CDM, USAC came under the ownership of what now has become ET. In the midst of this, USAC eliminated its IDRs which aligns it general partner and retail investors interests into one concerning distribution growth. Historically, USAC has had strong distribution payments that are rock steady but currently unchanged.

Distributions and Leverage

USAC has maintained steady distributions through various market cycles with amazing consistency.

Source: USAC Presentation

Currently, USAC's management is not looking to raise their distributions, but to see excess coverage used towards deleveraging their balance sheet. 2019 will be a key year to fully integrate their new fleet of compressors and consolidate their debt.

Demand remains high for USAC and other compressor focused companies. But amongst its peers USAC trades with the highest yield. This means it is actively rewarding its unit holders better in terms of cold hard cash. Currently, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) distribution is essentially on hold at $0.01 a quarter as it figures out how to best move forward. Archrock Inc. (AROC) transitioned to a C-corp and is viewed more as a dividend growth play versus an immediate income opportunity.

USAC currently offers new investors 13.46% yield but also requires a K-1 form at tax time. It is rare to find a strongly covered +13% yield in a sector with high demand for growth.

The Future

Natural Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, and this growth requires additional compression ability to come online.

Source: USAC Presentation

Demand for Natural gas is expected to grow by 20% in three years and not expected to diminish. Furthermore, new LNG export facilities will require compression ability also. ET along with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are transitioning an import facility to an export facility. Pembina Pipeline (PBA) finally receive a restricted but positive ruling regarding its in development LNG export facility located on the West Coast. All of this shows there is a strong future for USAC and its peers to grow.

Growth is constrained by the lag time between ordering new compressor units and receiving them. USAC has all of its possible orders placed for 2019 and is starting order into 2020 for new units. This means that USAC needs to plan carefully as it strategically places new units for high usage and strong earnings.

Investor Takeaway

USAC offers investors a chance to grab a strongly covered +13% yield from a growing company that is actively deleveraging their balance sheet. Investors will receive a K-1 at tax time. Natural gas demand is rising and so will demand for additional compression ability. USAC offers investors the best way to play this space while receiving high immediate income via distributions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.